Like many of you, I have been thinking of asiangrrlMN (aka Minna) since John’s post went up yesterday.

I just checked Caring Bridge, and I see that they took Minna for the MRI at 5:30, so her family should know more soon. I think that was 5:30 central time. asiangrrlMN was always a light here on Balloon Juice, and though I don’t tweet or do Facebook, it’s pretty clear that it’s true everywhere she goes.

Let’s send some light her way.