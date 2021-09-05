Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Lovely Surprises

From dedicated gardener Japa21:

For a change, this is not about my garden, yard, containers, etc. Instead this is abut my son’s. He lives in one of the nearer western suburbs of Chicago and as anyone from that area knows, homes east of the tollway don’t have, for the most part, very big yards. Yet, my son loves to garden.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 50

Mrs. Japa and I spent a lot of time there this summer as we had to watch the two grandkids while both parents were working. Now that the kids are back in school, we get a little rest. However, while we were there I got to thinking about what people’s goals are when they set up gardens. Gardens are a lot of work and different people garden for different reasons. I decided that my son has three reasons.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 51

Reason one is for “curb appeal”. I have not included photos of the house front for various reasons. Suffice it to say it is mainly some low bushes, ground cover, a beautiful peach tree and some hydrangeas. Very attractive when it is maintained. As I will discuss later, for various reasons, this was not a year where maintenance was a high priority.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 49

He basically turned that back half of his yard into a meditative garden. With small lots, homes are crowded on top of each other and privacy is at a minimum. Fortunately, he has had wonderful neighbors. But the picture above is of a portion of the garden and you can see where he set up a little sitting area tucked way into the back corner. When he gets back there it is like being in a different world. He has planted a wide variety of plants so that something is always flowering, beginning with the pear and plum trees and continuing throughout the summer into the fall. Into addition to being a visual delight it is also a delight for the other senses.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 52

He has not done a lot of maintenance this summer. I have come to realize that the pandemic has produced a major priority change for him. Yes, he still loves his garden, but he has put his major emphasis on his wife and kids. They go places a lot. Some times just day journeys, sometimes long weekends. I don’t want to give the impression he didn’t view them as a priority before. They have always been first. But there is an added emphasis this year.

But I digress.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 54

My son is big into protecting the environment. Thus, he has set up a tiny “pollinator garden”. Basically, he started with a whiskey barrel and then also planted other items around it. It is set up, like the meditative garden, to have flowers that various pollinators find attractive throughout the year. It looks a little ragged right now but it is still doing what he created it for.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 55

Last week we were there for a couple days and noticed activity. You could say that the creatures that arrived are as much a part of the garden as the plants themselves. Within just a couple of hours we saw the common but still beautiful monarch, the slightly less common (in our area) eastern yellow swallowtail, the gorgeous black swallowtail, some bee (or maybe wasp) and most surprisingly of all, the rarely seen hummingbird moth. In my 74 years on this earth, I have never seen one, though I have heard of them.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 56

So, why do you garden?

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

  • Jeffery
  • raven
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WereBear

      SiubhanDuinne

      The photos are lovely, and I love the idea of a “meditative garden” and “pollinator garden.” Your son sounds like a good man.

      Jeffery

      I’ve started to clear areas in flower beds to sow poppies, coreopsis, larkspur, arugula, calendulas for next spring.

      WereBear

      When I had a garden, I was slowly converting all the lawn into such spaces. I was big on bird and butterfly, and throughout support for natural bug control.

      WereBear

      Where I live now has a lot of those goals built-in, as not a typical suburban space. So I do a lot of native seed scattering.

      raven

      With our tenants finally getting out 4 days late we are starting a major project to replace the floors and, most likely, do major structural work to the whole floor system. Since the house is next door and the boss lady uses a good a part of the property for her garden I expect major work there too.

