Merrick Garland on Texas Law Requiring Women to Prove Their Miscarriage Was Not Intentional

Merrick Garland on Texas Law Requiring Women to Prove Their Miscarriage Was Not Intentional

Merrick Garland on Texas Law Requiring Women to Prove Their Miscarriage Was Not Intentional

This is Act 1, with surely more acts to follow:

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Regarding Texas SB8

The U.S. Department of Justice today issued the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland regarding Texas SB8:

“While the Justice Department urgently explores all options to challenge Texas SB8 in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion, we will continue to protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services pursuant to our criminal and civil enforcement of the FACE Act, 18 U.S.C. § 248.

“The FACE Act prohibits the use or threat of force and physical obstruction that injures, intimidates, or interferes with a person seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services. It also prohibits intentional property damage of a facility providing reproductive health services. The department has consistently obtained criminal and civil remedies for violations of the FACE Act since it was signed into law in 1994, and it will continue to do so now.

“The department will provide support from federal law enforcement when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is under attack. We have reached out to U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and FBI field offices in Texas and across the country to discuss our enforcement authorities.

“We will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services, physical obstruction or property damage in violation of the FACE Act.”

If you have an incident, concern, or questions, please contact the FBI at FBI.gov/tips or through the complaint portal civilrights.justice.gov.

Screen capture from the link above – we should be publicizing this far and wide:

Merrick Garland on Texas Law Requiring Women to Prove Their Miscarriage Was Not Intentional 1

h/t  mrmoshpotato

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      Steeplejack

      Apposite thread from @RSchooley:

      Still getting scolding responses to a tweet yesterday along the lines of “Stop. Merrick Garland’s got this.” Which I very much hope is true, but by no fault of his own he’s in a “Relax, Mueller’s got this” world and “working quietly” just hits different now.

      People are understandably nervous about Garland’s low-key approach, both about January 6 specifically and about things like this generally.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Steeplejack:

      While the Justice Department urgently explores all options to challenge Texas SB8 in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion, we will continue to protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services pursuant to our criminal and civil enforcement of the FACE Act, 18 U.S.C. § 248.

      “The FACE Act prohibits the use or threat of force and physical obstruction that injures, intimidates, or interferes with a person seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services. It also prohibits intentional property damage of a facility providing reproductive health services. The department has consistently obtained criminal and civil remedies for violations of the FACE Act since it was signed into law in 1994, and it will continue to do so now.

      “The department will provide support from federal law enforcement when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is under attack. We have reached out to U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and FBI field offices in Texas and across the country to discuss our enforcement authorities.

      “We will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services, physical obstruction or property damage in violation of the FACE Act.”

      If you have an incident, concern, or questions, please contact the FBI at FBI.gov/tips or through the complaint portal civilrights.justice.gov.

      Which part of this seems low-key to you?

      Reply

