Texas Pregnancy Monitoring Law (Round 2)

Don’t get mad, get even.   Don’t JUST get mad, do something!  Let’s tell the story that the media won’t.

On Friday we came together to suggest what the headlines about the Texas law should be in order to tell the real story.

Below is the list of all the serious and semi-serious headlines we came up with.  Maybe we can start by whittling the list down to 25?

When you indicate in the comments which ones you think should be finalists, can you generally refer to them by number?  But then include the actual text, too, for your #1 choice.

My #1: Texas Law Requires Women to Prove Miscarriage Was Not Intentional

Who is our audience?

I would suggest that our audience is not people who already know about this opinion, who already understand the implications, who already know that the opinion was issued in the dark of night by the shadow court of the Supreme Court.  Those people can be our partners in spreading the word, but they are not our audience.

I would suggest that our audience is the people who only know what the media headlines have told them (blah blah blah abortion law… yawn)

Who do you think our audience is?

I want to share this comment from the Texas thread, with some slight edits for clarity:

This thread is dead, but I just want to chime in with the opinion that the thing to hammer is the subjection of miscarriages to vigilantism. This is an issue with a powerful emotional component, which can appeal even to the women to whom the very word “abortion” is repugnant, to people who don’t care whether anyone else gets an abortion, to people who think they or their partners would never have or need an abortion. Anyone can miscarry.  You lost your baby? In the middle of your shock and grief, you’d better lawyer up!

There’s a lot of merit to that, I think.  How about you?

How do we get the word out?

How do we get the word out?  Someone suggested Memes, and I thought that was a good idea.  Twitter? Facebook posts?  Tik Tok?  Other blogs?  Other ideas?

Nominations 

     

    Headlines

1

 Texas Law Requires Women to Prove Miscarriage Was Not Intentional

2

 Despite Roe, Supreme Court allows Texas to Deputize Abortion Bounty Hunters

3

 Annulling Roe, Supreme Court allows Texas to Deputize Abortion Bounty Hunters

4

 Disregarding Roe, Supreme Court allows Texas to Deputize Abortion Bounty Hunters

5

 Texas Law Authorizes Vigilante Enforcement of Radical Pregnancy Law

6

 Texas Republicans empower Bounty Hunters to Monitor Women and Punish Miscarriages

7

 Texas Law Incentivizes Malicious Targeting of Young Girls and Women

8

 Republicans urge neighbors to spy on your family planning

9

 Texas law incentivizes busybodies to scrutinize every miscarriage

10

 Texas Republicans Authorize Vigilante Enforcement of Radical Pregnancy Law

11

 Miscarriage is now grounds for legal targeting and extortion by neighbors, friends and enemies in Texas

12

 Have a Miscarriage, Get Sued!

13

 Texas gop wants your creepy neighbor to second guess your teenage daughters Ob/gyn’s medical care

14

 Texas Abortion Law: Inform on your neighbors, coworkers, and even total strangers, for cash

15

 Anonymous Justices Legalize Pregnancy Spying

16

 Republicans Offer Monetary Incentives for Your Neighbors to Spy on you and Turn You In to the State.

17

 Texas Pregnancy Monitoring Law Incentivizes Malicious Targeting of Any Woman

18

 Your Body, My Choice

19

 The female inequality act

20

 Handmaid’s Tale, Texas style

21

 It isn’t just your neighbor who will report you. It’s your father or your brother or your -ex.  Monstrous.

22

 Skipped menstrual period by any female in Texas now grounds for legal action and financial penalties

23

 Texas females now subject to menstrual cycle monitoring by any random asshole for legal targeting and extortion

24

 Have a Miscarriage (God’s Will), Get Sued (by your neighbors, enemies, out of state randos or even your own pastor).

25

 State of Texas Passes A Pregnancy Monitoring Law, Gets Supreme Court Blessing

26

 Had A Miscarriage? New GOP Law in Texas Allows Your Neighbors to Sue Anyone Involved in Your Care (Including Your Husband)!

