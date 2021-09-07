Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sometimes I Get a Little Dark

I was basically blog and news free this weekend, and by choice. Sometimes I get angry and it’s just better if I say nothing. The state of things just gets a little overwhelming, and the past two years have made me question things even more.

It’s hard to wake up every day and know that you just don’t know most of the people you thought you did. I don’t man this about close friends, but people you live near and around, people you see in town, people you run into at the store. It’s jarring to see that you really don’t know these people at all. It’s hard grappling with the fact that the majority of the people around you have decided that old people and people with pre-existing conditions don’t deserve to live. It’s hard to deal with the fact that most Americans, if you inconvenience them in the slightest, don’t care if you die. They don’t even care about their families or loved ones. Just the mildest request to do something for others is met with outrage.

We would not win World War II if it happened today. We just wouldn’t, and thank god Polio and Measles and Diptheria and all the other happened before modern times. I sometimes really think that a lot of white people just lost their shit because we had a black President, and then decided fuck everyone and everything and Trump galvanized it and opportunistic shitlords are taking advantage of it.

Part of what is driving this is homecoming is in a couple weeks, and while I trust the people staying here, I keep having to reiterate that there are no parties here. If people not staying here want to sit on the front porch masked, ok. But no one but the people staying here, who have been tested prior to coming and vaccinated, are setting foot in this house. Part of me is just thinking of renting a motel room in Pittsburgh for the weekend and letting everyone have the run of the house.

And then there are the people I never cared for who are going to be coming back, and I just don’t have it in me to listen to a bunch of meatheads with college degrees spew fucking nonsense. I don’t have it in me.

I see now how it was so easy for Hitler to demonize the Jews, and I don’t for one second think that any of the German people didn’t know. And I see how easy fascism could take root here. In some places it already has. Hell, a large part of our country already holds many of the beliefs- racial superiority, authoritarianism, hyper-capitalism, dehumanizing the enemy, belief in the occult (Q-Anon and lizard people and what not) and being easily persuaded by cult figures, the belief that nothing bad will happen to them (I’m a good German nothing will happen to me) except the police and covid don’t fucking care who you are, easily persuaded by propaganda, violent, and heavily armed.

So sometimes when I get in these funks I just shut it all down until I can foolishly persuade myself to remain positive. The one thing life truly did not prepare me for when I was a kid is how fucking stupid and selfish and shortsighted adults are.

    1. 1.

      RepubAnon

      This era is more typical of our country if one looks at our entire history. The Trail of Tears, slavery, Gilded Age abuses – the list goes on.

      The critical mistake was allowing media ownership consolidation and tax cuts on the wealthy. This took us back to historical norms.

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      I remember feeling much the same the day after Trump was elected in 2016. Just despondency and a sense of not understanding how we could have reached such a point.

      Also,

      So sometimes when I get in these funks I just shit it all down until I can foolishly persuade myself to remain positive.

      I choose to believe that was deliberate and not a typo.

    4. 4.

      Nicole

      Yeah. Just, yeah.

      I rewatched the documentary Class Action Park last night and I feel like the teenagers screaming insults at the kids who got injured on rides back then grew up to be the FOX News viewers screaming at school board meetings.

    5. 5.

      gdief

      You’re not alone.  I’ve been an optimist all my life, always pretty certain that we’ve evolved and will continue to, and that, truly, all will be well.  Now, some days, I’m sick with worry.

    7. 7.

      Mary G

      It is hard and so unfair. I naively thought things would get better and better over my lifetime because Americans could see how letting go of racism, sexism, and homophobia was just making the country closer and closer to what it was founded to be. At least I lived to see TFG out of office. Nothing to do but keep fighting and hopefully with the enemy and not other people on this blog.

    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Mowgli:

      “Dear America: You are waking up, as Germany once did, to the awareness that 1/3 of your people would kill another 1/3, while 1/3 watches.”

      I think that’s apt. I’ve always thought the real strength of trumpism isn’t his supporters, it’s that apathetic third

    9. 9.

