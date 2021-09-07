Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I'm Gonna Say This One More Time

I’m Gonna Say This One More Time

31 Comments

This post is in: 

There is no hiring crisis.

Businesses that pay their employees more than minimum wage are having no problems getting workers. Employers have had four decades able to pay people bottom dollar and paring benefits back to nothing, scheduling them for 30 random hours a week, that they literally have no idea how to handle an actual free market where THEY have to react to supply and demand. No one wants to clean your fucking grease traps for minimum wage, deal with shitty customers, work 7 five hour shifts a week at odd hours, and your obnoxious ass. Pay them more and give them a stable schedule or go out of business.

And if you can’t pay them more, you’re not a business, you’re a hobby.

    31Comments

    3. 3.

      debbie

      It’s not that they can’t pay better; it’s that they don’t want to. A guy around here who’s opened a number of high-end and overpriced restaurants in the region (a total of 59 according to Wiki) and is known to have many piles of cash has instead spent his time whining about unfilled jobs. Rather than increasing wages, he’s taken to shutting down a couple of his places. Boy, that showed us!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Villago Delenda Est

      We’ve got a generation of really bad small business types out there. The are not leaders at all. They’re managers of Playschool toys trying to fit square pegs into round holes because that’s what MBA training is all about. “Managing” people, who cannot be “managed” any more than cats can be herded. They can be led, though, but MBAs are simply not, for the most part, leaders. They’re passive producers of spreadsheets. Worthless bean counters.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      matt

      But I’ll lose the family diner that I’m nostalgic about if I can’t pay staff 45 cents an hour like I did when the decor was new.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Xavier

      You can bet they’re gonna move heaven and earth to get their power back.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Roger Moore

      @debbie:

      I think a driving force behind a bunch of this is they absolutely believe the current labor conditions are just a temporary thing.  They’re convinced that if they can just hold the line for a while, the workers will cave and accept their old wages and working conditions again.  They can’t imagine that people have just gotten fed up and don’t want to take it anymore.

      It’s easy to understand why, too.  In my whole life, we’ve had something like 2-3 years of conditions approaching full employment, toward the end of the Clinton Administration.  The whole rest of that time, we’ve either been in recession, recovering from recession, or faced with some other kind of ugly job killer like stagflation.  Outside of a few sectors that focus on hiring a few stars, basically nobody in business today has meaningful experience dealing with employees who have real negotiating leverage.  They just have no idea how to cope.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      @matt: But I’ll lose the family diner that I’m nostalgic about if I can’t pay staff 45 cents an hour like I did when the decor was new.

      And why can’t they live on 45 cents an hour?  That’s what I was earning when I started out seventy years ago, and I managed to buy a house and raise a family.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      waspuppet

      This is striking at the very heart of conservatism. “If we had the ‘courage’ to let people starve in the streets, sure we’d lose a few million people who are pretty worthless anyway, but the poors would learn their lesson and what a great country we’d be then” is something I’ve literally been hearing since the late 1970s.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      jl

      OK, then, there is a  still a serf crisis in America!

      One of the most horrible consequences of the Medieval Black Death, one that we haven’t completely overcome to this day, was that it produced a labor shortage, resulted in increased wages, and made the lesser people workers uppity.

      And now we’re hit by covid. We’re doomed I say, doomed!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      burnspbesq

      @Ken:

      And why can’t they live on 45 cents an hour?

      Because someone like you now owns the apartment you once paid $50/month for, and they charge $1,500/mo.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Roger Moore: Covid has not been as disruptive as the Black Death was, but it has changed the dynamic more than many employers suspect.  For many of the same reasons.  Where does the power lie?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      mrmoshpotato

      @NotMax:

      In matters closer to home, replaced the computer you pronounced dead not long ago? If so, get something nifty? 

      All the bells, all the whistles, and a brass quintet of mongooses.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      ...now I try to be amused

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      A lot of people do not understand the divide between management and leadership.

      “Leaders are like eagles. You won’t find either here.” — Demotivation poster

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Mary G

      Federal extra unemployment benefits expired yesterday – Labor Day, no less. A lot of these assholes think their people will come crawling back once that pinches their serfs’ budgets, but all the good employees will have found jobs with better salaries.

      Reply

