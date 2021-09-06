Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Labor Day, Every Day: Some Excellent Reads

Labor Day, Every Day: Some Excellent Reads

Mysteriously, it turns out that human workers are not interchangeable widgets, little biological lego bricks:

The job market looks, in some ways, like a boom-time situation. Business owners complain they can’t find enough workers, pay is rising rapidly, and customers are greeted with “please be patient, we’re short-staffed” signs at many stores and restaurants.

But the nation remains in the midst of a deadly pandemic with covid-19 hospitalizations back at their highest rates since January. The surge is weighing on the labor market again, with a mere 235,000 jobs added in August. There are still 5 million fewer jobs compared to before the pandemic, reflecting ongoing problems, including child care as some schools and day cares shut down again from outbreaks…

At heart, there is a massive reallocation underway in the economy that’s triggering a “Great Reassessment” of work in America from both the employer and employee perspectives. Workers are shifting where they want to work — and how. For some, this is a personal choice. The pandemic and all of the anxieties, lockdowns and time at home have changed people. Some want to work remotely forever. Others want to spend more time with family. And others want a more flexible or more meaningful career path. It’s the “you only live once” mentality on steroids. Meanwhile, companies are beefing up automation and redoing entire supply chains and office setups.

The reassessment is playing out in all facets of the labor market this year, as people make very different decisions about work than they did pre-pandemic. Resignations are the highest on record — up 13 percent over pre-pandemic levels. There are 4.9 million more people who aren’t working or looking for work than there were before the pandemic. There’s a surge in retirements with 3.6 million people retiring during the pandemic, or more than 2 million more than expected. And there’s been a boost in entrepreneurship that has caused the biggest jump in years in new business applications…

There is a fundamental mismatch between what industries have the most job openings now and how many unemployed people used to work in that industry pre-pandemic. For example, there are 1.8 million job openings in professional and business services and fewer than 925,000 people whose most recent job was in that sector. Leisure and hospitality, as well as retail and wholesale trade, also have more openings than prior workers, and many workers who lost jobs in those industries have indicated they don’t want to return.

There’s a similar mismatch in education and health services, where there are 1.7 million job openings and only 1.1 million people whose last job was in that sector…

Nationwide, most industries have more job openings than people with prior experience in that sector, Labor Department data show. That’s a very different situation than after the Great Recession, when the number of unemployed far outstripped jobs available in every sector for years. To find enough workers, companies may need to train workers and entice people to switch careers, a process which generally takes longer, especially in fields that require special licenses…

===========

This thread (read the whole thing!) is… illuminating. And terrifying:

===========

I hate to push two paywalled articles in one post, but Maahdy is a good interview:

You’re leading the Department of Labor at a major inflection point for the country, with people getting back to work after so many lost jobs during the pandemic — and with the way we work potentially reshaped by the experience. What do you see as the opportunities or as your central mandate in this moment?

This is such a huge opportunity to do things right this time. Whatever the number on the infrastructure plan, it can be transformative for working people. So I view it as an opportunity for us to tackle the toughest issues that, quite honestly, maybe we haven’t tackled directly head-on as an administration. To tackle inequity in the workplace. To tackle wage disparity between women and men. To tackle racial inequities in the workplace and create better pathways.

I’m still kind of figuring out: How much I can push and where I can push and how much we can move forward? The beauty is that I have a president and a vice president who really believe in the mission of the Department of Labor. We have this unique opportunity in front of us to make some major changes in the workforce and to come back stronger. I think you get that opportunity once in a political career or once in a generation. And this is the time.

We’re also at a point where income inequity is at its highest. But during the pandemic, there was a huge reliance on essential workers. Do you think that has changed public opinion, making the ground fertile for revaluing labor?

I hope it does. But I don’t think it’s going to happen unless we stay focused on it. People have short attention spans. Throughout the last year, grocery store workers have been essential workers and almost first responders, if you will, in keeping the shelves stocked and the food there. And then you hear stories of some of these larger chain companies around the country subbing out now and getting independent contractors to deliver the food and deliver the service. Like, how do you do that to a group of employees that kept your doors open through the most difficult time, maybe since the beginning of your store? So I think we have to keep a real focus on our workers. I think we should always raise up our essential workers because, at the end of the day, whether it’s a global pandemic or a blizzard or nor’easter or a hurricane, they’re there. They’re there the day before the hurricane, and they’re there the day after hurricane. They’re always there…

===========

‘Employers’ have promised / threatened us with AUTOMATIC ROBOT WORKERS since, well, about the time the word was introduced to English speakers

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      Ken

      Leisure and hospitality, as well as retail and wholesale trade, also have more openings than prior workers, and many workers who lost jobs in those industries have indicated they don’t want to return.

