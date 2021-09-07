The Mexican supreme court just ruled 10-0 that criminal penalties for abortion are unconstitutional:

Mexico’s supreme court has struck down a state abortion law, ruling that criminal penalties for terminating pregnancies are unconstitutional, in a decision which advocates say provides a path to decriminalisation across the country. In a unanimous 10-0 ruling, the top court ordered the northern state of Coahuila to remove sanctions for abortion from its criminal code – with several justices arguing the prohibitions on voluntarily interrupting a pregnancy violated women’s rights to control their own bodies. “It is not about the right to abortion,” said justice Luis María Aguilar, who wrote the court’s opinion for overturning the Coahuila law. “It’s rather the right to decide of women and persons able to gestate to make decisions.”

Americans who live near the border already cross over to get cheap dental and medical care, as well as prescriptions, so I guess abortions will probably be next, at least in Texas. Of course, some eagle eyes at the border will be out to collect their $10K, so the women who cross over had better beware.

While Latin America is rebelling against Catholofascism (Argentina legalized abortion in December), the Christofascists around here are just getting started.

As a side note, I’m able to keep up with Canadian news by using the CBC, but I find it really hard to keep up with news from Mexico because the US media basically doesn’t know and/or doesn’t care. If any of you have found some good sources for English language Mexican news, please mention them in the comments.