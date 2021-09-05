Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Excellent Advice: Always Shun Nazis

Hardly an all-purpose, feel-good solution, but probably as close to a happy ending as can be expected in these times — “How a Small Town Silenced a Neo-Nazi Hate Campaign”:

WHITEFISH, Mont. — Richard B. Spencer, the most infamous summer resident in this town, once boasted that he stood at the vanguard of a white nationalist movement emboldened by President Donald J. Trump. Things have changed.

“I have bumped into him, and he runs — that’s actually a really good feeling,” said Tanya Gersh, a real estate agent targeted in an antisemitic hate campaign that Andrew Anglin, the founder of the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website, unleashed in 2016 after Mr. Spencer’s mother made online accusations against Ms. Gersh.

Leaders in Whitefish say Mr. Spencer, who once ran his National Policy Institute from his mother’s $3 million summer house here, is now an outcast in this resort town in the Rocky Mountains, unable to get a table at many of its restaurants. His organization has dissolved. Meanwhile, his wife has divorced him, and he is facing trial next month in Charlottesville, Va., over his role in the deadly 2017 neo-Nazi march there, but says he cannot afford a lawyer.

The turn of events is no accident. Whitefish, a mostly liberal, affluent community nestled in a county that voted for Mr. Trump in 2016 and 2020, rose up and struck back. Residents who joined with state officials, human rights groups and synagogues say their bipartisan counteroffensive could hold lessons for others in an era of disinformation and intimidation, and in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“The best way to respond to hate and cyberterrorism in your community is through solidarity,” said Rabbi Francine Green Roston of the Glacier Jewish Community/B’nai Shalom, who now lectures other groups on how to ward off hate campaigns like the one Whitefish endured. “Another big principle is to take threats seriously, and prepare for the worst.”…

The trouble in Whitefish started after Mr. Trump’s victory in the 2016 election that November. Mr. Spencer, who had called his white nationalist movement a “vanguard” for Mr. Trump, delivered a racially charged speech at his institute’s conference in Washington, his words greeted by Nazi salutes. Video of the address went viral. In Whitefish, residents discussed protesting in front of a downtown commercial building owned by Mr. Spencer’s mother.

Ms. Gersh said Ms. Spencer had called her.

“She flat-out asked me, ‘Tanya, I don’t believe in my son’s ideology,’” Ms. Gersh recalled over coffee in her office downtown. “‘I’m heartbroken that this is hurting Whitefish. What should I do?’”

“I said: ‘Sherry, if this were my son, I would go ahead and sell the building. I would donate some money to something like the Human Rights Network to make a statement, and publish that you don’t believe in the ideologies of your son.’ And she said: ‘Thank you, Tanya. That’s exactly what I should do.’”…

Two weeks later, in December 2016, Ms. Spencer posted an article on the open publishing platform Medium accusing Ms. Gersh of using the threat of protests to blackmail her into selling. Mr. Spencer said on Saturday that he and his former wife had written the article published under his mother’s name. He repeated their claims against Ms. Gersh, adding that she had called his mother, not the other way around. The Spencers’ accusations quickly reverberated among the far right. Mr. Anglin of the Daily Stormer exhorted his “fam” online to “TAKE ACTION” to defend Ms. Spencer…

The Anti-Defamation League, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Secure Community Network, the official safety and security organization of the North American Jewish community, advised residents on what to do.

As a result, Ms. Gersh did not speak publicly about her ordeal at the time. Rabbi Roston kept a low profile, discouraging coverage in the Jewish news media to protect the congregation and avoid giving attackers the attention they craved. The congregation did not cancel its Hanukkah party in December 2016 but moved it from the rabbi’s home to the conference room of a motel, with two armed security guards at the door. On each table, the rabbi placed a pile of supportive letters that had arrived from around the nation.

Volunteers distributed thousands of paper menorahs. “There were menorahs in every window in Whitefish,” Ms. Gersh said. An anti-hate rally drew 600 participants in zero-degree weather. On the eve of the neo-Nazi march, Rabbi Roston organized a chicken and matzo ball soup get-together for 350 people at the middle school in Whitefish, in a demonstration of unity and appreciation.

On Martin Luther King’s Birthday — Monday, Jan. 16 — not a single neo-Nazi turned up to march. “We could say they chickened out,” Rabbi Roston joked…

“Richard Spencer wanted this to be his happy vacation place where he could play and have fun, and people would just live and let live,” Rabbi Roston said. “Then he started suffering social consequences for his hatred.”

Ms. Gersh said that she had been afraid to work again after the hate campaign, but that after Charlottesville, “I knew that I had to go back to work because if I didn’t, they win.”

She keeps a photo of Ms. Heyer on her desk and bear spray in its drawer.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    39Comments

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      “Then he started suffering social consequences for his hatred.”

      Cue Dreher freaking out about “cancel culture” and “free speech” in 3, 2, 1…..

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: I think it’s time for an interview in a diner! Somewhere!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ajabu

      Nice. But I still believe that if the Republicans get any kind of a foothold in the federal government again the country is finished. The true terrorist threat in this country is not Al-Qaeda, Isis, etc. It’s the Republican Party and their cult members.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      tokyokie

      I had a dotty aunt, who stayed married to a convicted child rapist for his entire 30-some-year prison term and gave birth to three children, two of whom have spent time in state prisons, who lived in Whitefish. So some of the crazy is right there in town. Although maybe it’s been priced out of the area by now.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ken

      @Ruckus: They falsely yell fire in the theater that is the United States

      My understanding is this is like the game with the candle and the mirror, except instead of Bloody Mary, Popehat will now appear.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ruckus

      @Ajabu:

      The true terrorist threat in this country is not Al-Qaeda, Isis, etc. It’s the Republican Party and their cult members.

