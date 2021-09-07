Paul Campos dips his toe in the Herman Cain Awards and makes a smart observation:

(3) The whole key to understanding the anti-vax pro-horse dewormer mentality is that it’s not just this one thing for these people. Admitting that they’ve been wrong about this isn’t like admitting you were wrong about thinking that Willie Mays hit 700 home runs or that Detroit is the capital of Michigan. To admit you were wrong about this thing in particular would be to pull on a thread that could unravel your entire social and political identity. For those in the right wing bubble/base, admitting error on this point basically requires a literal conversion experience. It would be like a former Christian fundamentalist coming to the view that the Bible isn’t actually the inerrant word of God. In other words, that’s not just some random fact, but THE fact, that holds every other part of the person’s world view together.

I have a prediction. With 40,000 kids out of school in Texas due to COVID shutdowns, and one in three COVID cases in Florida being a kid under 19, the next act in this play will be “fuck it, we’ll just keep the schools open”. Thinking that you are immune from electoral consequences as long as you keep the faith with your idiot supporters is a helluva drug, and DeathSantis and Abbott are definitely high on their own supply. The main risk they’re facing, and I’m not kidding here, is that they will kill off too many Republican voters.