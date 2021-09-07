Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

The math demands it!

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always wins in the end.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

There will be lawyers.

Not all heroes wear capes.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Let there be snark.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

We still have time to mess this up!

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

It’s been a really long fucking year.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Back to Work

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Back to Work

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

Another good thing:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dorothy A. Winsor

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.