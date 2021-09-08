People think dinosaurs went extinct https://t.co/i0hRlQ5xEd
— zeddy (@Zeddary) September 5, 2021
Trigger warning: TFG…
It's real! That's how this colossal prick, who spent 9/11 bragging on how he now had the tallest building in NYC, is spending the 20th anniversary.
Charging folks $50 to hear him blather about Georgia mail-in ballots while two boxers with a combined age of 102 try to not die.
— zeddy (@Zeddary) September 8, 2021
At least the bird is honest in its pursuit.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings