Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Just a few bad apples.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

No one could have predicted…

Let there be snark.

Wetsuit optional.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

We still have time to mess this up!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Sept. 7-8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Sept. 7-8

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: ,


(h/t MomSense)


======

When Reuters visited the hospital on Friday, its last coronavirus patient was readying to leave after recovery – a remarkable turnaround health experts attribute to growing levels of immunity from natural infection and vaccinations.

But hospitals have learned from bitter experience during the second COVID wave, when funeral pyres burned non-stop and bodies littered the banks of the holy Ganges river, as India braces for another possible surge in infections around its September-November festival season.

Beds have been added at facilities around the country, and hospitals are working to ensure ample supplies of oxygen…

Almost all states are readying special paediatric wards as some experts warn unvaccinated children could be vulnerable to any new virus mutations. States including Madhya Pradesh are also stocking up on anti-viral drugs such as Remdesivir.

But with a government survey estimating as many as two-thirds of Indians already have COVID-fighting antibodies through natural infection, and 57% of its adults with at least an initial vaccine dose, many health experts believe any new outbreak of infections could be much less devastating than the second wave…

At 33.1 million, India has reported the most number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, with 441,042 deaths. It has administered 698.4 million vaccine doses – at least one dose in 57% of its 944 million adults and two doses in 17%.

The health ministry, which wants to immunise India’s entire adult population this year, did not respond to a request for comment on its preparations for a potential third wave…

The country has seen more than 530,000 cases with more than 13,300 deaths, many of which have occurred the last few months.

Many of those cases have been found in Ho Chi Minh City.

In early July, Tri, 28, had reportedly travelled by motorcycle from Ho Chi Minh City to his home province Ca Mau in the south of the country.

At Ca Mau, Tri was found to have lied on a health declaration form which asked about his recent travel history, and also failed to comply with isolation rules.

Local authorities at the time had made it mandatory that anyone travelling from other provinces into Ca Mau had to immediately isolate themselves for 21 days.

Tri later tested positive for Covid, and was found to have transmitted the virus to members of his family as well as staff at a welfare centre which he visited.

Tri was sentenced to jail at the end of a one-day trial, and was also fined the equivalent of $880 (£630).

======

======

Probably only temporarily, if true, but:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Jay
  • NeenerNeener
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Rusty
  • Sloane Ranger
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      One of these is not like the other:

      At 33.1 million, India has reported the most number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, with 441,042 deaths.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      NYS Dept of Health says 192 new cases for Monroe County on 9/3, 130 on 9/4 and 142 on 9/5, 111 cases for 9/6.

      The Monroe County site says 72 new cases for 9/6 with 4.1 % test positivity, which would drop us back into CDC’s “Substantal” risk pool. 61% are totally vaccinated. Deaths at 1379.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 9/7 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed cases & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangzhou in Guangdong Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, both associated w/ leak at a quarantine hotel for overseas arrivals.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 13 active domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 village has been re-designated as Low Risk. 1 village in Ruili remains at Medium Risk. 

      Jiangsu Province did not report any new positive confirmed cases. 9 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 15 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • At Nanjing 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed (both moderate) cases in the city.
      • At Yangzhou 8 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed cases (all moderate) in the city. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      Hunan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently are 64 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Xiangtan there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case.
      • At Zhuzhou 3 domestic confirmed case recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Zhangjiajie 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 56 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Henan Province did not report any new domestic positive case. 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 36 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • At Zhengzhou 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 23 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Shangqiu there currently are 13 active domestic confirmed cases.

      Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 4 domestic confirmed case recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 31 active domestic confirmed (11 mild & 20 moderate) & 23 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Jingzhou there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case.
      • At Jingmen 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 15 active domestic confirmed & 8 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Wuhan 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 13 active domestic confirmed & 14 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Ezhou 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.

      Shanghai Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Imported Cases

      On 9/7, China reported 19 new imported confirmed cases (none previously asymptomatic), 11 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 9 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, via land border crossings
      • Shanghai Municipality – 6 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Luxembourg (via Amsterdam Schiphol), the UK (via Helsinki) & Thailand, 2 US nationals coming from the US, & an Armenian national coming from Thailand; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 4 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Bangladesh, Myanmar & Malaysia; 6 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Indonesia, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Egypt& the UK
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Kenya
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Kenya & Tanzania
      • Xiamen jn Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from the UK
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Guinea (via Paris CdG)

      Overall in China, 50 confirmed cases recovered (26 imported), 22 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (19 imported) & none were reclassified as confirmed cases, & 1,666 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 795 active confirmed cases in the country (618 imported), 8 in serious condition (all imported), 390 active asymptomatic cases (358 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 13,013 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 9/7, 2,119.025M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 5.942M doses in the past 24 hrs. As of 9/6, 1,095M individuals have received at least 1 shot, 969.72M individuals are fully vaccinated.

      On 9/8, Hong Kong report 2 new positive cases, both imported (from Pakistan & Serbia, had been double vaccinated w/ Sinovac & SinoPharm, respectively). 

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Benw

      My kids have been back in school for 3 days. Masks mandated in NY, but my kids report that compliance/enforcement is not really happening. At our only BOE meeting this summer a bunch of Trumpy assholes showed up to yell at the BOE that masks are deadly and cause CO2 poisoning and suicide and that surgeons in the civil war discovered that unmasking cures gangrene or something and shouted over the parents asking the BOE to mandate masks (they didn’t, they waited for the new governor to give them cover). 40% of my white-ass, suburban school district are still NOT VACCINATED.

      I am THIS close to pulling the fucking plug on the school year and homeschooling. WTF

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Sloane Ranger

      Tuesday in the UK we had 37,489 new cases. This is an increase of 13.9% in the rolling 7-day average. New cases by nation,

      England – 27,545 (up 343)

      Northern Ireland – 1748 (down 16)

      Scotland – 5692 (down 1373)

      Wales – 2504 (down 2657).

      Deaths – There were 209 deaths within 28 days of a positive test yesterday. This is an increase of 39.2% in the rolling 7-day average. 183 deaths were in England, 7 in Northern Ireland, 16 in Scotland and 3 in Wales.

      Testing – 1,346,631 tests took place on Monday, 6 September. This is an increase of 32.6% in the rolling 7-day average. The PCR testing capacity reported by labs on that date was 687,272.

      Hospitalisations – There were 7976 people in hospital and 1062 on ventilators on Monday, 6 September. The rolling 7-day average for hospital admissions was up by 1.6% as of 3 September.

      Vaccinations – As of Monday, 6 September, 48,292,811 people had received 1 shot of a vaccine and 43,535,098 had received both. This means that, as of that date, 88.8% of all UK residents aged 16+ had had 1 shot and 80.1% were fully vaccinated.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Rusty

      @Benw:  For the right wing I have come to believe this is one of the goals, to undermine the public schools. In New Hampshire, the Republican controlled state government has passed what they claim is the broadest school voucher program in the country. That state coughs up very little to local school systems by is offering up to $5,000 to parents to send their kids to private schools or home school. Estimate was under $200,000 to fund it this year, based on those expressing interest it would be over $6M. By driving the mask controversy and providing funding, more parents pull kids, they will be less likely to vote yes on school budgets, and the state gets to send even less to the local schools. The added grift is the no bid contract to the company administering the money, they get a hefty cut.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.