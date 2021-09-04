Roland Emmerich’s final film will be a two-minute short in which the sun goes supernova and swallows the Earth. https://t.co/qRsmXz8GF1 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) September 3, 2021

But if you want some really terrifying green-screen work…

ABBA reunites after nearly 40 years to announce new album, digital concert. https://t.co/oh73duJLLI — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 2, 2021

I quite like Abba — never said my tastes were sophisticated! — but this ‘digital concert’ is strictly Uncanny Valley.

Swedish supergroup ABBA, one of the world's most successful bands, reunite for their first new album in 40 years and said they would stage a series of virtual concerts in London next year https://t.co/gpK47ujSfa pic.twitter.com/kjQVqPqHLH — Reuters (@Reuters) September 3, 2021