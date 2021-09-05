Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Thinking of You…

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Thinking of You…

by | 7 Comments

Seems like a good morning to share this. Postcards don’t have to be political, after all:

Dear Amy: I suppose this is a minor matter, but I’ve lost touch with some very close friends during the pandemic. Honestly, I was just feeling down (fortunately, not sick). I wouldn’t describe it as depression but more as just not having any energy.

I’m feeling much better now, but I’m a little unsure about how to pick up the pieces of these friendships.

Any suggestions?

— Distant

Distant: I believe that your situation is probably extremely common, as many of us seem to have been in a state of torpor.

I prescribe … postcards!

Write out a sincere message. Here’s a start: “Dear Friend, I’m sending this postcard from my couch, where I seem to have spent the past year or so. I am so sorry that I seem to have fallen off the edge of the world, but I am emerging now. I hope you will forgive me for not being in touch, and I am crossing my fingers that you’ll still take my calls, so we can resume where we left off.

I’ve thought of you so often and truly “wish you were here!”

    7Comments

    2. 2.

      Central Planning

      We had a session at work last week where the speaker used the word “languishing” to define how many (most?) people are feeling at this point in the pandemic.

      A week ago I was lucky enough to take two days to help build an all inclusive and accessible playground with some coworkers. It was amazing to do something so positive and be around people. The languishing comment really hit home after hearing it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Winston

      @Winston: So I did a google search and now I get adverts on every site i visit for cruises. I can get one for 11 days from Tampa for about $1200. Open bar. Tempting. But is there no privacy on the internet any more?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      raven

      We had an outdoor wedding yesterday and another at a “resort/churchy camp” in North Carolina next week. Along with the epic win over Clemson last night and life is not so bad right now!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      lowtechcyclist

      I’ve been using the word ‘lassitude’ to describe the pandemic’s effect on my mental state. All this enforced inactivity has made it so much harder for me to convince myself to get up and do anything I don’t absolutely have to do.

      My office is still closed, and will continue to be so for another year, since TPTB used the fact that everyone was working from home during the pandemic as an opportunity to redo our offices from top to bottom. Right now my old cubicle doesn’t even exist. But if it did, I’d welcome the opportunity to go into the office once or twice a week, just to get myself out of this stupor.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      raven

      @Baud: We managed to keep our old people pod going with weekly outdoor dinners. I know many people couldn’t do that so we were very lucky in that regard.

      Reply