27

 Bounty Hunter law is Straight Up Fascism, Texas-Style

28

 Supreme Court Allows Bounty On Pregnant Women in Texas

29

 Texas Allows Citizen Bounty Hunters to Profit From Forcing Women to Carry Their Rapist’s Babies to Term

30

 State of Texas Passes A Woman Monitoring Law, Gets Supreme Court Blessing

31

 TEXAS passes “Old Father Hubbard’s bill to keep Mother in a shoe forever

32

 Republicans ban abortion in Texas, promise the same for every other state

33

 Texas Abortion Bounty

34

 Supreme Court blesses socialized pregnancies

35

 Republican men excited to begin pregnancy monitoring and snitching

36

 Supreme Court On Path to Scarlet Letters and Stoning

37

 Texas gop enacted a law to allow creepy neighbor to view your daughter’s medical records every time she misses a period

38

 Texas gop enacted a law to make sure your 16 year old daughter need to prove their late period was normal and not an abortion

39

 Gilead for Fun and Profit. Texas Criminalizes Wimmin stuff

40

 Pregnant Women Now State Property

41

 Texas Expands Business Opportunities: Suing Incest Victims for Profit

42

 The Anne Frank, Rat Out Your Neighbor Law

43

 Texas Abortion Law: Inform on your neighbors, coworkers, and even total strangers, for cash prizes!

44

 The Anne Frank, Rat Out Your Neighbor And Make $10K Law

45

 Forced Pregnancy Posse Legalized

46

 Supreme Court Monetizes Forced Births

47

 Fertility Witchhunts Loom in TX

48

 Clinics Brace for Wave of Legalized Harassment

49

 Anonymous Decision Overrules Women’s Choice

50

 Texas puts bounty on pregnant incest victims

51

 Conservative majority on Supreme Court supports Texas law forcing women to bear rapist’s babies

52

 Texas Republicans Make Common Cause with the Taliban on Women’s Rights

53

 Texas Republicans Insist Forcing Women to Give Birth is Freedom

54

 Texas abortion law set to cost men money

55

 Republicans’ new law asks neighbors to inform on neighbors, reminiscent of East German Stasi

56

 Republican law sics bounty hunters on women who miscarry

57

 Republican Law Forces Women to Carry their Rapist’s Baby

58

 13-Year Olds Forced to Give Birth to Rapist’s Babies, thanks to GOP

59

 Karen says you’re a slut law.

60

 Texas updates Fugitive Slave Law for 21st century

61

 Bank deposits frozen in Texas due to Supreme Court Ruling

62

 Texas abortion law set to cost men money

63

 Fucked Around, Found Out

64

 Texas Taliban

65

 Texas: Bounties Paid to Womb Police

66

 Pecksniffian bounty hunters in Texas are coming for you and your children.

67

 Male rapists now free to profit from any resulting pregnancy in female victims in the state of Texas

68

 Bounty hunters in Texas are coming for you and your children.

69

 Want to fuck? You’re out of luck. Women lead nationwide sex strike in response to fascist Texas bill

70

 Texas “He-Man Women’s Hater Club” gets Greenlight from SCOTUS.

71

 Texas Deputizes Vindictive Exes to Harass Women, Pays Bounty For It

72

 SCOTUS Throws Out the Right to Choose; Eyes Allowing Racial Discrimination.

73

 Womb Raider 3:  This Time, It’s Super Personal.

74

 SCOTUS Decision Starts Sectarian War in Texas.

75

 Texas Offers Riches for Snitches

76

 SCOTUS Decision Ushers in the Age of Assassins

77

 From Pantysniffy to Tampon Testing–Come to Texas

78

 Texas empowers vaginalante bounty hunters, Supreme Court says “Sure!” .

79

 If it’s got a Vagina, Nothing too Private to Poke Ourselves Into!

80

 Texas creates Curtain Twitcher’s Charter.

81

 Republicans encourage Stalinist informers to spy on their Neighbours bedrooms.

82

 Texas law incentivizes busybodies deputizes vigilantes to scrutinize every miscarriage

In the comments, let us know your #1, at least your top 5, and maybe even your top 10.

  • a thousand flouncing lurkers was fidelio
  • Another Scott
  • Ascap_scab
  • azlib
  • Betty
  • Bex
  • brantl
  • debbie
  • JB
  • Jon Marcus
  • judyinsd
  • Kirk Spencer
  • Kristine
  • Miss Bianca
  • MomSense
  • NotMax
  • Pittsburgh Mike
  • sab
  • Scout211
  • Spanish Moss
  • The Dangerman
  • topclimber
  • Wag
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies

    46Comments

    1. 1.

