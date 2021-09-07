Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

In the Darkness of Your Room, Your Mother Calls You by Your True Name

In the Darkness of Your Room, Your Mother Calls You by Your True Name

Paul Campos dips his toe in the Herman Cain Awards and makes a smart observation:

(3) The whole key to understanding the anti-vax pro-horse dewormer mentality is that it’s not just this one thing for these people. Admitting that they’ve been wrong about this isn’t like admitting you were wrong about thinking that Willie Mays hit 700 home runs or that Detroit is the capital of Michigan. To admit you were wrong about this thing in particular would be to pull on a thread that could unravel your entire social and political identity. For those in the right wing bubble/base, admitting error on this point basically requires a literal conversion experience. It would be like a former Christian fundamentalist coming to the view that the Bible isn’t actually the inerrant word of God. In other words, that’s not just some random fact, but THE fact, that holds every other part of the person’s world view together.

I have a prediction. With 40,000 kids out of school in Texas due to COVID shutdowns, and one in three COVID cases in Florida being a kid under 19, the next act in this play will be “fuck it, we’ll just keep the schools open”. Thinking that you are immune from electoral consequences as long as you keep the faith with your idiot supporters is a helluva drug, and DeathSantis and Abbott are definitely high on their own supply. The main risk they’re facing, and I’m not kidding here, is that they will kill off too many Republican voters.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Cermet

      They know full well that the death toll by Covid is insignificant compared to voter margins; also, this will further polarize their voting block and bring in new voters who are motivated. Their approach is win/win for them; they also know that some of the deaths are democratic voters. Power is all that matter to these ghouls.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      brendancalling

      “ The main risk they’re facing, and I’m not kidding here, is that they will kill off too many Republican voters.”

      So what?
      That’s what the GOP says about women’s rights, black lives, poor people lives, children, workers’ rights, voting rights, and global warming.

      So. Fucking. What?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I don’t know if they’ll kill off too many Republican voters in TX, and FL…well every election cycle it seems within reach but never is so I’m not optimistic there either. But, some swing States – WI, MI, PA, NC…the right wing jokes about it being 1% fatal (which is probably an underestimate) like that’s no big deal, but if deaths from here on out are basically all R voters and they lose 1% of their voting base in swing States, well, those States become significantly less swing-y.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      tokyokie

      Excuse me, but if we’re going to use “DeathSantis,” shouldn’t we also employ “Abbottoir”?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Cermet: I’m totally serious.  DeSantis won by 32,000 votes.  They are at 46,000 deaths. The R vs D spread on death in Florida on this last bunch has to be pretty heavily weighted R.  He might will kill off his margin of victory.  That said, I think they regularly import a new crop of idiots so those numbers might not mean that much.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      Meh.  People change their minds, or decide things are not important, all the time.  Motorola flip phones were the thing to get, until they weren’t.  People were against changing the state flag, until they weren’t.  People marched for Susan G. Komen, until they didn’t.

      Eventually nobody much going to care about horse dewormers or vaccines.  Helping to turn down the heat will help that day come.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Citizen Alan

      Well,  I finally got out of Facebook jail and then immediately got put in Twitter jail for a week because I let myself get triggered by some asshole in response to a post about Michelle Obama. I’m sure you can guess what the filthy SOB said about her.

       

      In happier news, I spent Labor Day at the MoMA and then the US Open.  So that’s 2 things off my New York bucket list.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I was just reading this story about “first responders”– cops and firemen mostly, I expect– who are refusing the vaccine. This is a firefighter from San Francisco:

      “I’m not an anti-vaxxer,” he said. “I have all my other vaccines. I’m just not taking this one.”
      He considered it, just to be able to finish out his career with three decades of service. But after praying about it with his wife, he remains concerned about the efficacy and side effects of the vaccine.
      “I don’t think I’d be comfortable with myself if I did something that went against my belief,” he said of getting the vaccine. “It’s about liberty and having your own choice to be your own person.”

      He’s turned his stupidity into, in his own half a brain, a virtue. In his own mind, he’s Spartacus, Nathan Hale and Sir Thomas More rolled into one– I’d be the farm– trumpy moron.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ann Marie

      I think work mandates (and mandates for other activities) will make a difference. My office has been letting small numbers of people come into the office but mainly work from home. Not we are planning to reopen in full this October and everyone is required to be vaccinated. There are medical and (sigh) religious exemptions, but I just learned today that one of my colleagues is getting her second shot today. I strongly suspect that work is the reason.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffery

      I am hopeful that DeSantis and Abbott do kill off enough of their base to swing their reelection to the democratic candidate despite all the Gerrymandering  they’ve done.

      Reply

