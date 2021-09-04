RedDirtGirl writes:
Hi Jackals, RDG here with my update on Molly from Thursday’s Rescue Bleg. I just finished Facetiming with Molly’s mom’s son. She’s a beauty, there’s no doubt about it. I didn’t actually get to see too much of her since she had just woken up from a nap and was on the move, but I learned a lot more about her.
She ticks off a number of boxes on my wish list:
Older, mid-sized, short-haired, active, likes to lean up against you, and what I think of as the holy grail – from a loving home.
She has allergies that require specialized food (hydrolyzed) and medication: desyrel, anafranil, and a third (can’t see the label in the photo they sent). Without these she licks her paws, scratches and has dandruff and, I think, rashes. I will research this a bit, but I don’t think it means more than a modest increase in my monthly expenses.
As a first time dog adopter, I have been holding out for an older dog with the idea that I would find one that was on the mellower side of the spectrum. Not because I’m a couch potato, but so that its youthful exuberance was a thing of the past. Molly is a young 7. It’s a bit hard to get a read on her usual level. While she clearly has a lot of energy, some of that comes from the stimulation of her current environment.There are two other dogs where she has been for the past 4 months, and she would be a singleton in my apartment.
I have 2 concerns that I know you guys can’t resolve for me, but I’m happy for your thoughts.
We might need a crystal ball to answer these questions, so dig yours out if you have one.
Will she be a big barker? She is definitely a vocalizer. At her mom’s house, which was a double, she didn’t bark when the neighbor who shared the stoop came in, but did bark when the letter carrier arrived. I live in an apartment building where people are walking by my door throughout the day, and some of them have dogs.
How will she do at home when I am at work? Her mom has been retired for a while, and for the past few months she has been in a house full of people. I am planning on working from home for the first week she stays with me, if she moves in, of course, but that is a big unknown. And re:crating, they tried it when she was a puppy and she hated it. I’d certainly be willing to work on it again.
Okay, there you have it.
Please feel free to weigh in…
Getting your first dog can feel a bit like jumping off a cliff, especially if you’re not doing it when you’re 20, like I did. Let’s see if we can help RedDirtGirl with her questions.
