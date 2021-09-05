Don’t get mad, get even. Don’t JUST get mad, do something! Let’s tell the story that the media won’t.

On Friday we came together to suggest what the headlines about the Texas law should be in order to tell the real story.

Below is the list of all the serious and semi-serious headlines we came up with. Maybe we can start by whittling the list down to 25?

When you indicate in the comments which ones you think should be finalists, can you generally refer to them by number? But then include the actual text, too, for your #1 choice.

My #1: Texas Law Requires Women to Prove Miscarriage Was Not Intentional

Who is our audience?

I would suggest that our audience is not people who already know about this opinion, who already understand the implications, who already know that the opinion was issued in the dark of night by the shadow court of the Supreme Court. Those people can be our partners in spreading the word, but they are not our audience.

I would suggest that our audience is the people who only know what the media headlines have told them (blah blah blah abortion law… yawn)

Who do you think our audience is?

I want to share this comment from the Texas thread, with some slight edits for clarity:

This thread is dead, but I just want to chime in with the opinion that the thing to hammer is the subjection of miscarriages to vigilantism. This is an issue with a powerful emotional component, which can appeal even to the women to whom the very word “abortion” is repugnant, to people who don’t care whether anyone else gets an abortion, to people who think they or their partners would never have or need an abortion. Anyone can miscarry. You lost your baby? In the middle of your shock and grief, you’d better lawyer up!

There’s a lot of merit to that, I think. How about you?

How do we get the word out?

How do we get the word out? Someone suggested Memes, and I thought that was a good idea. Twitter? Facebook posts? Tik Tok? Other blogs? Other ideas?



