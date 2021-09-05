A year ago I was finishing Longmire and wanted recommendations for what to watch next that might be along the same lines – something engaging, where there’s always something going on that makes me want to find out what happens next. Action, drama or mystery.

You guys suggested Crossing Lines, which I really liked, and Bosch, which I raced through because I loved it so much. Now I’m sad because Bosch is over.

I want good stories. I want to care about characters, who can be classic like they are in Longmire or quirky like they were in Stumptown. I loved everything about Bosch, if that tells you anything.

Netflix or Amazon Prime only preferred.

Action, drama, or mystery.

No comedies.

No subtitles.

Compelling.

Characters I can care about.

Anyone willing to help me out with suggestions?

Update: If your suggestions are streaming somewhere besides Netflix or Amazon Prime, please note where they are streaming. thanks!