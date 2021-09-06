The first map released by the non-partisan Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission puts Lauren Boebert in a district that includes Boulder County, CO-2. She’d have to run against Joe Neguse (D-CO-2), who’s a rising star and one of the managers for Trump’s second impeachment. The map would give Colorado three red districts, four blue districts (including Boebert’s) and one competitive district.

Boebert’s home county is Garfield, which as you can see from the map above, is barely in CO-2. Her hope is that a further refinement puts Garfield in CO-3, which includes more rural counties and is one of the “safe red” districts. I wonder if Colorado Republicans will mount an effort to add Garfield to CO-3 or if they will feel well rid of her and just let this map stand.

I really thought that the FBI investigation would have linked her to some 1/6 terrorists, but if she can’t be put in prison, at least she can be voted out of office.