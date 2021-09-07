There is no hiring crisis.

Businesses that pay their employees more than minimum wage are having no problems getting workers. Employers have had four decades able to pay people bottom dollar and paring benefits back to nothing, scheduling them for 30 random hours a week, that they literally have no idea how to handle an actual free market where THEY have to react to supply and demand. No one wants to clean your fucking grease traps for minimum wage, deal with shitty customers, work 7 five hour shifts a week at odd hours, and your obnoxious ass. Pay them more and give them a stable schedule or go out of business.

And if you can’t pay them more, you’re not a business, you’re a hobby.