Thirteen dog-and-owner duos gathered in Crikvenica, Croatia, for a traditional end-of-summer race. The events comprised of a short running and swimming race before the canines headed to the speed-eating and drinking contests pic.twitter.com/rHOVaaIWye — Reuters (@Reuters) September 1, 2021

I feel like America needs a version of this contest, specifically to mark the national end-of-summer holiday we call Labor Day. You know it would be popular, in every town with young people and their dogs!

Elsewhere…

Tens of thousands of people who were forced to flee a California wildfire can return to South Lake Tahoe after officials reduced evacuation orders to warnings. Some 22,000 people had to leave the popular resort last week as the Caldor Fire approached. https://t.co/CwjTQE6uNF — The Associated Press (@AP) September 5, 2021

In case this might be helpful…

This Twitter bot is usually the first system to identify wildfires in CA, as @calfirebot gathers data from reports by CHP. Up to 100 new fire outbreaks are reported each day. https://t.co/7QceV1cY79 — Pete Skomoroch (@peteskomoroch) September 3, 2021



(A little) more info here (the article is two months old, but it’s what my weak google-fu found).

More data reinforcing the thesis that this is the weirdest timeline…