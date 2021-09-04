Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Readership Capture

Say I told you so without saying…

ICYMI:

  • debbie
  • Morzer
  • stinger

      debbie

      Joe Manchin should be belted into a chair Clockwork Orange–style and forced to watch Ida’s damage to New York and New Jersey. I didn’t see clips until last night and it is truly horrifying what’s happened there. Fix the damn infrastructure already!

      stinger

      I don’t understand how increasing the number of SC justices would prevent a conservative majority, at least at some point in the future. And that future might not be too far distant if Republicans continue to obstruct nominees when a Democrat is president and ram them through when a Republican is president.

      Morzer

      @debbie: Speaking of Joe Manchin, Kevin Drum does a very convincing job of demonstrating just what an hypocritical old fraud Manchin is when he whines about a “$3.5 trillion spending bill” and its terrifying effect on inflation etc:

      https://jabberwocking.com/we-need-to-stop-talking-about-the-3-5-trillion-spending-bill-as-a-3-5-trillion-spending-bill/

      Sen. Joe Manchin has published a manifesto in the Wall Street Journal saying that he won’t support the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending bill because he’s worried about its effect on inflation. This is nothing new from Manchin, and it’s no less crazy than it’s ever been. The spending bill amounts to only $350 billion per year and is mostly paid for, which means that its effect on inflation will be negligible.

