Longmire, Crossing Lines, and Bosch

A year ago I was finishing Longmire and wanted recommendations for what to watch next that might be along the same lines – something engaging, where there’s always something going on that makes me want to find out what happens next.  Action, drama or mystery.

Longmire: Season 6, Episode 8, Netflix Help Needed

You guys suggested Crossing Lines, which I really liked, and Bosch, which I raced through because I loved it so much.  Now I’m sad because Bosch is over.

Crossing Lines and The Brokenwood Mysteries

I want good stories.  I want to care about characters, who can be classic like they are in Longmire or quirky like they were in Stumptown.  I loved everything about Bosch, if that tells you anything.

Netflix or Amazon Prime only preferred.

Action, drama, or mystery.

No comedies.

No subtitles.

Compelling.

Characters I can care about.

Anyone willing to help me out with suggestions?

Update: If your suggestions are streaming somewhere besides Netflix or Amazon Prime, please note where they are streaming. thanks!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    61Comments

    4. 4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      The Expanse on Amazon Prime

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Brit in Chicago

      “Unforgotten” is just about the best thing I’ve ever seen. I was able to get it because I give a little money to the local PBS station, so it’s not strictly within your rules (but giving a little money to PBS is not a bad thing to do anyway). Other good things available from the same source, e.g. “Endeavour”, another great mystery series.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      Well, I can see where this is going, people are going to be including all streaming!  Which is just fine.  I would just ask that you note where it’s streaming.  :-)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      currawong

      Not sure what you have available in the US but I’d recommend Bordertown on Netflix here. Set in Lappeenranta in Finland (near the Russian border) in Finnish with subtitles. Made me think about a part of the world I’d never considered.

      If you haven’t seen the UK dramas Broadchurch and Happy Vally, I’d recommend those too if you can find them.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      New Deal democrat

      Season 1 of “David Makes Man” on Amazon Prime.

      A coming of age drama set in a housing project in Miami. Incredibly complex characters, part surrealistic, part a little like watching the evolution of Michael Corleone in The Godfather.

      Season 2 just wrapped up. Not sure I can recommend it, because it involves a big leap forward in time, but season 1 stands alone, and ymmv.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      senyordave

      Endeavour, seasons 1-7 are available on Amazon Prime.  IMO the best police show I have seen.  I also second The Expanse.  If you want comedy, Father Ted.  (I think that is on IMDB which is available through Amazon Prime).

      Reply
    28. 28.

      EmanG

      I personally think they’re setting up a reboot with Bosch as a private detective. Don’t know for sure but they sure opened the door at the end. I can also recommend Expanse.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      trollhattan

      I enjoyed “Hinterland” a detective series set in Wales that I watched on Netflix. Netflix being Netflix, I won’t guess whether they currently offer it–there are three seasons with mere rumors of a fourth.

      Is “Killing Eve” drama enough, despite the scattering of extremely sardonic humor? I think yes, especially because Jodie Comer MUST BE WATCHED. Have seen few roles made so utterly riveting.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      joel hanes

      @Brit in Chicago: a

      Seconding “Endeavor”, especially if you have any familiarity with the canons of English lit and western music.   Definitely Anglophile, definitely characters one cares about.

      Not a wasted shot in the four seasons I’ve watched so far.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @EmanG: Expanse was on network TV for multiple years, and I watched for awhile, but there was so much time between seasons that remembering which planet was which, etc got to be too much work.  I’m not a big sci fi person.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      OCD

      netflix: bloodline, lupin, dead to me, mind hunter, ozarks

      amazon: justified, goliath, hunters, counterpart, jack ryan, tin star, the patriot

      Reply
    36. 36.

      trollhattan

      For really awful rich people behaving really awfully, “Succession” (HBO). New season begins this month, I believe there are two previous, in total. Gorgeous production, great acting.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl:

      I didn’t quite “get it” until I watched “Fleabag” and then saw the Phoebe Waller-Bridge handprints all over the joint in “Killing Eve.” And I loved (sofa cushion dive-cringed) “Fleabag” so that’s how I roll. (Also loved “Ab Fab.”)

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Ksmiami

      Lol driving back from Taos , we just stopped in Las Vegas where they have a dedicated tourist site to longmire- the sheriffs office

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Brit in Chicago

      @WaterGirl: Thanks for asking! I really am a Brit. (Though long-time US resident. I became a US citizen just in time to vote for that nice Mr. Obama, but still have a UK passport too—apparently that’s legal. I’m angry that the UK passport is no longer an EU passport, but that’s another matter.) But I’m no longer in Chicago (alas—I really miss it, and think about going back). I went to Chicago 29 years ago mostly for a job but partly for the weather. I had been living in California (like Humphry Bogard in Casablanca, I was misinformed.)

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Hawes

      I’m finally working my way through Broadchurch. A few things that make me scream at the writers, but as a meditation on grief, it’s amazing.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      trollhattan

      @Catherine D.: Isn’t that the truth? Do not become attached to any character, even one featured in the title sequence, if you know what’s good for you.

      Fun fact: when they audience-tested the pilot for “Hill Street Blues,” which ended with Renko and Bobby Hill being shot and killed, the test audiences were mortified so they unkilled them and had them recover from their injuries to become regular cast members in the series.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      JPEG

      Bosch is going to have a spinoff/sequel so fret not.

      Amazon: Undone was excellent. Goliath and Sneaky Pete are pretty good, though they’re no Bosch. Too bad no comedies, because Amazon has a lot of great ones.

      Netflix: Peaky Blinders is excellent, but you may need subtitles to understand the accents. Ozark is pretty good. Mindhunter is ok. Not specifically Netflix, but on Netflix, Better Call Saul is great.

      HBO: The Flight Attendant and Mare of Easttown are both wonderful.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      namekarB

      No Subtitles???? Whagh. You are def missing out on some excellent movies and series. Netflix has some great Korean series. I started with Danish original Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (3 parts) then meandered through some Western European then over to Eastern Europe, down to Latin America, across to Africa and from there to South Asia before currently viewing East Asian stuff. Definitely gives you a taste of the culture.

      For starters, try the series “Heaven’s Garden” on Netflix. Onion Farmers! Village life. Excellent intro into Korean rural culture

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I’ve thought about watching Bosch, WG. Without spoiling too much, what did you most like about it? I’ve also thought about reading the book series it’s based on too

      Reply
    58. 58.

      NotMax

      No subtitles does tend to constrict choices. While there’s often dubbed versions on Netflix, but most of the time the dubbing is horrid, so will also exclude those.

      Prime:
      Goliath
      Patriot
      Wild Boys
      Counterpart
      .
      IMDb on Prime (included free with Prime, however has limited ads):
      The City and the City
      Hustle
      The Booth at the End
      .
      Netflix:
      Fallet (about 85% in English)
      .

      Reply