      John Revolta

      The one thing life truly did not prepare me for when I was a kid is how fucking stupid and selfish and shortsighted adults are.

      It couldn’t, because they weren’t. The Krazy Kurve in the last 20 years, and esp. the last 10, has been breathtaking.

    10. 10.

      Splitting Image

      So sometimes when I get in these funks I just shit it all down until I can foolishly persuade myself to remain positive.

      Oh no! Don’t tell me you’ve been taking that horse stuff!

    11. 11.

      Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)

      Yeah. I think it really was Obama getting elected that turned these people up to eleven. Things were changing, and that really pissed them off, but there were still things they thought they could count on, and I guess having only white people presiding over the country was one of those.

      And I think it wasn’t just Obama being president, I think it was also the fact that so many millions of white people voted for him. I think that really shook them, that they could no longer count on their fellow whites to do the right thing when push came to shove.

      It scared them, it freaked them the fuck out, and it really drove them over the edge.

      I don’t have the first damned clue how we’re going to deal with these people over the long haul.

    12. 12.

      NotMax

      @Mary G

      Strive to not embrace despair.

      Two steps forward, one step back is still one step forward.

    13. 13.

      prostratedragon

      @John Revolta:  Not sure about that as far as what too many adults are is concerned (see first comment above), but as a statement of the amount of boorish, aggressive, and plain childlike (for very ill-behaved children) behavior that is so frequent now, I have to agree. I wouldn’t have expected it maybe 20 years ago, though I was getting a bit uneasy going back to the Gingrich days or maybe I mean Reagan.

      We have grown a major cultural problem.

    14. 14.

      West of the Rockies

      The assholes are incapable of admitting they’ve been wrong, duped, or that they’ve made selfish choices based on greed and bigotry.  The media doesn’t challenge them enough on this. And until a lot of 1/6 traitors get publicly castrated (so to speak), they will continue in their A-hole ways.

    15. 15.

      Jude

      Today’s my birthday, John. I turned 50, which makes me almost the same age as you. I distinctly remember making myself a promise at 16 to never harden into one of those old, bitterly hopeless old people who surrounded my childhood. Ha! It’s a daily battle not to give up on humanity.

       

      Never would I have dreamed people were so stupid and so selfish. I’ve been so naive. I guess that doesn’t make you feel better, but at least you know we understand you and commiserate.

    16. 16.

      Splitting Image

      @John Revolta:

      The one thing life truly did not prepare me for when I was a kid is how fucking stupid and selfish and shortsighted adults are.

      It couldn’t, because they weren’t. The Krazy Kurve in the last 20 years, and esp. the last 10, has been breathtaking.

      I’m not sure I agree with that. I don’t think they’ve gotten crazier. They’ve just gotten more open about admitting they haven’t changed much since the 1950s or even the 1850s.

      The decline of the union movement, for example, began once the major unions had organized all of the white male-dominated industries that they were going to and that further growth was going to mean organizing jobs dominated by women and people of colour. Reactionaries in the unions went over to the Republicans and voted to de-unionize rather than let that happen. Stupid and selfish and shortsighted, then and now.

      I know they seem crazier, but the reason so much of their crap seems like warmed-over John Birch conspiracies is that they’ve been talking like this among themselves for decades.

    17. 17.

      hitless

      John – I share your feeling of realizing you don’t know a country you thought you knew. And I share your feelings on optimism.

      But, I do want you to know that this blog and the people on it are pretty great and I am indebted to you and the community. You and I are the same age but from very different places and yet have arrived at the same destination in some sense. Reading the blog has made me feel less alone and I hope has done that for you as well. I wish you and your animals all the best.

    18. 18.

      Kelly

      I grew up in rural Oregon. Went to the city for a university education and a career. Moved back to where I grew up when I retired. Beautiful forest and rivers. I’ve never lived more than 2 hours from here. I knew my views on environment, civil rights, economics were different than the folks around here. Did not realize how mean and crazy these country people are until Trump. A lot of them are friends of my youth.