      Miss Bianca

      This is what I put out on FB (quoting Kay, btw…she’s the “savvy lawyer friend” referred to. ; )

      ETA: Because I thought that Kay’s point about this being a pregnancy law, not just an abortion law, was really the way to frame it.

      Whatever your personal feelings about abortion are – and I honestly don’t give a shit *what* they are – don’t kid yourselves about what this Texas law really means. Let’s gloss over, for the moment, the fact that the Republican legislators who rammed this through essentially indemnified themselves against legal action by outsourcing enforcement to vigilantes and bounty hunters. That’s not even the most dangerous, insidious part of this law .

      As I noted elsewhere, it’s a mistake to call this an “abortion law.” Make no mistake about it – this is a PREGNANCY law. Every pregnancy in the state of Texas – every pregnancy in any state that passes a similar law – will be subject to regulation and scrutiny. Had a miscarriage? Papers, please. As a savvy lawyer friend has pointed out, “the miscarriage issue is a real question. It’s a problem for them. They’re going to be doing “intent” analysis of women showing up in emergency rooms bleeding. Most of the high profile cases in other countries where women died were not abortion at all- they were a refusal to intervene in a miscarriage or a high risk delivery because of a ban on abortion. This WILL happen.”

      Again, whatever your feelings about abortion are – and again, I don’t give a shit what they are – ask yourself if this is really the sort of society you want to live in. That you want your daughters, your wives, your sisters, your mothers, to live in.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      topclimber

      If nominations are not closed:
      Supreme Court Allows Texas Womb Posses.

      Kind of building off #2 and #65, but maybe a bit punchier? So says the perspicacious TopClimber.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      Relatedly, …

      With @TerryMcAuliffe, @HalaAyala + a Democratic majority in the House we will protect 50+ years of law and respect for women by codifying Roe v. Wade next year. If either is not true, we will not. @VASenateDems @VAHouseDems @vademocrats https://t.co/4byzpyBZpK

      — Senator Scott Surovell (@ssurovell) September 4, 2021

      Good slogans are good and important – thanks for doing this.

      We need to be pushing on all levers of power at every level, also too.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jon Marcus

      OT, but is anyone else having issues with the “show full post on front page” link not working?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sab

      Will a letter to editor of local papers have an effect (or even get published?) My husband would have a cow if my name got published, but this was the single most important political issue to my late Repiblican mother, who was a young wife ten years before Griswold v Connecticut was decided

      ETA I can easily imagine Ohio passing such a law. DeWine might think twice about the bounty hunter aspect but Renacci surely would happily sign it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty

      Does anyone know if this law has an exception for situations that threaten the woman’s life? If not, that needs to be addressed as well. I don’t think you can cover all the ramifications in one headline. You may need 4 or 5 which emphasize different aspects. I think Number 6. Is a god overall warning about the danger. I would add “with the blessing of the Supreme Court”. They can still overturn this law so pressure on them is important. My no. 1 ” Texas Republicans with the blessing of the Supreme Court enable Bounty Hunters to monitor women and punish miscarriages. “

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      Texas Law Authorizes Vigilante Enforcement of Radical Pregnancy Law

      My #1 choice because it will appeal to the normies out there who are not comfortable (publicly) supporting abortions but are repulsed and frightened by the methods anti-abortionists have used over the years.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Wag

      I like the concept.  A proposed edit to #9:

      9

      Texas law incentivizes busybodies deputizes vigilantes to scrutinize every miscarriage

      Reply
    12. 12.

      azlib

      I suspect the real reason for this law is to drive clinics out of business and it is unfortunatey having that effect. This has been the real strategy of the anti-choice crowd.

      One thing which could be done is to allow over the counter sales of mifepristone and misoprostol. They are apparently very safe medications with few side effects.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Another Scott

      @Betty:

      Here’s the text of the bill. It starts with some dicta (general principles that generally have no particular legal standing) that Texas didn’t repeal its pre-Roe-v-Wade abortion laws, then adds a bunch of stuff.

