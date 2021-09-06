Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pour One Out for Lauren Boebert (Maybe)

Pour One Out for Lauren Boebert (Maybe)

The first map released by the non-partisan Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission puts Lauren Boebert in a district that includes Boulder County, CO-2. She’d have to run against Joe Neguse (D-CO-2), who’s a rising star and one of the managers for Trump’s second impeachment. The map would give Colorado three red districts, four blue districts (including Boebert’s) and one competitive district.

Boebert’s home county is Garfield, which as you can see from the map above, is barely in CO-2. Her hope is that a further refinement puts Garfield in CO-3, which includes more rural counties and is one of the “safe red” districts. I wonder if Colorado Republicans will mount an effort to add Garfield to CO-3 or if they will feel well rid of her and just let this map stand.

I really thought that the FBI investigation would have linked her to some 1/6 terrorists, but if she can’t be put in prison, at least she can be voted out of office.

      burnspbesq

      I like that map. Colorado Springs is isolated so it can’t infect anything else, and Boebert is in deep, deep trouble if she’s in a district that includes both college towns.

      That’s a pretty egregious partisan gerrymander, but Supreme Court say oh-tay so why not have some fun.

      James E Powell

      Sometimes I wonder if we are better off with Boebert exactly where she is. Put her in a completely red district, let her keep snorting that pure right-wing cocaine, and make sure every suburban white voter sees that if they vote R, they vote for Boebert.

      I’m probably wrong, but I’d prefer that people think of Boebert, Taylor Greene, and Gosar rather than the slicker, more presentable Rs.

      trollhattan

      There’s only one strategy left: buy moar gunz!