      The air was full of smoke today. I try to cheer my self up by thinking about how the forests of Cascades evolved with fire and has to burn sometime. Sorta works.

      It’s the one year anniversary of Oregon’s Labor Day 2020 fires. We fled the Beachie Fire 2:00 AM Sept 8th while it was blowing up from 500 acres to 130,000 acres overnight. Hurricane force winds similar to California’s Santa Anna fanned several minor fires to catastrophes and brought down electric lines which sparked dozens more fires. By late Sept 8th around a million acres were on fire. Eleven people died. Around 40,000 people evacuated most with little notice. Around 4,000 structures burned. I’m amazed there were not more fatalities. People’s homes were overwhelmed by flames within a few hours in the dead of night. 

      We were awakened at 1:00 am Sept 8th by our neighbor who, worried about the situation, stayed up and followed the news on our local, low power, all volunteer community radio station KYAC. Our friend that runs the station, Ken Cartwright, stayed on the air until 2:00 am with flames a couple blocks away and first responders rounding up stranglers. His home burned but the radio station did not. “I was a radioman in the Navy, and you don’t leave the ship until you send the last signal,” he said. “So that’s my motto here at the station … you’re the last person to leave after everyone’s warned.”

      Our home was mostly unscathed. The outside was filthy with soot. Lost some trees and a shed. It’s been a weird year living amongst the ruins. Probably another year of cleanup will help.

    19. 19.

      Poe Larity

      People keep asking when I’m going to retire and travel full-time.

      Like where the fuck could I go and not be surrounded by sociopaths? Even if we built a BJ commune in BF WV it would be like Lord of the Jackals.

      We’ll all end up in nursing homes surrounded by anti-vax roommates and nurses,

    20. 20.

      hrprogressive

      I did the same, for the same reasons.

      I’m so angry that people are so fucking shitty.

      I often feel like we’re so screwed, and that it’s really only going to get worse, and, really, I don’t optimistically see it getting sustainably better.

      COVID? Even post vax I don’t feel good about it anymore.
      Solve COVID? Here comes Fascism ready to just declare your elections null and void
      Oh, did we manage to get Manchinema on board and we stopped Fascism?

      Great, now we’re all dead from Climate Change.

      At least the dinosaurs didn’t know what was hitting them.

      The human condition does not allow for that kind of ignorant bliss.

    21. 21.

      cmorenc

      @John Cole:

       The one thing life truly did not prepare me for when I was a kid is how fucking stupid and selfish and shortsighted adults are.

      A corollary is when you have your own first child and it dawns on you from your own experience, how much your own parents were ignorant and totally winging it while raising you.

    23. 23.

      JaneE

      I second that Obama made them lose their minds.  I also agree that they really can’t let anything go because their entire world will start unraveling.

      When they realized that most of the voters preferred a Black man to a white one, they broke, and just refused to believe it.  From there, just about ever other thing could no longer be believed either.

      From there, all those old-fashioned values like honesty and compassion and all the glue that unites societies just started dissolving.

      I still believe, or hope, that most people are basically good.  But – they are still stuck on doing nothing for the time being.

    24. 24.

      Chetan Murthy

      John *nails* the singular paradox of this pandemic and Americans’ response to it.  I watched The Good Place this spring, and …. “What We Owe To Each Other” was a thru-line thru the entire series.  And so …. looking around at our fellow Americans, it’s just *shocking* how little they seem to think they owe each other.  It’s like some sort of Bizarro Christianity timeline, where the *opposite*of the Golden Rule is the defining gospel.

      In the America I would have expected, I would have thought people would have been singularly concerned for the lives of their elders, or at least, at least, *at least* the lives of their children, and their neighbors’ children.  Somehow, that turned out to be a complete fancy, and at this point, it seems like they’re less concerned for even their own lives, than for confirming some cray-cray ideology.  And again, this “Bizarro World Anti-Golden-Rule Christianity” just completely flummoxes me.

      It’s all very disheartening, and makes me hate these people.  So their iniquity induces iniquity in me, too.  All disheartening.

      Reply