      Like “pregnancy begins with fertilization”. Which is not true.

      The law is clearly unconstitutional, in any fair reading.

      There are various sections addressing “health” but whether a woman can actually use those sections to get the health care she is constitutionally entitled to isn’t clear to me (IANAL).

      HTH a little.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Spanish Moss

      @Miss Bianca: Thanks for sharing that, I hadn’t thought through the implications for miscarriages. If you are sued, will you have to provide personal medical information to a stranger in court?

      As for the headline, I like “Have a Miscarriage, Get Sued!”. Gets a significant point across in a few easily read, memorable words.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      a thousand flouncing lurkers was fidelio

      I think most of these are too long and too wordy. The more complicated the phrase, the easier people will fail to get your point.

      Instead of giving you my top picks, I’m going to give you my two least favorite, although for these, wordiness is not the issue.

      #60—this is just not appropriate. Let’s leave chattel slavery out of this, no matter how outraged we are.

      #63—this is what they want. Women aren’t supposed to be able to enjoy sex without consequences.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JB

      I missed the first round, sorry to comment late, but I’m an ad writer and a lot of these still feel too complicated or value neutral. “Monitor,”for example, could be a good or bad thing depending on your opinion of what’s being monitored. We have to use words with unequivocal negative meaning. It should be called something like the “pregnancy stalker law.” We also should always put responsibility on Republicans.

      Some lines:

      Texas Republicans force grieving women to defend their miscarriages

      Texas Republicans force grieving women to justify their miscarriages to strangers

      Texas Republicans encourage suing women who miscarry

      Supreme Court defies/ignores/violates Roe to allow vigilantes to stalk pregnant women

      Texas Republicans encourage vigilantes to stalk and harass pregnant women

      Texas Republicans encourage rapists to stalk and sue their victims

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kirk Spencer

      I know it’s not there as such, but “Prove your miscarriage isn’t an abortion” says Texas government has been the line I’ve been working with. That makes it a statewide insertion because miscarriages are more common than anyone wants to think,

      Not too far in the distance, if this isn’t stopped, is the “your period was late prove you didn’t have an abortion.”

      On the other hand, I also foresee a heavy increase in ‘day after’ pills, whether they’re legal or safe or not.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      sab

      @Betty: The law does allow an abortion for medical emergencies. The physician must note it in the client records. But of course, his/her opinion is open to challenge by the bounty hunters. So the medical emergency exception is about as useful as the miscarriage description. The physician is still risking a lawsuit with unreimbursed legal defense costs even if he/she wins. That might make them err on the side of legal prudence rather than medical safety.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      The Dangerman

      Too late to nominate “Texas Republicans: A Bunch Of Possies”? Sorry for the not exactly nice word implied here, but if TFG can use it and still get elected…

      Might need a lot of work( caffeination level remains dangerously low.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kirk Spencer

      @WaterGirl: To your addon about the things not addressed, true. But it’s a headline, not an informercial. Save that for the article under the headline, the one that says “and that’s just the start.”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      brantl

      Borrowing off of a  great TBogg headline, for a t-shirt: New Texas Law, Your Womb with a view? Have a pregnant woman next to  a guy in a Nazi SS uniform with him looking into a telescope pressed to her abdomen, with her looking horror-struck.

      And this : Texas Law: Prove your miscarriage isn’t an abortion, to anybody who decides they want to sue.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      sab

      Texas abortion law: Out of state bounty hunters can subpoena your miscarriage medical records in order to sue your doctor, his staff and your friends and family. Your private medical records can be introduced into public court to help private bounty hunters

      ETA Not pithy enough for a headline, maybe for a lne in a comment or letter to editor.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      a thousand flouncing lurkers was fidelio

      @a thousand flouncing lurkers was fidelio: But to be constructive, I think 8 &12 work, and so do 50, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58 and 59.
      And a lot of those that are too long for headlines would be effective ledes.

      I’d also avoid references to the Taliban, because we don’t need to encourage Americans to be more Islamophobic.

      One point I’ve seen made in several places is the Texas voter suppression has a lot to do with how this and other recent idiotic legislation has passed in the Lone Star State. I’m not good at short and pithy but I think this is an angle worth working. 

