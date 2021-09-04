Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Rescue Pup Molly – RedDirtGirl Has Questions for the BJ Hive Mind

Rescue Pup Molly – RedDirtGirl Has Questions for the BJ Hive Mind

18 Comments

This post is in: 

RedDirtGirl writes:

Hi Jackals, RDG here with my update on Molly from Thursday’s Rescue Bleg. I just finished Facetiming with Molly’s mom’s son.  She’s a beauty, there’s no doubt about it. I didn’t actually get to see too much of her since she had just woken up from a nap and was on the move, but I learned a lot more about her.

She ticks off a number of boxes on my wish list:

Older, mid-sized, short-haired, active, likes to lean up against you, and what I think of as the holy grail – from a loving home.

She has allergies that require specialized food (hydrolyzed) and medication: desyrel, anafranil, and a third (can’t see the label in the photo they sent). Without these she licks her paws, scratches and has dandruff and, I think, rashes. I will research this a bit, but I don’t think it means more than a modest increase in my monthly expenses.

As a first time dog adopter, I have been holding out for an older dog with the idea that I would find one that was on the mellower side of the spectrum. Not because I’m a couch potato, but so that its youthful exuberance was a thing of the past. Molly is a young 7. It’s a bit hard to get a read on her usual level. While she clearly has a lot of energy, some of that comes from the stimulation of her current environment.There are two other dogs where she has been for the past 4 months, and she would be a singleton in my apartment.

I have 2 concerns that I know you guys can’t resolve for me, but I’m happy for your thoughts.

We might need a crystal ball to answer these questions, so dig yours out if you have one.

Will she be a big barker? She is definitely a vocalizer. At her mom’s house, which was a double, she didn’t bark when the neighbor who shared the stoop came in, but did bark when the letter carrier arrived. I live in an apartment building where people are walking by my door throughout the day, and some of them have dogs.

How will she do at home when I am at work? Her mom has been retired for a while, and for the past few months she has been in a house full of people. I am planning on working from home for the first week she stays with me, if she moves in, of course, but that is a big unknown. And re:crating, they tried it when she was a puppy and she hated it. I’d certainly be willing to work on it again.

Okay, there you have it.

Please feel free to weigh in…

Getting your first dog can feel a bit like jumping off a cliff, especially if you’re not doing it when you’re 20, like I did.  Let’s see if we can help RedDirtGirl with her questions.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I’ll just say that there are unknowns with anything new, especially anything related to humans or animals.  :-)  Some things you just can’t know until you get into it – so it takes a bit of a leap to move forward into the unknown, knowing that you will figure it out as you go.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      The Moar You Know

      How will she do at home when I am at work?

      Not well. You need to arrange for dog day care or something similar.  Dogs shouldn’t be left alone, and assuredly not for an entire workday.  Even cats don’t like it.   Dogs REALLY don’t like it.

      We used to be able to get away with leaving our Golden by himself for about five or six hours a couple of days a week, but one of the fucked up things about covid is that he’s now used to having us around all the time, and neither my wife or I can take him to work anymore.  So it’s going to be doggie day care five days a week, and the expense is appalling.  But no choice.  I knew that going in when we got him.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Barbara

      I have barkers but I have never really tried to train them out of it. I think that working with a trainer and being consistent are key. Also, when I lived alone with a dog in the city, taking him for a long walk and playing with him before leaving for work was really helpful in reducing his anxiety. And you don’t need a crate — you can enclose him in a small room, such as bathroom (if big enough) or kitchen, with a comfortable set up.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Cermet

      While I don’t crate, many dogs are extremely happy having and using a crate. That said, if she hated it as a pup and is now 7 and never been crated, it will be unlikely she will be happy being crated. Might be possible but don’t expect it and be prepared to not crate her. It will take time for any dog that had an all day companion to adjust if you leave for the day but most do; just takes time (and some times pain – they chew stuff up – so keep expensive shoes well away when you first try this experiment.)

      I’ve once had a barker but they didn’t when no one was around to impress but that is a small sample size

      Every single person I’ve known that had a dog left them at home alone while they worked and I’ve never heard of issues; however, that again, is a small sample. But dogs are intelligent and do learn to adapt if not too old.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Barbara

      @The Moar You Know: ​ My daughter used doggie daycare a few times per week, and I think it definitely helps, but it is possible for many dogs to organize their schedule around your job. I think people in NYC also rely on mid-day dog walkers as much as daycare.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      Bringing my answer to the crate question over from the other thread:

      My little Henry did NOT like his crate.  Especially after his ACL surgery when he had to sleep in the crate instead of on the bed with Tucker and me.

      After three nights of a special treat when he went into the crate, he starting running to the crate and then waiting politely for me to open the door.  He accepts that as the new normal, and he still expects the treat at bedtime!

      Not liking a crate is, in my experience, a solvable problem.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      realbtl

      If you have the room get a crate. Even my non-weird rescues have enjoyed and used them. Just leave the door open and see what happens.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kristine

      Other folks here may have different experiences, but if you crate when you’re gone, remove her collar. This is according to the unfortunate outcome of one story I’m aware of–dog’s collar got hitched on some part of the crate while owner was out, and the result was not a happy one.

      I do understand that there are different types of crates.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RedDirtGirl

      @Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.):  Thank you. I’m in Brooklyn, she’s in South Jersey, close to Philly. I’m loathe to make the final decision with out spending a little time with her. What that is looking like in my mind at this point is to go down for the day next weekend with everything in place to bring her back, but to (somehow) make myself able to come back alone it it really doesn’t feel right.
      Like said earlier, first timer here. Trying to find the balance between making a smart decision, and taking the plunge.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RedDirtGirl

      Note to all: I do realize that both my questions are sort of unanswerable. I really just wanted to start a conversation so as to avail myself of all the pet experience here. Thanks so much.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gretchen

      If the mom has been retired for awhile, that sounds like she spent some time leaving the dog alone while she worked.  Most people I know who have dogs have left them all day while they work, including us.  I used to work nights while my husband worked days.  He’d let the dog out before he left and when he got home.  He didn’t quite believe me when I told him the dog didn’t get up to greet me when I got home.  Dad’s work time was his sleep time.

      My daughters were worried about how their pandemic dogs would do when they went back to work.  They installed cameras to check on them while they were gone, and they could see they were fine.

      There are people who will come by your house and walk the dog during the middle of the day.  Doggie daycare is nice, and we use it some, but it can get expensive if you use it a lot.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Lymie

      Crate training is pretty straight forward for a food motivated dog – feed them in it. You should be able to leave dogs for the work day with a short walk in the morning beforehand, dogs sleep all day after they get to be a year or two old. Work up to things. A cat can be a good companion for the dog. I wouldn’t leave them all day in the crate…. Perhaps you can get someone to do a lunchtime walk for a while, too.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Gretchen

      We haven’t used crates until the current rescue dog, who was crate-trained by the foster mom.  We put a big cushion in it, and a blanket over it, and he spends a lot of time in there. We never shut the door unless there’s a service person here.

      Barking depends on the dog.  This one, Watson, barks at every truck that drives by, but not at people, even the mail carrier.  He’s not a watchdog.  Our previous dog, Seamus, didn’t care about trucks, but went crazy barking any time anyone came to the door.

      Reply