      They have become the American Al-Qaeda, Isis, etc. At one time they were a political party that fought change, growth and personal freedom for anyone but them. Now they fight change, growth and freedom for everyone.

      IOW I am agreeing with you….

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ruckus

      @Ken:

      That would be nice as I’m blocked at twitter and therefore have a harder time reading his stuff.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      NotMax

      @Ruckus

      Now they fight change, growth and freedom for everyone.

      “Unreason and anti-intellectualism abominate thought. Thinking implies disagreement; and disagreement implies nonconformity; and nonconformity implies heresy; and heresy implies disloyalty — so, obviously, thinking must be stopped. But shouting is not a substitute for thinking and reason is not the subversion but the salvation of freedom.”
      – Adlai Stevenson
      .

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      @Ruckus: People with a Twitter account who get blocked can’t read anything?  That’s interesting, because I don’t have an account and can read anything.  Could you use an anonymous browser window so Twitter thinks you’re like me, one of the riff-raff without an account?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for this.

      I especially like this part:

      The Anti-Defamation League, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Secure Community Network, the official safety and security organization of the North American Jewish community, advised residents on what to do.

      As a result, Ms. Gersh did not speak publicly about her ordeal at the time. Rabbi Roston kept a low profile, discouraging coverage in the Jewish news media to protect the congregation and avoid giving attackers the attention they craved. The congregation did not cancel its Hanukkah party in December 2016 but moved it from the rabbi’s home to the conference room of a motel, with two armed security guards at the door. On each table, the rabbi placed a pile of supportive letters that had arrived from around the nation.

      Volunteers distributed thousands of paper menorahs. “There were menorahs in every window in Whitefish,” Ms. Gersh said. An anti-hate rally drew 600 participants in zero-degree weather. On the eve of the neo-Nazi march, Rabbi Roston organized a chicken and matzo ball soup get-together for 350 people at the middle school in Whitefish, in a demonstration of unity and appreciation.

      They didn’t fight them by yelling at them and getting in their faces online. They knew that such confrontation is what Spencer and his group wanted. They understood the way to win.

      As we’ve been reminded here more than once – we don’t have to attend every argument we’re invited to. We don’t have to play on their terms. We can be smart about it while not letting them win.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      Richard Spencer and his Identity Evropa outfit were behind the Friday night tiki torch march the night before the Unite the Right rally of August 11, 2017. He then spoke at McIntyre Park the next day. Spencer, a U. Va. grad, had staged a smaller tiki torch march in downtown Charlottesville a few months before.

      Spencer’s upcoming trial is for a civil lawsuit, Sines v. Kessler, filed by survivors of the automobile attack that killed Heather Heyer. A group called Integrity First for America has supported the lawsuit, and Robbie Kaplan, who represented Edith Winsor in Winsor v. U.S.,* is lead attorney. The plaintiffs have tried to make the organizers of the rally  responsible for the mayhem it caused, just as Capitol police are now suing the organizers of the January 6 insurrection.

      * In Winsor v. U.S. the Supreme Court invalidated portions of the Defense of Marriage Act that prevented Edith Winsor from claiming the spousal exemption on her wife’s estate. It was a precursor to the Obergefell case which vindicated the right to same sex marriage.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Ken: you just set up a second account on a different email. Between the trolls and people with multiple accounts I wonder what the true number of Twitter users is. And let’s not even talk about active Twitter users. I’ve been on a bunch of business websites which Twitter accounta but aren’t active. BTW Jack Dorsey supposedly personally intervened to keep Spencer on Twitter after his staff wanted to ban him. A lot of times I think Twitter is an internet version of Rwandan talk radio before the genocide.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ruckus

      @Ken:
      I can use a private window but can not have an account there so don’t have a list of people that I follow.

      Without an account you can read twitter but not follow specific people or comment. At least that’s how it has and does work for me

      Also twitter has changed how it works in some ways not long ago so that may be part of the problem.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      West of the Rockies

      I hope that the Kushners and Stephen Miller (and many more) are also feeling shunned and socially diminished because of their actions.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mary G

      @Ken: If you’re blocked on Twitter you can’t see the blockers tweets or tweet to them. You can see all tweets if you don’t have an account, because you can’t reply to tweets without an account. I am also blocked by Hat-of-the-Day and sometimes look at his tweets in an incognito window.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ruckus

      @Mai Naem mobile:

      A lot of times I think Twitter is an internet version of Rwandan talk radio before the genocide.

      Not an unusual take on the concept of twitter. One of the reasons I haven’t gone through the reinstatement process, or even opened another account. It’s fun, it’s also hardly worth it.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      @Geminid: my mom died a month after the unite the whites rally

      i think it was a contributing factor, her knowing that all her siblings & several of her nephews & nieces had voted to install the maralago dictatorship that sanctioned the assault on chancellorsville

      she was only 64, & though chronically ill, nothing pointed to imminent death

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ken

      @mrmoshpotato: It may be some consolation if you think of the alternate universe where instead of making that noise to attract mates, cicadas emitted putrescine and cadaverine as a pheromone.

      Reply

