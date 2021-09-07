Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – frosty – Manzanar National Historic Site

On The Road – frosty – Manzanar National Historic Site

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

frosty

Manzanar was a small, thriving town at the foot of the Sierras that failed after Los Angeles bought up water rights in the Owens Valley in the early 20th Century, built an aqueduct, and sent the water away from the farmers and ranchers in the valley to the rapidly expanding city. There were scandals involved and the story was part of the plot of the movie Chinatown.

By 1929 the town was abandoned. in 1942 the War Relocation Agency moved in. The first Japanese-Americans to arrive volunteered who helped build the camp which eventually held over 11,000 people, some of the 120,000 who were forcibly removed from their homes in one of the ugliest episodes in US history. Most lost their homes, cars, savings, businesses, and jobs. Manzanar wasn’t shut down until November 1945, three months after the war ended.

The internees made the best of the situation, tending orchards, planting farms and gardens, and eventually raising chickens and hogs to provide 80% of their own food. They created parks and rock gardens and ran their own fire service and newspaper.

Many of the internees volunteered for the Army and joined the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, a segregated Japanese-American unit, which fought in Europe, primarily in Italy. The 442nd was the most decorated unit for its size in US miltary history, with 21 Medal of Honor awards. Their families stayed behind the barbed wire.

On The Road - frosty - Manzanar National Historic Site 7
ManzanarApril 29, 2021

Sentry posts at the camp entrance, built by the internees. Inyo Mountains in the distance.

On The Road - frosty - Manzanar National Historic Site 6
ManzanarApril 29, 2021

Reconstructed guard tower, this would have been one of eight.

On The Road - frosty - Manzanar National Historic Site 5
ManzanarApril 29, 2021

Reconstructed fire department building.

On The Road - frosty - Manzanar National Historic Site 4
ManzanarApril 29, 2021

One of two original fire engines. Both were used by local fire departments after the war, then donated to the Park Service, one in the 1990s, and this Dodge in 2017.

On The Road - frosty - Manzanar National Historic Site 3
ManzanarApril 29, 2021

Reconstructed barrack buildings, with Sierras behind them.

On The Road - frosty - Manzanar National Historic Site 2
ManzanarApril 29, 2021

Barracks interior. This is one “apartment” for a family. The walls didn’t reach the ceiling, so there was no privacy. Each block had one men’s and one women’s latrine, with no privacy between toilets or showers.

On The Road - frosty - Manzanar National Historic Site 1
ManzanarApril 29, 2021

Mess Hall interior. There was one for each block of barracks, that could feed 300 people at a sitting.

On The Road - frosty - Manzanar National Historic Site
ManzanarApril 29, 2021

Merritt Garden. One of several gardens and rock gardens built by the internees. This was restored by the descendants of the interned landscape architect who designed it. Restoration began by digging out all the sand that had covered it over the decades.

    1. 1.

      Wag

      Always a timely reminder of the evil that lurks beneath the surface of world. When a dominant group feels threatened, one response is often to blame others and then overreact. We see it again and again. I wish our species would learn that it never goes as planned

      Thanks for sharing your photos.

