Monday Morning Open Thread: Labor Day

Monday Morning Open Thread: Labor Day

by | 35 Comments

I feel like America needs a version of this contest, specifically to mark the national end-of-summer holiday we call Labor Day. You know it would be popular, in every town with young people and their dogs!

Elsewhere…

In case this might be helpful…


(A little) more info here (the article is two months old, but it’s what my weak google-fu found).

More data reinforcing the thesis that this is the weirdest timeline…

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Argentina tweeted that the scoreless game would not resume.

      …Why

      I feel like America needs a version of this contest, specifically to mark the national end-of-summer holiday we call Labor Day. You know it would be popular, in every town with young people and their dogs!

      Agreed AL!

    8. 8.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Y’know, I’m tired of arguing about politics. I’m yelling at the TV and getting blisters on my fingers from hitting the keyboard. I wanna argue about music instead. Here’s my latest essay about why I prefer the Rolling Stones to the Beatles. That sounds safer. I would say I won’t look at the news today, but that’s a lie. Is there a twelve-step program available? Or a six-pack?

    12. 12.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @satby: Would it be wrong to hope that Owens is reunited with her fellow house negro Herman Cain in the Happy Celestial Plantation in the Sky?

    13. 13.

      Gin & Tonic

      “Argentina walked off the field” is a hell of a misleading way to put it. Four players for the Argentine national team play professionally in England. They were required by Brazilian COVID policy to quarantine for 14 days on entering Brazil. They didn’t, and the Brazilian health authorities told them they had to quarantine or leave Brazil.

      Never mind that Brazil’s COVID policy is bullshit, or that the health ministry waited until the game had already begun. They violated quarantine policy.

    14. 14.

      Gin & Tonic

      @satby: That testing facility (a private business) should have denied Owens service because she’s Black. Then Rand Paul would have to support their decision.

    15. 15.

      JMG

      Labor Day is conveniently located on the calendar to mark the end of summer, just as Memorial Day marks its more-or-less start. It is worth noting that Labor Day parades used to be a far bigger thing than they are now. Once upon a time, not that long ago, the labor solidarity concept of the holiday was more emphasized.

    17. 17.

      Ken

      I assume the relaxation of the Lake Tahoe evacuation is because the fire danger has genuinely decreased?  Not, say, because residents protested tyrannical government orders infringing on their freedom to die in a horrible way. Or denied the existence of the fire, or of fire in general.

    18. 18.

      SiubhanDuinne

      You know it would be popular, in every town with young people and their dogs!

      Sounds like a project for Raven and his bride!

    20. 20.

      Matt McIrvin

      @satby

      We celebrate Labor Day because we didn’t want to be lumped in with the commies the rest of the world who celebrate workers on May Day. The stupid has been strong in this country a long time.

      Here’s the thing, though: given that the origins of May Day as Labor Day involve an incident that included a major terrorist attack in the US, I think it’s kind of understandable. It’s as if the rest of the world decided that September 11th would be International Anti-Imperialism Day. Even if you’re sympathetic, you might see why there would be a political problem with that in the United States.

    22. 22.

      satby

      @JMG: Ok, technically correct, but in context from the Wiki:

      There was disagreement among labor unions at this time about when a holiday celebrating workers should be, with some advocating for continued emphasis of the September march-and-picnic date while others sought the designation of the more politically charged date of May 1. Conservative Democratic President Grover Cleveland was one of those concerned that a labor holiday on May 1 would tend to become a commemoration of the Haymarket affair and would strengthen socialist and anarchist movements that backed the May 1 commemoration around the globe. In 1887, he publicly supported the September Labor Day holiday as a less inflammatory alternative,formally adopting the date as a United States federal holiday through a law that he signed in 1894.

    27. 27.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @MomSense: Thanks. One of my biggest regrets is that I never got to see the Stones. Tickets were either too expensive, and/or vanished in the blink of an eye. In related news, the Dead played in Massachusetts with John F*cking Mayer as their lead guitarist. And yeah, seeing all those folks in the audience jammed together made me nervous.

    28. 28.

      prostratedragon

      @The Thin Black Duke:  My amazingly simple technique is to Not Turn on the TV. While it’s true that I still read news online here, not having the noise of the tv box has lowered my temperature considerably. I can always watch movies on dvd or streaming if I want. Been at it for a couple of weeks now and am pleased with the results.

    30. 30.

      Ken

      @JMG: Once upon a time, not that long ago, the labor solidarity concept of the holiday was more emphasized.

      All non-religious US holidays turn into an excuse to sell mattresses.

      All US holidays, without exception, turn into an excuse to overeat.

    31. 31.

      JMG

      I categorize holidays into two categories, passive and aggressive. The former are much better, because they don’t spread out into a month of madness, they’re just a day to relax and enjoy the pursuit of happiness. Labor Day is a good passive holiday, as is Thanksgiving. Halloween, on the other hand, is the ultimate aggressor holiday. Supermarkets are putting up the candy displays and black and orange decorations today, I’ll bet.

    32. 32.

      Ken

      @satby:  technically correct

      The best kind of correct.  I will just add a note that many of our modern captains of industry view Labor Day as being a blatant excuse for picking a man’s pocket, like Christmas.

    33. 33.

      satby

      @Matt McIrvin: Haymarket was only one of a number of violent labor battles resulting in casualties. It was in fact the follow-up to a previous rally where the police had killed one protestor and injured more. The workers were peacefully rallying for an 8 hour workday. Memorializing the massacre that also killed and wounded civilians in the (continuing) struggle for workers rights isn’t exalting terrorism, it’s recognizing history.

      Reply

