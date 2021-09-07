Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / I Hear the Whistle but I Can’t Go

I Hear the Whistle but I Can’t Go

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: 

The Mexican supreme court just ruled 10-0 that criminal penalties for abortion are unconstitutional:

Mexico’s supreme court has struck down a state abortion law, ruling that criminal penalties for terminating pregnancies are unconstitutional, in a decision which advocates say provides a path to decriminalisation across the country.

In a unanimous 10-0 ruling, the top court ordered the northern state of Coahuila to remove sanctions for abortion from its criminal code – with several justices arguing the prohibitions on voluntarily interrupting a pregnancy violated women’s rights to control their own bodies.

“It is not about the right to abortion,” said justice Luis María Aguilar, who wrote the court’s opinion for overturning the Coahuila law. “It’s rather the right to decide of women and persons able to gestate to make decisions.”

Americans who live near the border already cross over to get cheap dental and medical care, as well as prescriptions, so I guess abortions will probably be next, at least in Texas. Of course, some eagle eyes at the border will be out to collect their $10K, so the women who cross over had better beware.

While Latin America is rebelling against Catholofascism (Argentina legalized abortion in December), the Christofascists around here are just getting started.

As a side note, I’m able to keep up with Canadian news by using the CBC, but I find it really hard to keep up with news from Mexico because the US media basically doesn’t know and/or doesn’t care. If any of you have found some good sources for English language Mexican news, please mention them in the comments.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Cacti
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • hells littlest angel
  • JaneE
  • Jeffro
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Marmot
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • New Deal democrat
  • Ocotillo
  • Splitting Image
  • The Moar You Know
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Cascades
  • Yutsano

    26Comments

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Thots ‘N Praars.

      The lead proponent of the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom has COVID-19.

      Orrin Heatlie, the retired Yolo County sheriff’s sergeant who started the recall movement last year, confirmed to The Sacramento Bee that he tested positive for the virus and has been isolating while recovering.

      Heatlie said he did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to his infection, and his case was not severe enough to warrant a hospital stay or any extreme measures.

      “I was given some medication for a cough, but that was it,” he said.

      Heatlie’s infection highlights what has been perhaps the most divisive issue in the recall campaign.
      In February 2020, Heatlie filed a petition to recall Newsom, citing the governor’s policies on immigration and crime as reasons for removal. In the months that followed, however, the movement exploded, fueled by resentment over Newsom’s COVID-19 shutdowns and mandates intended to slow the virus and save lives.

      Anti-mask and anti-vaccine protesters joined the movement, including one well-known San Diego chiropractor who joined Heatlie and other recall leaders in weekly meetings and public town halls.

      Heatlie on Tuesday said he is not against vaccines, but rather is for personal choice.

      “I am not anti-vaccine. My daughter and my wife are both fully vaccinated, and I’m not against people getting vaccinated, but I am all for personal choice and people’s right to make an informed decision,” he said.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article254051993.html#storylink=cpy

    3. 3.

      JaneE

      Does the Texas law allow them to sue the woman having an abortion, or only those who help her? I assume they could sue the woman as well. If I thought I might need abortion services and could afford it, a weekly or monthly trip across the border for shopping sounds nice. Just so the one to get the abortion wouldn’t seem unusual.

      I don’t imagine Mexico would allow someone to build a giant “Abortionville” right on the border with flashing neon signs you could see for miles, but it would serve Texas right if they could.

    4. 4.

      hells littlest angel

      Americans who live near the border already cross over to get cheap dental and medical care, as well as prescriptions, so I guess abortions will probably be next, at least in Texas.

       

      CRISIS AT THE BORDER!!! WHERE IS KAMALA???

    6. 6.

      Splitting Image

      Uh-oh. Pity poor Ted Cruz. People will talk if he takes his daughters on any more trips to Cancun.

      Good for Mexico though. And Argentina.

    7. 7.

      Mike in NC

      I found it interesting to read today that the current mayor of Mexico City is named Claudia Sheinbaum, born there in 1962.

    8. 8.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @JaneE:

      I don’t imagine Mexico would allow someone to build a giant “Abortionville” right on the border with flashing neon signs you could see for miles, but it would serve Texas right if they could.

      There are a couple of towns that have major dental practice areas right across the border.  Los Algodones is one I know about.  Also, every town in Mexico where tourists might travel have pharmacies on almost every corner.  I would think that abortion would be another service that would spring up in border towns.

    9. 9.

      Cacti

      Just saw a great slogan to throw back in Repukes’ faces on the Texas abortion debacle.

      The GOP’s official position now is that “life begins at rape”.

    11. 11.

      Cacti

      @JaneE: I don’t imagine Mexico would allow someone to build a giant “Abortionville” right on the border with flashing neon signs you could see for miles, but it would serve Texas right if they could.

      Have you ever been to a border town? I could totally see one doing that. They plaster signs for cheap prescription drugs, dentistry, etc. all over the place already.

    12. 12.

      Ken

      @JaneE: As you cross from Missouri into Illinois (at St. Louis), there’s a big billboard with “welcome to Illinois where abortions are safe and legal”.

    15. 15.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ken:

      As you cross from Missouri into Illinois (at St. Louis), there’s a big billboard with “welcome to Illinois where abortions are safe and legal”. 

      Seriously?

    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      Mexico is more civilized than the United States.

      “It is not about the right to abortion,” said justice Luis María Aguilar, who wrote the court’s opinion for overturning the Coahuila law. “It’s rather the right to decide…

      Hey we should have a law like that.  Oh wait, we do.  How the hell can it be legal for states to make laws that remove federal rights?

      Paging one of our the resident Balloon Juice attorneys.

    18. 18.

      The Moar You Know

       If any of you have found some good sources for English language Mexican news, please mention them in the comments.

      Problem being that there’s not that many good Spanish-language Mexican news outlets.

      I read La Prensa Mexico:

      https://www.la-prensa.com.mx/

      But frankly it could be a lot better.

    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      Says a lot that the “world’s greatest/oldest/bestest ever! democracy!” has people heading north & south for health care & dental care while vacuuming up vast quantities of recreational drugs and shooting each other in astonishing numbers while posting just about the worst pandemic response in the world.

      It’s almost like…hang with me a minute, here…it’s almost like we (as a country) aren’t really all that serious about “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”.  Maybe that’s just my take, I dunno.

    23. 23.

      New Deal democrat

      I was thinking that Blue States can neuter Texas’s law in much the same way that free States hemmed in the Fugitive Slave Act.

      1. Jury trials in the Defendant’s State required to issue any court orders to enforce the Texas judgement.

      2. Even better, an Anti-frivolous Lawsuit Act, allowing a defendant in any out of state frivolous lawsuit to countersue for treble damages in their home State, where the underlying out of State suit is a frivolous case attempting to interfere with the exercise of Constitutional rights.

    24. 24.

      Yutsano

      @Ocotillo:  That was bad and you should feel bad for that.

      Univision really is doing a disservice by not having English subtitles for their news programs. Unless they do and I never have seen them?

    26. 26.

      Marmot

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Can we give Texas back to Mexico?

      Would they take it if we did?

      Hey, we have problems and could use some help from the rest of you. But you’re too busy making dumb jokes about us. so juvenile and counterproductive.

      And you’re actually one of the commenters I generally agree with.

