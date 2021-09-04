RedDirtGirl writes:

Hi Jackals, RDG here with my update on Molly from Thursday’s Rescue Bleg. I just finished Facetiming with Molly’s mom’s son. She’s a beauty, there’s no doubt about it. I didn’t actually get to see too much of her since she had just woken up from a nap and was on the move, but I learned a lot more about her.

She ticks off a number of boxes on my wish list:

Older, mid-sized, short-haired, active, likes to lean up against you, and what I think of as the holy grail – from a loving home.

She has allergies that require specialized food (hydrolyzed) and medication: desyrel, anafranil, and a third (can’t see the label in the photo they sent). Without these she licks her paws, scratches and has dandruff and, I think, rashes. I will research this a bit, but I don’t think it means more than a modest increase in my monthly expenses.

As a first time dog adopter, I have been holding out for an older dog with the idea that I would find one that was on the mellower side of the spectrum. Not because I’m a couch potato, but so that its youthful exuberance was a thing of the past. Molly is a young 7. It’s a bit hard to get a read on her usual level. While she clearly has a lot of energy, some of that comes from the stimulation of her current environment.There are two other dogs where she has been for the past 4 months, and she would be a singleton in my apartment.

I have 2 concerns that I know you guys can’t resolve for me, but I’m happy for your thoughts.