The average weekly number of U.S. COVID cases was nearly 300% higher this Labor Day weekend compared to the same time last year. The average number of deaths was up more than 86%. https://t.co/QtZdgCf8s1 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 7, 2021

.@DLeonhardt does some math He suggests that the risk of a breakthrough infection on any given day is about 1 in 5000 I think its closer to 1 in 10,000 And if you live in a lower infection state like MA or RI, its probably closer to 1 in 20,000https://t.co/lMJO3yL6zb — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) September 7, 2021

And 650,000 lives lost in the USA to #COVID19 — official count, which is a gross underestimate. https://t.co/JlfMm6l6tg — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 7, 2021

Vaccines are effective in preventing severe disease and death, but 47% of Americans are not fully vaccinated. They are the ones who are driving the current surge, who are being hospitalized, and who are dying. https://t.co/yhqdZrRr8x — Liam Stack (@liamstack) September 6, 2021

GALLUP: Majorities of Americans now favor businesses mandating proof of vaccination to travel by plane, stay in a hotel, attended crowded events, eat at restaurants and go to the office.https://t.co/3j4LWqE40Q pic.twitter.com/csMkAhqrku — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 7, 2021

let’s try it and see who’s lying https://t.co/b09UyJWIfv — kilgore trout, horse paste suppository (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 7, 2021

G20 urges COVID help for poor states, but short on new commitments https://t.co/RR056IhP4p pic.twitter.com/ousu7K1PqZ — Reuters (@Reuters) September 7, 2021

India 'prepares for the worst' ahead of possible COVID-19 third wave https://t.co/AUZu9ES38u pic.twitter.com/m1PtD7AfZN — Reuters (@Reuters) September 7, 2021

… When Reuters visited the hospital on Friday, its last coronavirus patient was readying to leave after recovery – a remarkable turnaround health experts attribute to growing levels of immunity from natural infection and vaccinations. But hospitals have learned from bitter experience during the second COVID wave, when funeral pyres burned non-stop and bodies littered the banks of the holy Ganges river, as India braces for another possible surge in infections around its September-November festival season. Beds have been added at facilities around the country, and hospitals are working to ensure ample supplies of oxygen… Almost all states are readying special paediatric wards as some experts warn unvaccinated children could be vulnerable to any new virus mutations. States including Madhya Pradesh are also stocking up on anti-viral drugs such as Remdesivir. But with a government survey estimating as many as two-thirds of Indians already have COVID-fighting antibodies through natural infection, and 57% of its adults with at least an initial vaccine dose, many health experts believe any new outbreak of infections could be much less devastating than the second wave… At 33.1 million, India has reported the most number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, with 441,042 deaths. It has administered 698.4 million vaccine doses – at least one dose in 57% of its 944 million adults and two doses in 17%. The health ministry, which wants to immunise India’s entire adult population this year, did not respond to a request for comment on its preparations for a potential third wave…

Vietnamese man gets five years in jail for spreading coronavirus https://t.co/5PBtKqcmo5 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 7, 2021

… The country has seen more than 530,000 cases with more than 13,300 deaths, many of which have occurred the last few months. Many of those cases have been found in Ho Chi Minh City. In early July, Tri, 28, had reportedly travelled by motorcycle from Ho Chi Minh City to his home province Ca Mau in the south of the country. At Ca Mau, Tri was found to have lied on a health declaration form which asked about his recent travel history, and also failed to comply with isolation rules. Local authorities at the time had made it mandatory that anyone travelling from other provinces into Ca Mau had to immediately isolate themselves for 21 days. Tri later tested positive for Covid, and was found to have transmitted the virus to members of his family as well as staff at a welfare centre which he visited. Tri was sentenced to jail at the end of a one-day trial, and was also fined the equivalent of $880 (£630).

New Zealand marks downward trend in new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/IZdSkcGPCp pic.twitter.com/bysyF1O1Oh — Reuters (@Reuters) September 8, 2021

Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot has suspended several pilots for refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirushttps://t.co/HOfVcjNq45 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 7, 2021

France is the 1st big EU nation to start widespread Covid boosters. A 3rd shot can be administered if a 6-month period has passed since full vaccination w/ Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Those who received single-dose J&J can get a Pfizer or Moderna booster https://t.co/KVf9GaPQSW — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 5, 2021

Bulgaria has the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the European Union, with about 20% of its population inoculated. The government has been criticized for failing to effectively combat vaccine hesitancy and conspiracy theories. By @McGrathWriter https://t.co/diZIK10wjq — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 8, 2021

Finland will revoke the 2m/6ft COVID safety distance rule, and the common joke now is that people can go back to the traditional 3-4m Finns are used to. — Veli-Pekka Kivimäki (@vpkivimaki) September 6, 2021

Groote Schuur Hospital has started publishing their daily stats showing how many vaccinated South Africans are being treated. I hope this becomes a standard for all hospitals in the country. It just makes so much sense. I am also wishing every single person a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/TM8BeWYGHk — Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) September 7, 2021

Venezuela receives first batch of vaccines through COVAX mechanism https://t.co/wwhkIMTj6u pic.twitter.com/BDX0eJHJHj — Reuters (@Reuters) September 7, 2021

In a world first, Cuba begins Covid shots for toddlers. The island nation developed & administers its own vaccines that go by the names of Abdala & Soberana. Cuba currently is facing a Covid surge. The country has recorded ~690k infections since last year https://t.co/HUekdHTvcg pic.twitter.com/C7ZleB0bWK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 7, 2021

Are you worried about breakthrough infections? Here’s how to navigate this phase of the pandemic. As a vaccinated person, you should think about a number of variables, including your overall health, where you live & the risks you take https://t.co/nE8f6YgzoV pic.twitter.com/8fGsAoHCpf — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 7, 2021

By now we have a fairly decent sense of the side effects associated with #Covid19 vaccines & the rate at which these events occur. What happens if we add a booster dose, though? @DrewQJoseph explores that question. https://t.co/7VbGOWXQqC — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 7, 2021

What makes the FDAs failure to approve more rapid antigen tests even more galling is that the test being sold cheaply in the Amsterdam supermarket is the Flowflex, an American test made by Acon Labs in San Diego. https://t.co/lqpLAGBSUd — Alex Tabarrok (@ATabarrok) September 7, 2021

“If the crisis standards are enacted, doctors will start making decisions about ‘who gets the most immediate care by their probability of survival,’ with the goal of ‘saving the most lives,’ says Krell. This would apply to COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients alike, he says.” https://t.co/7D2N2qLohi — Chuck Finocchiaro (@cjfinocchiaro) September 6, 2021

I think a lot of parents will remember this fall as the point at which much of American society, abruptly and without remorse, abandoned their children to a deadly virus. https://t.co/cZXCznULQq — Bear Braumoeller (@Prof_BearB) September 7, 2021

Almost 25% of daily US COVID deaths are in Florida. This wave is striking because it is pretty hard to go above pre-vaccination waves. It's almost double. Thankfully has not happened in any other state. In fact, very few countries have had this happen either. pic.twitter.com/d8wrIAj2oX — Vincent Rajkumar (@VincentRK) September 6, 2021

Ever since this pandemic began I’ve thought of that scene in “Jaws” where town council people insist on keeping beaches open after shark attacks. Result: other people die. https://t.co/s3ycpIB7Jv — David Rolfe (@dkrolfe) September 6, 2021

Where Does @RichLowry Go to Get His Ass Kicked? Because it's been a looong time coming. pic.twitter.com/bUALdMXJIu — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) September 6, 2021

