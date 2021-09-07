Any sympathy for Miller should be tempered by the recognition that he was heading down their probably hoping to help with mass executions and detentions.

It’s all fun’n’games, until the autogolpe starts. Per the Washington Post:

… In a statement, Miller, the chief executive of the social media site Gettr, said that he and other members of his traveling party were “questioned for three hours at the airport in Brasilia, after having attended this weekend’s CPAC Brasil Conference,” before eventually being released to fly back to the United States.

Miller is among the speakers listed on the website for the Sept. 3-4 Conservative Political Action Conference Brasil. His detention comes on the same day that tens of thousands of people rallied in support of embattled Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, with whom Miller met during his visit…

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Miller’s questioning was ordered by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The individual spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely talk about the incident.

The order was more fodder for what has grown into a paralyzing constitutional crisis in Brazil. In recent weeks, de Moraes has signed off on the arrest of multiple supporters of Bolsonaro as his office oversees a national investigation into misinformation…

Bolsonaro’s popularity has cratered in recent months as the coronavirus has ravaged the country, the economy has shed millions of jobs and investigations into his conduct have intensified. His discomfort at the inquiries has fueled increasingly bellicose comments, both from him and supporters, some of whom have repeatedly called for him to lead a military takeover of the country and depose those who have sought to constrain his power…

In an interview Monday on former chief White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, Miller said that after the United States, Brazil is the second-largest country of origin for Gettr users. He praised Bolsonaro’s supporters and said that “a half-million proud patriots” were expected to show up for Tuesday’s rally.

“What I see here, Steve, is so much love and so much enthusiasm for free speech, and especially the folks who are the Bolsonaro supporters. They’re being deplatformed; they’re being shadow banned; they have the long arm of the law. I mean, it’s some pretty nutty stuff,” Miller told Bannon, who served as an informal adviser to Bolsonaro’s 2018 campaign…