It’s a holiday week, so we’re going with something a little different. We all know that frosty travelled from April to June, or thereabouts, so in honor of the holiday we’re going to have a week of frosty traveling from park to park! Which means that Albatrossity and Bill both get a week off.

frosty

This is another park like Biscayne where you need a boat to see the park. We took a day trip via Island Packers to Santa Cruz Island, one of the five islands that make up the National Park. I was here in 2013, and wanted to see it again.

There are opportunities for kayaking, snorkeling, and diving as well as hiking, which was our plan. There are several trails on the island, from short and easy to long and strenuous. We started on one of the shorter ones that went along the bluffs that overlook the harbor and Santa Barbara Channel, then went on one of the longer ones that involved a lot more uphill and downhill hiking.

Wildlife is one of the draws for this park. Along with plants and animals found on the mainland, there are about 145 other species that only exist on one or more of the islands. We saw two of these, along with dolphins and birds on the way out and back.