      “Workers who lost jobs”?  I suspect many of these were the employer saying “Sorry, we just don’t have enough business, you have until noon to clear out your locker.”

      But it brings a smile to imagine what the former employees now get to say, as the employer tries to get them back.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      brendancalling

      I’m in education—I’ll be certified by January—but TBH I make more money as a per diem substitute ($130 for a full day, ie anything more than 4.5 hours) than I would as a paraeducator or individual aide. My school has offered me some PT hours but I’m honestly not interested because the pay is so much less.

      these folks gotta get with the times.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alex

      You know what Sec Walsh could do to help workers this Labor Day? Issue the enforceable OSHA standard for covid safety they promised we would have in March.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Roger Moore

      They should create more jobs, but could also leave low-skilled workers behind

      It seems to me that this is tacitly assuming that being low-skilled is a permanent condition. What it will really do is push a lot of people who were working in low-skilled jobs into either getting those skills or, in the case of people who have been overqualified for their current jobs, into taking advantage of the skills they already have. That second category is a big one. We’ve all heard about young people who leave college with a mound of student debt, only to find they can’t get a job that uses their degree. Now maybe they’ll be able to.

      Amazing to me how bad employers are at hiring

      The fundamental problem is that the job has radically changed in the past 18 months. For decades, basically since the dotcom crash, we’ve been working in a world of massive un- and under-employment. There’s an entire generation of HR people who have never learned to deal with having more openings than qualified applicants. Their entire careers have been spent dealing with the opposite problem of trying to filter a massive onslaught of qualified applicants down to a manageable number.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      stinger

      The WaPo excerpt on the “surge in retirement” doesn’t seem to note the fact that Baby Boomers are in or near retirement anyway. Not dead, but also not working. The size of this cohort means that, for example, the leisure and medical fields must be supported in greater numbers by the smaller generational cohorts who are still working. The pandemic has only exacerbated the shift across industries.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      In the Valley management really pushes recommendations from their staff as an end run around HR. The other part the article doesn’t mention in the program they use only looks at top the 1/3 of the resume too.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ohio Mom

      For some reason, I am thinking about all those gas-bags who go on about how nobody has to be poor, they could all go to college and train for good jobs.

      Our system can’t work without poor people. I’m not saying that is admirable but it is the truth. Now we don’t have to treat poor people as badly as we do — raise the minimum wage mightily, make sure everyone has health care and strengthen the safety net all around.

      But I find a certain irony in that the people who are taking the most umbrage that there appears to be a shortage of compliant peons are getting a taste of the world they imagine when all those at the bottom finally get the gumption to properly pull themselves up by their bootstraps.

      It’s an unworkable system, always has been.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      The NPR program Marketplace noted that there were zero net jobs created in the leisure and hospitality sector, according to the most recent jobs report. Within this sector, food service and drinking establishments have seen a decline of 41,000 cooks and wait staff. Most of the decline was due to layoffs.

      In the leisure sector, the category called “amusements, gambling and recreation” picked up 31,000 jobs.

      There are also reports of rude customers at some restaurants. And in places with outdoor dining, reports of some customers skipping out without paying for their meals. So, overall a less pleasant working environment, even with wage increases in some cities. Along with the continuing threat from Covid variants, recovery here may continue to be slow.

      Elsewhere, Covid related relief last year let people younger than age 59 and a half take Covid related early pension distributions without having to pay a penalty. It will be interesting to see whether these people continue with early retirement or try to re-enter the job market.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JustRuss

      From that AP tweet:

      labor shortages pushed some employers to try out robots in service jobs once considered impossible to automate. They should create more jobs,….

      Citation needed. All the article offers is a vague “well, in the past…”. Aside from that the article isn’t bad, but that tweet is some interesting cherry-picking.

      Reply