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Another Scott

      Others have made the point on Twitter that referring to the Taliban or Nazis probably isn’t a good idea.  These are domestic people pushing domestic ideas.  We need to confront that.

      Short is good, also too, as 1000 flouncing lurkers says.

      #5 is pretty good.  Texas Law Authorizes Vigilante Enforcement of Radical Pregnancy Law

      Maybe shorter/rephrased though: Texas GOP Unleashes Vigilantes Against Women

      Stress that it’s the GOP.  Stress that it’s not an abortion law or even a pregnancy law – it’s a law against women having privacy for their own bodies, their own health care, and everyone’s reproductive rights.

      I hope that we’re all keeping Saturday October 2 open for the next Women’s March – https://womensmarch.com/mobilize

      On October 2, we’re marching in every single state ahead of the Supreme Court reconvening on October 4. Women’s March and more than 90 other organizations, including National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health, Planned Parenthood, SHERO Mississippi, Mississippi in Action, Access Reproductive Care-Southeast, The Frontline, Working Families Party, and SisterSong, are organizing a national call to mobilize and defend our reproductive rights.

      Abortion has never been fully accessible, but we are at the risk of losing our reproductive freedom completely. The call to action is clear, and urgent. The relentless attacks from Texas to Mississippi are ramping up quickly. Anti-choice extremists have a deep desire to return to a time when there was more clear and effective domination and control over queer and trans folks, women, and people of color; they want to revive those old values and societal norms to the point of re-acceptance. The authoritarian agenda of reproductive control is fueled by misogyny and racism – and we must challenge it, together.

      On October 2, we’re going to send the Supreme Court and lawmakers across the country a clear, unified message. The attack on our reproductive rights will not be tolerated.

      We have this opportunity to invite all the people that know us and love us into this important movement and work united as we build something better for our families and communities. As a small powerful group tries to come for our human rights over and over again, we’ll never let go of our vision of reproductive justice; for unfettered abortion access and everything we need to support and grow our families to thrive and live healthy lives.

      This is your fight. This is our fight. This impacts all of us. Take the pledge today. Rise up wherever you are on October 2.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Betty

      @sab: I wonder if discovering it is an ectopic pregnancy is considered a medical emergency.  One niece had that issue. Another niece ( strong evangelical) with three children who was told that another pregnancy could kill her. Would she have to wait until she was on her deathbed to find out? I assume she has taken necessary steps to prevent another pregnancy, but it is a real issue for some women.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      debbie

      My favorite is Number 64: Texas Taliban

      I would work “Christian” or “Evangellcal” in there somewhere, if only for accuracy. Not every Texan supports the bill. It’s a bit longer, but I think I like “Evangelical Taliban of Texas.” That way, you could substitute the name of whatever state is sure to follow TX’s lead.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kirk Spencer

      @Another Scott: Thank you for the women’s march reminder. marked on calendar.

      I like your line mostly, but how about Texas GOP Rewards Vigilantes Against Women instead – rewards instead of unleashes.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Spanish Moss

      @JB: I also found most too wordy, and some were even difficult to parse. I appreciate your professional perspective, and I really like this one:

      Texas Republicans force grieving women to defend their miscarriages

      Reply
    44. 44.

      brantl

      Texas says: “Your vagina? Everybody’s opportunity to sue you!” Supreme Court agrees, in the middle of the night! “Texas monetizes your vagina! For strangers!”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Pittsburgh Mike

      My favorites are the ones that aren’t vague, but concrete indications of problems to come.  I really hate the cutesy ones like “Texas Taliban.”

      My favorites are:

      Numbers 1, 11, 12, 22, 54 (though I’d rephrase as Texas bill set to cost men $ if their partners have a miscarriage) roughly in that order

      Numbers 57, 58, are also important: you have to carry your rapist’s baby, or the rapist himself can sue you for $10K.

      And of course, it’s important to highlight these issues as they come up in real life, which unfortunately they will.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      MomSense

      @JB:

      The only problem I see with the framing about miscarriage is that it sort of reinforces the miscarriage =innocent as opposed to abortion.
      I just want to say mind your own goddamned  business.  Women and their doctors deserve privacy and respect.

      Reply

