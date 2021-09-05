Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You Can't Reason with Stubborn Stupidity

You Can’t Reason with Stubborn Stupidity

Blog favorite Elizebeth Bruenig has moved on from “Ivermectin: maybe OK, especially coupled with a vaccine” to Stop Death Shaming. Her argument is that pointing and making fun of people dying, such as giving them Herman Cain Awards, is bad because it short circuits the rational conversation we could be having with these folks:

And so: What would a genuine persuasion effort look like, with respect to vaccines?

It would begin by examining what the unvaccinated say about their hesitancy to get their shots—by inhabiting their point of view, in other words, honestly and seriously.

As a regular visitor to the Herman Cain Award subreddit, I will tell you what these people say about their hesitancy. Here’s an example:

r/HermanCainAward - Her Facebook was full of posts saying the arrival of the vaccine marked the end of times. She didn’t realize how true that would be for her.

You can “inhabit” Deena’s world more fully by visiting her Herman Cain Award citation. Deena, however, is no longer inhabiting her world — she died of COVID yesterday.

I see variants of Bruenig’s “stop making fun” argument all the time. The issue is that many of the vaccine “hesitant” don’t want rational colloquy — they want engagement with their stupidity, so they can trot out their dumb Facebook-inspired ideas. They are thirsty for attention, not for a free, easily obtainable vaccine.

In contrast to Bruenig’s unicorn and rainbows outlook on humanity, let me share two vaccine success stories. One is from a young man that I know who has two elderly grandparents who weren’t vaccinated. They live in NYC. What got them to get their first shots a couple of days ago was the new requirement that you must be vaccinated to dine indoors. There wasn’t a rational conversation. To be fair, these people weren’t nutty Trumpers — in fact, they’re very sweet people. Still, their kids and grandkids trotted out all the usual arguments, and the only thing that moved them was inability to get dinner in places they liked to visit.

So, that’s one approach. Another was related in a comment on the Herman Cain subreddit that I can’t find right now. The gist of it was that a woman was concerned about her friend, an unvaccinated single mom with 5 kids. She began sending her friend instructions on how to claim the burial reimbursement for death from COVID, instructions on how to apply for life insurance, and other useful advice for the vaccine “hesitant”. Her friend texted her a picture of her vaccine card shortly thereafter.

Unlike scaring your friends with almost-certain death, vaccine mandates are scalable. I also think that vaccine mandates and proof of vaccination to travel will work with a good number of these stubborn assholes, no matter how loudly they squeal. Unfortunately, the combination of their loud noisemaking, the unfairness of making essential workers enforce these mandates, and the fact that a lot of the loudest anti-vaxxers are cops who won’t enforce the mandate has slowed us down.

    3. 3.

      Aimai

      Bruenig is a terrible person and these arguments are generally bullshit. People are either vaccine hesitant or they are vaccine opposed.  Vaccine opposed people have made up what they loosely call their minds based on non scientific principles and for ideological reasons which, in their case, means a strong opposition to social welfare, democratic policies and politicians, and other people in general.  Vaccine hesitant people can be talked to or argued with but what eventually changes their mind is some calculation that they do, sometimes more or less unconsciously, about the danger of getting the vaccine versus the difficulties they will face as unvaccinated people. So new information about how safe the vaccine is, or how dangerous the world is for the unvaccinated, or a free cookie with indoor dining will eventually shift those people into the vaccinated column. The others are hopeless and we pillory them and make fun of them “pour encourager les autres.”

    4. 4.

      cleek

      Lizzy blocked me on Twitter for suggesting she should rub her ugly-ass birthday cake on her head to cure COVID – couldn’t hurt!

    6. 6.

      Ohio Mom

      Making fun of people for dumb decisions is the gentlest way to try to change their behavior. Or at least it distracts those of us joking from harsher actions.

      I was only dimly aware of Elizabeth Bruenig less than a week ago. I’m already nostalgic for last Monday.

    7. 7.

      Spanky

      I suppose Bruenig is comfortable enough in her life to be charitable with the vax idiots. Perhaps she hasn’t encountered very many in her own orbit. Good for her! But if you’re trying out that charity out here in the RWNJ swamps, it ain’t gonna fly, sister. I will laugh and mock as these idiots go down one after another, thinking that at least they won’t be infecting any more innocents.

      I didn’t used to be this way.

    8. 8.

      Monkeybreath

      Bruenig is, I suspect, doing this as much to distract from her anti-choice position as she is from sincere belief.

      It’s working, too. What a shitty person.

    9. 9.

      VOR

      “You can’t use reason to convince anyone out of an argument that they didn’t use reason to get into.” – Neil deGrasse Tyson

    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Aimai: Well said.

      My thoughts:

      Sometimes it feels to me like vaccine-opposed people oppose the vaccine and then find some reasons they feel they can use to explain and defend their choice.

      No more coddling of the people who are opposed; they will not respond to reason or logic.

      For the rest, make life more complicated for them if they refuse the vaccine.

    11. 11.

      debbie

      @Spanky:

      She seems to get lost in irrelevancies. What was the New Yorker thinking?

      the fact that ‘worm’ and ‘deworm’, used as verbs, mean the same thing is a huge crisis no one is willing to address
      — elizabeth bruenig (@ebruenig) September 5, 2021

    12. 12.

      James E Powell

      I see variants of Bruenig’s “stop making fun” argument all the time.

      We’ve seen variants of this argument across the board for the last 20 years. We are supposed to reach out to people who not only aren’t open to rational discussion, but who shout to the world that they hate us.

      The list of people we were supposed to make nice with include uncompromising anti-choice fanatics, religious bigots who hate LGBTQ, racists, and those who want poor people to suffer & die because they can’t afford health care.

      We make a mistake when we don’t condemn these people and say over and over that they are wrong, the things they advocate are wrong.

    15. 15.

      Fair Economist

      Apologists for evil like Bruenig are pushing back on death shaming because it’s working, and even worse for them, might become part of the culture permanently. It will hurt nonsense pushers if posting a meme about a denialist dying becomes a standard response to conspiracy nonsense.

    17. 17.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @debbie: I see what they mean when they mock her articles for reading like it was written by English Lit major. Argue over the language and not the subject.

