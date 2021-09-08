Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

This blog goes to 11…

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Consistently wrong since 2002

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

The house always wins.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – frosty – Great Basin National Park

On The Road – frosty – Great Basin National Park

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

frosty

This is one of the least visited, most isolated, out-of-the-way parks in the country. With plenty of time on our hands, and being just two day’s drive away, I decided we should go see it. It has two big sights: the Lehman Caves, with some pretty spectacular and rare cave formations, and the Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive, which goes up to about 10,000 feet where there are trailheads to see a remnant glacier from the ice age and a bristlecone pine grove.

Unfortunately, we didn’t see either one. I didn’t take the seasons into account when I laid out the trip. The Scenic Drive was closed above 9,000 feet, and cave tours won’t open until May 23rd, two weeks after our visit. Oops.

So we did what we could, a couple of short hikes and a 4×4 expedition to see parts of the park that were open. Another time, maybe, or other glaciers and other caves.

On The Road - frosty - Great Basin National Park 7
Great BasinMay 8, 2021

Wheeler Peak from Mather Point, where the road closed. No, not the snow-covered one in front, the one in back with the glaciated face. The summit is 13,063 ft, the tallest mountain in the Snake Range.

On The Road - frosty - Great Basin National Park 6
Great BasinMay 8, 2021

View from Mather Point.

On The Road - frosty - Great Basin National Park 5
Great BasinMay 8, 2021

Jeff Davis Peak. Wheeler is obscured behind it. It was named in 1855 for the then-Secretary of War. A change to Doso Doyabi, White Mountain in Shoshone, has been approved.

On The Road - frosty - Great Basin National Park 4
Great BasinMay 9, 2021

Pinyon-Juniper Woodlands, found between 5,000 and 7,000 feet. This was at the Nature Trail by the Visitor Center.

On The Road - frosty - Great Basin National Park 3
Great BasinMay 9, 2021

Pole Canyon Trail

On The Road - frosty - Great Basin National Park 2
Great BasinMay 9, 2021

Baker Creek, adjacent to the trail.

On The Road - frosty - Great Basin National Park 1
Great BasinMay 9, 2021

Baker Creek Road. Jeff Davis Peak on the right.

On The Road - frosty - Great Basin National Park
Great BasinMay 9, 2021

Grey Cliffs from Baker Creek Road. The dark streaks may be desert varnish.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Benw
  • cckids
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      cckids

      Wonderful pictures!! Great Basin is a beautiful place; we used to camp there when we lived in NV. The campground at the top of the Wheeler Peak scenic drive is great, though camping at 10,000 feet takes getting used to.
      GB is one of the darkest places in the continental US, making it epic for stargazing and especially meteor showers.
      Also, some of the oldest trees on the planet are there, the bristlecone pines. I highly recommend it!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.