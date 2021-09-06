Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Moderates vs. Centrists

Moderates vs. Centrists

Last weekend, I had to take a long road trip, so I downloaded some podcasts. In my faltering quest to become a “normie” (i.e., someone who doesn’t obsess over politics), I’ve stopped watching cable news unless there’s a fast-unfolding event, and I’ve quit listening to all political podcasts regularly except the occasional Josh Marshall episode. But since I had hours and hours to fill last weekend, I downloaded a Pod Save the World episode.

I tuned a lot of it out, to be honest. Maybe I’m making more progress on the road to Normieville than I thought! But during a discussion about the reconciliation bill vs. the bipartisan infrastructure package, the O bros made a distinction between “moderates” like Amy Klobuchar and so-called “centrists” like the drama llama Manchinema pair in the Senate and their counterparts in the House, who were recently empastened (i.e., ground into paste) beneath the heel of Nancy Pelosi’s stylish sling-backs.

The terms “moderates” and “centrists” are often used interchangeably, but the O bros said there’s an important difference that should be observed. Moderates like Klobuchar have enduring political convictions that shape their views on proposals, but they’re capable of taking in new information and adjusting their stance accordingly, e.g., whoa, there’s a pandemic or a rogue SCOTUS or an outbreak of fascism in the opposite party, so we have to respond to that accordingly. Whereas “centrists” like Manchinema define their policy stance in opposition to the mainstream of their own party, regardless of external conditions. It’s a branding exercise.

That might be a big DUH to y’all, but I found it clarifying. I have no idea what it will mean for the infrastructure and reconciliation bills except to make the latter smaller, but that’s the framework within which the negotiations will proceed. As most of us suspect, there are likely a handful of senators hiding behind Manchinema’s skirts. Are they moderates or centrists? We’ll find out soon.

Open thread!

      WaterGirl

      Betty, I thought that was interesting, too, when I listened to that podcast.  But then I couldn’t recall where I had heard that, so thanks for highlighting this.

      Baud

      We have the same problem in trying to make a distinction between liberal vs. progressives, I think.

      As far as legislation goes, either stuff passes or it doesn’t, and if it doesn’t, we’ll see who’s to blame. Part of the joy of being a normie is not sweating the details.

      Plus, I remember all the consternation about the Obama-era bills not being good enough and how destructive that mindset is.

       

      ETA: and if stuff does pass, we’ll see who campaigns on the success and who doesn’t.

      trollhattan

      In the category comprising neither moderate nor centrist, Lindsay fucking Graham was on the BBC interview show “Hard Talk” slinging paranoia and lies about Afghanistan which is totally Joe Biden’s fault because Trump’s deal had conditions that Taliban had to behave.

      He must have said “radical Islam” fifteen times before I switched away. Thanks a lot, lady.

      In very local news they have a suspect in custody for our neighborhood arson-murder. Evidently also attempted rape. Parolee with two felony convictions. I feel even worse for the victim and her dogs, because her untimely end was worse than we had imagined.

      germy

      A moderate opposes Medicare For All because it might be too disruptive for average Americans.

      A centrist opposes Medicare For All because it might be too disruptive for his pharmaceutical company donors.

      Betty Cracker

      @BaudThere are definitely people who self-identify as progressives and define their politics in opposition to the Democratic Party; a few still comment on this here blog. But IMO, it’s usually not elected officials on the left who booger up legislation to the detriment of the whole party. It was people like Joe Lieberman and Max Baucus who backloaded the benefits and whittled down the ACA and arguably gave the Tea Party loons an assist in making the ACA an albatross in 2010.

      Reply

