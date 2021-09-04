Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

PopCult Open Thread: Action Horror

But if you want some really terrifying green-screen work…

I quite like Abba — never said my tastes were sophisticated! — but this ‘digital concert’ is strictly Uncanny Valley.

      zhena gogolia

      My husband and I were on a walk the other day when a group of teenage girls came running down the street, apparently training or doing gym class. As they came nearer, we realized that they were listening to “Dancing Queen.”

      Brachiator

      This was mentioned on some radio show the other day, and I was surprised that it was apparently true.

      The group was offered a billion dollars to reunite by an American consortium, or so said Benny Andersson, ABBA’s other songwriter, to NPR in 2009.

      BENNY ANDERSSON: We said no because it’s good that the people out there remember us as we were when they listened to the music. ABBA: (Singing) Mamma mia, here I go again.

      By waiting until now, the group apparently gave up some big bucks.

      ABBA never was one of my favorite groups, but good for them and their fans.

      WaterGirl

      Anne Laurie, the Artists in our Midst post was scheduled for 5, but I think both posts at the same time works well, so please don’t think about pulling yours.

      craigie

      They will need big money if they are getting ILM to do their digital avatars.

      Chetan Murthy

      I know it marks me out as a big ol’ fuddy-duddy, but they’re still one of my favorite bands.  I used to own all their LPs.  Ah, well, no longer, b/c I gave up on LPs in 1986.

      Gin & Tonic

      Was elsewhere during the rains of Ida, so came home today to a very pleasant surprise of no water anywhere in the basement. Local area seems to have weathered this well, as no obvious damage around, despite what the gauge says was 4.5″ of rain over that night. So 2.5 hours of lawn mowing, and now an ice-cold martini. Life is OK.

      RaflW

      Guilty pleasure admission: I went to the ABBA Museum in Stockholm in 2019. I rarely go to expensive private collection joints, but dang it was fun. And decently curated – at least it exceeded my low expectations in terms of museum-grade work.

      I was the only one of the three of us to go in a sound booth and sing along. The monitor headphones weren’t very good so I had a hard time telling how out of tune I was. My sweet cousin who lives outside Stockholm claimed I was fantastic.

      The only drawback, and it wasn’t nothing: I had ABBA earworms that took a looooong time to shake (not, in itself that unusual. I’ve had a Billy Brag song bouncing around my seemingly empty brain for over a week now. It’s a great song but even it is starting to wear thin. ABBA’s confections are too sweet to nibble on for that long.)

      SiubhanDuinne

      No horror, just a sad note: weatherman Willard Scott has died at 87. It’s been decades since I last watched the Today Show, but I always found Scott a soothing and cheerful presence. RIP.

      Chetan Murthy

      @ThresherK: Awwwww yeah!  I have the CD of that, from the first release.  Saw the Broadway production (man, it was so much less than the CD ….. *indignant snort*)

