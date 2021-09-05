From dedicated gardener Japa21:

For a change, this is not about my garden, yard, containers, etc. Instead this is abut my son’s. He lives in one of the nearer western suburbs of Chicago and as anyone from that area knows, homes east of the tollway don’t have, for the most part, very big yards. Yet, my son loves to garden.

Mrs. Japa and I spent a lot of time there this summer as we had to watch the two grandkids while both parents were working. Now that the kids are back in school, we get a little rest. However, while we were there I got to thinking about what people’s goals are when they set up gardens. Gardens are a lot of work and different people garden for different reasons. I decided that my son has three reasons.

Reason one is for “curb appeal”. I have not included photos of the house front for various reasons. Suffice it to say it is mainly some low bushes, ground cover, a beautiful peach tree and some hydrangeas. Very attractive when it is maintained. As I will discuss later, for various reasons, this was not a year where maintenance was a high priority.

He basically turned that back half of his yard into a meditative garden. With small lots, homes are crowded on top of each other and privacy is at a minimum. Fortunately, he has had wonderful neighbors. But the picture above is of a portion of the garden and you can see where he set up a little sitting area tucked way into the back corner. When he gets back there it is like being in a different world. He has planted a wide variety of plants so that something is always flowering, beginning with the pear and plum trees and continuing throughout the summer into the fall. Into addition to being a visual delight it is also a delight for the other senses.