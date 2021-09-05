Seems like a good morning to share this. Postcards don’t have to be political, after all:
Dear Amy: I suppose this is a minor matter, but I’ve lost touch with some very close friends during the pandemic. Honestly, I was just feeling down (fortunately, not sick). I wouldn’t describe it as depression but more as just not having any energy.
I’m feeling much better now, but I’m a little unsure about how to pick up the pieces of these friendships.
Any suggestions?
— Distant
Distant: I believe that your situation is probably extremely common, as many of us seem to have been in a state of torpor.
I prescribe … postcards!
Write out a sincere message. Here’s a start: “Dear Friend, I’m sending this postcard from my couch, where I seem to have spent the past year or so. I am so sorry that I seem to have fallen off the edge of the world, but I am emerging now. I hope you will forgive me for not being in touch, and I am crossing my fingers that you’ll still take my calls, so we can resume where we left off.
I’ve thought of you so often and truly “wish you were here!”
