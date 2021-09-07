On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Manzanar was a small, thriving town at the foot of the Sierras that failed after Los Angeles bought up water rights in the Owens Valley in the early 20th Century, built an aqueduct, and sent the water away from the farmers and ranchers in the valley to the rapidly expanding city. There were scandals involved and the story was part of the plot of the movie Chinatown.

By 1929 the town was abandoned. in 1942 the War Relocation Agency moved in. The first Japanese-Americans to arrive volunteered who helped build the camp which eventually held over 11,000 people, some of the 120,000 who were forcibly removed from their homes in one of the ugliest episodes in US history. Most lost their homes, cars, savings, businesses, and jobs. Manzanar wasn’t shut down until November 1945, three months after the war ended.

The internees made the best of the situation, tending orchards, planting farms and gardens, and eventually raising chickens and hogs to provide 80% of their own food. They created parks and rock gardens and ran their own fire service and newspaper.

Many of the internees volunteered for the Army and joined the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, a segregated Japanese-American unit, which fought in Europe, primarily in Italy. The 442nd was the most decorated unit for its size in US miltary history, with 21 Medal of Honor awards. Their families stayed behind the barbed wire.