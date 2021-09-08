Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

This is how realignments happen…

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

If the shit really does go down, cole will be fine.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Let there be snark.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Women: they get shit done

Too inconsequential to be sued

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

We have all the best words.

The willow is too close to the house.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Late Night Open Thread: NYC Predators

Late Night Open Thread: NYC Predators

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Trigger warning: TFG…

At least the bird is honest in its pursuit.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • cain
  • Comrade Colette
  • craigie
  • dmsilev
  • Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]
  • Hungry Joe
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Ken
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • NotMax
  • Roger Moore
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    3. 3.

      Ken

      The bird-dinosaur thing is like bad kerning; once it’s pointed out, you can’t unsee it, and you wonder how everyone missed it for so long.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jerzy Russian

      Regarding the first tweet, who among us doesn’t skip the chance to gulp down a nice juicy rat?

       

      Regarding the second tweet, Christ on a cross.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cain

      Why conservative traitorous-dogs twitter all in blather about Fauci and he lied. It doesn’t seem to be covered anywhere but on theintercept – but apparently they are running for the fainting couch.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Hungry Joe

      @Ken: Especially the skeletons — bird next to small-ish dinosaur. It seems laughably obvious. Kind of like the west coast of Africa and the east coast of South America; even as a kid I looked at them and thought (as I’m sure so many kids did), “Hmmm … “

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      5G coverage, magnetism, to vastly increase across Los Angeles:

      All Los Angeles public school children 12 and older would have to be fully vaccinated by January to enter campus — sooner for students involved in many extracurricular activities — under a proposal to be voted on Thursday by the Board of Education.

      If approved as expected, the requirement would catapult the L.A. Unified School District into the forefront of school systems nationwide with the most sweeping and aggressive safety measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation’s second-largest school system has moved faster and more comprehensively than most others, testing all students and employees for infection every week, requiring masks indoors and outdoors and ordering employees to get vaccinated. The student vaccine mandate is scheduled to be debated and voted on during a special and quickly scheduled school board meeting.

      Under the proposal, the first students affected would be those involved in activities such as sports. Those students who are 12 or older would have to receive a first vaccine dose no later than Oct. 3 and a second dose no later than Oct. 31. All students 12 and older would have to receive a first dose no later than Nov. 21 and a second dose no later than Dec. 19. The final day of classes before winter break is Dec. 17

      Reply
    10. 10.

      craigie

      Do you think we could get TFG to swim in the Central Park Pond, near some Great Blue Herons?

      Make Blue Herons Great again!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]

      Nah, dinosaurs are in no way extinct.  down here in Albuquerque, we call roadrunners “murder birds”  I’m just thankful that they are so small, if those critters were large enough (think cassowary), they would totally hunt kids.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @craigie: He’s a bit on the …large side for a heron. I suggest a quick phone call to Rent-a-Roc.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Comrade Colette

      @dmsilev:

      5G coverage, magnetism, to vastly increase across Los Angeles

      So no more dead spot near San Dimas? Awesome. A completely worthy justification for child sacrifice.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.