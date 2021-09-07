Labor Day is about honoring the dignity of the American worker. And that’s what our economic strategy is all about, too. pic.twitter.com/qiGnatgrKt
— President Biden (@POTUS) September 6, 2021
When workers are heard, when unions are strong, our country is strong. pic.twitter.com/2xOZrkV3F1
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 6, 2021
President Biden visited union workers in New Castle, Delaware. on Labor Day, offering sandwiches and selfies pic.twitter.com/4XMYK4eFKL
— Reuters (@Reuters) September 7, 2021
President Joe Biden approved major disaster declarations greenlighting federal aid for six New Jersey counties and five New York counties affected by devastating flooding last week. Biden is scheduled to visit the region on Tuesday to survey storm damage. https://t.co/WxBr8KNGN3
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 6, 2021
Another good thing:
A towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, is set to get taken down Wednesday, more than 130 years after it was raised in tribute to a Civil War hero now widely seen as a symbol of racial injustice, state officials said. https://t.co/HtllqpHy1I
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 6, 2021