Nominations

Headlines 1 Texas Law Requires Women to Prove Miscarriage Was Not Intentional 2 Despite Roe, Supreme Court allows Texas to Deputize Abortion Bounty Hunters 3 Annulling Roe, Supreme Court allows Texas to Deputize Abortion Bounty Hunters 4 Disregarding Roe, Supreme Court allows Texas to Deputize Abortion Bounty Hunters 5 Texas Law Authorizes Vigilante Enforcement of Radical Pregnancy Law 6 Texas Republicans empower Bounty Hunters to Monitor Women and Punish Miscarriages 7 Texas Law Incentivizes Malicious Targeting of Young Girls and Women 8 Republicans urge neighbors to spy on your family planning 9 Texas law incentivizes busybodies to scrutinize every miscarriage 10 Texas Republicans Authorize Vigilante Enforcement of Radical Pregnancy Law 11 Miscarriage is now grounds for legal targeting and extortion by neighbors, friends and enemies in Texas 12 Have a Miscarriage, Get Sued! 13 Texas gop wants your creepy neighbor to second guess your teenage daughters Ob/gyn’s medical care 14 Texas Abortion Law: Inform on your neighbors, coworkers, and even total strangers, for cash 15 Anonymous Justices Legalize Pregnancy Spying 16 Republicans Offer Monetary Incentives for Your Neighbors to Spy on you and Turn You In to the State. 17 Texas Pregnancy Monitoring Law Incentivizes Malicious Targeting of Any Woman 18 Your Body, My Choice 19 The female inequality act 20 Handmaid’s Tale, Texas style 21 It isn’t just your neighbor who will report you. It’s your father or your brother or your -ex. Monstrous. 22 Skipped menstrual period by any female in Texas now grounds for legal action and financial penalties 23 Texas females now subject to menstrual cycle monitoring by any random asshole for legal targeting and extortion 24 Have a Miscarriage (God’s Will), Get Sued (by your neighbors, enemies, out of state randos or even your own pastor). 25 State of Texas Passes A Pregnancy Monitoring Law, Gets Supreme Court Blessing 26 Had A Miscarriage? New GOP Law in Texas Allows Your Neighbors to Sue Anyone Involved in Your Care (Including Your Husband)! 27 Bounty Hunter law is Straight Up Fascism, Texas-Style 28 Supreme Court Allows Bounty On Pregnant Women in Texas 29 Texas Allows Citizen Bounty Hunters to Profit From Forcing Women to Carry Their Rapist’s Babies to Term 30 State of Texas Passes A Woman Monitoring Law, Gets Supreme Court Blessing 31 TEXAS passes “Old Father Hubbard’s bill to keep Mother in a shoe forever 32 Republicans ban abortion in Texas, promise the same for every other state 33 Texas Abortion Bounty 34 Supreme Court blesses socialized pregnancies 35 Republican men excited to begin pregnancy monitoring and snitching 36 Supreme Court On Path to Scarlet Letters and Stoning 37 Texas gop enacted a law to allow creepy neighbor to view your daughter’s medical records every time she misses a period 38 Texas gop enacted a law to make sure your 16 year old daughter need to prove their late period was normal and not an abortion 39 Gilead for Fun and Profit. Texas Criminalizes Wimmin stuff 40 Pregnant Women Now State Property 41 Texas Expands Business Opportunities: Suing Incest Victims for Profit 42 The Anne Frank, Rat Out Your Neighbor Law 43 Texas Abortion Law: Inform on your neighbors, coworkers, and even total strangers, for cash prizes! 44 The Anne Frank, Rat Out Your Neighbor And Make $10K Law 45 Forced Pregnancy Posse Legalized 46 Supreme Court Monetizes Forced Births 47 Fertility Witchhunts Loom in TX 48 Clinics Brace for Wave of Legalized Harassment 49 Anonymous Decision Overrules Women’s Choice 50 Texas puts bounty on pregnant incest victims 51 Conservative majority on Supreme Court supports Texas law forcing women to bear rapist’s babies 52 Texas Republicans Make Common Cause with the Taliban on Women’s Rights 53 Texas Republicans Insist Forcing Women to Give Birth is Freedom 54 Texas abortion law set to cost men money 55 Republicans’ new law asks neighbors to inform on neighbors, reminiscent of East German Stasi 56 Republican law sics bounty hunters on women who miscarry 57 Republican Law Forces Women to Carry their Rapist’s Baby 58 13-Year Olds Forced to Give Birth to Rapist’s Babies, thanks to GOP 59 Karen says you’re a slut law. 60 Texas updates Fugitive Slave Law for 21st century 61 Bank deposits frozen in Texas due to Supreme Court Ruling 62 Texas abortion law set to cost men money 63 Fucked Around, Found Out 64 Texas Taliban 65 Texas: Bounties Paid to Womb Police 66 Pecksniffian bounty hunters in Texas are coming for you and your children. 67 Male rapists now free to profit from any resulting pregnancy in female victims in the state of Texas 68 Bounty hunters in Texas are coming for you and your children. 69 Want to fuck? You’re out of luck. Women lead nationwide sex strike in response to fascist Texas bill 70 Texas “He-Man Women’s Hater Club” gets Greenlight from SCOTUS. 71 Texas Deputizes Vindictive Exes to Harass Women, Pays Bounty For It 72 SCOTUS Throws Out the Right to Choose; Eyes Allowing Racial Discrimination. 73 Womb Raider 3: This Time, It’s Super Personal. 74 SCOTUS Decision Starts Sectarian War in Texas. 75 Texas Offers Riches for Snitches 76 SCOTUS Decision Ushers in the Age of Assassins 77 From Pantysniffy to Tampon Testing–Come to Texas 78 Texas empowers vaginalante bounty hunters, Supreme Court says “Sure!” . 79 If it’s got a Vagina, Nothing too Private to Poke Ourselves Into! 80 Texas creates Curtain Twitcher’s Charter. 81 Republicans encourage Stalinist informers to spy on their Neighbours bedrooms. 82 Texas law incentivizes busybodies deputizes vigilantes to scrutinize every miscarriage

In the comments, let us know your #1, at least your top 5, and maybe even your top 10.