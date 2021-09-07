Labor Day is about honoring the dignity of the American worker. And that’s what our economic strategy is all about, too. pic.twitter.com/qiGnatgrKt — President Biden (@POTUS) September 6, 2021

When workers are heard, when unions are strong, our country is strong. pic.twitter.com/2xOZrkV3F1 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 6, 2021

President Biden visited union workers in New Castle, Delaware. on Labor Day, offering sandwiches and selfies pic.twitter.com/4XMYK4eFKL — Reuters (@Reuters) September 7, 2021

President Joe Biden approved major disaster declarations greenlighting federal aid for six New Jersey counties and five New York counties affected by devastating flooding last week. Biden is scheduled to visit the region on Tuesday to survey storm damage. https://t.co/WxBr8KNGN3 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 6, 2021

