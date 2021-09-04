This is how we're going to end the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/lunLCO5ElK — Kevin Corcoran (@KevMiCor) September 3, 2021

HOLIDAY BREAK: Since there’s usually not much news for me to aggregate over these holiday weekends (and we can all use some time away), this will be the last Daily Update until Tuesday night / Wednesday morning, Sept. 7/8. Enjoy your weekend! (I will still be posting over the weekend — maybe even posting some longer COVID-related links.)

Big Friday just in: +1.40M doses reported administered over yesterday's total, including 550K newly vaccinated and 96K additional doses. Highest total dose number since July 1. Over 175M fully vaccinated (61.9% of eligible pop). Have a wonderful and safe holiday weekend! ???? — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) September 3, 2021





The unvaccinated shouldn’t travel during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the CDC says. The agency recommends delaying domestic travel & not travel internationally until they're fully vaccinated. The inoculated should wear masks in public indoor settings https://t.co/b9lKgAkul1 — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) September 3, 2021

Thread:

From late June to mid-August, there was a 10x increase in the rate of hospitalizations among children ages 0-4 with #COVID19 while the #DeltaVariant was widely circulating. It is critical for children to #maskup and get vaccinated if eligible. Learn more: https://t.co/aHC1vYdKVG. pic.twitter.com/uUeNPG6d5r — CDC (@CDCgov) September 3, 2021

Children are four times more likely to need emergency room care for #COVID19 in States with low adult vaccination rates, versus those where more than half of adults are fully immunized, according to @CDCgov ./https://t.co/MC5xvWj7rH — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 3, 2021

American Airlines to end pandemic leave for unvaccinated staff https://t.co/BBe2PV5ZLU pic.twitter.com/CVfxKYfJFa — Reuters (@Reuters) September 4, 2021

Poll on #COVID19 finds, “among those who admit they will not get the #vaccine , 70% either identify w/or lean toward the #Republican Party while just 6% align with the #Democrats.”

"It was all lunacy. It is all lunacy. This should never have happened."https://t.co/whOTtWX48U — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 2, 2021

The devilishly clever Republican strategy is working: Spread disease to tank the economy. Then people will vote…Republican? https://t.co/IVk09WmeSM — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) September 3, 2021

======

China administered total of 2.092 bln doses of covid-19 vaccines as of Sept 3 https://t.co/Ogsi8RlFex pic.twitter.com/yrSHs9J1OE — Reuters (@Reuters) September 4, 2021

A group of drone enthusiasts in Indonesia are providing contactless medicine and food delivery service to people isolating at home https://t.co/OAO6B3V4Fa pic.twitter.com/gzYGvo6CxA — Reuters (@Reuters) September 2, 2021

Why has Australia switched tack on Covid zero? https://t.co/MFXrxoiYs9 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 3, 2021

New Zealand reports first death from Delta variant of COVID-19 https://t.co/WYHRHSCIyA pic.twitter.com/5400evv3Mu — Reuters (@Reuters) September 4, 2021

As France juggles pandemic resources in its former colonies, the country's worst virus outbreak is unfolding 12 times zones away from Paris in Tahiti and other parts of French Polynesia. https://t.co/mJMIc1jWes — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 4, 2021

Russia on Saturday reported 18,780 new coronavirus cases and 796 deathshttps://t.co/gO1mX0T8Td — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 4, 2021

America, we're losers.

"More than 71% of Spain's total population of 47 million is fully vaccinated, ahead of Italy's 61%, and France and Germany on 60%," while USA is at 53% of total pop fully vaxed. https://t.co/HfSbcnxrrs — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 3, 2021

UK's vaccine advisory body refuses to approve vaccinating healthy children aged 12-15 years old on health grounds alone https://t.co/5RQCCuK4El — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 3, 2021

Some cities in Brazil are providing booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, even though most people have yet to receive their second jabs, in a sign of the concern in the country over the highly contagious delta variant. https://t.co/Tu2golrA73 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 4, 2021

Oh, Canada…

Protesters in Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec have taken to busy streets and hospital entrances in the past week to voice their discontent with #COVID19 vaccine passports, which all three provinces have recently moved to implement passports.https://t.co/NSZMVIVhJX — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) September 3, 2021

======

A coronavirus variant of interest known as #MuVariant is not an “immediate threat” to the US, says Anthony Fauci. The variant is “not at all even close to being dominant,” as the #DeltaVariant remains the cause of over 99% of cases in the country.https://t.co/ZYAmI9AKGS #Mu — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) September 3, 2021

Here’s what we know about the mu variant https://t.co/UyaMKIyXom — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 3, 2021

Poorly-understood Long Covid affects millions. With funding from the Hassenfeld Foundation, Brown has launched the Long Covid Initiative to study the syndrome's impact on people, economies, and societies. @orpanag @meganranney @ashishkjha https://t.co/dayC0SWvmR — Brown Public Health (@Brown_SPH) September 3, 2021

As someone who's spent the better part of my career working in TB/HIV:

VENTILATION, VENTILATION, VENTILATION

Opening windows & doors to create a cross-breeze is cheap & highly effective.

Then layer masks & air filtration on top of that for added protection. Excellent explainer: https://t.co/AkczDzPKOV — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA (@celinegounder) September 3, 2021

I have to ask: Is he aware of the long-term medical effects from playing football? https://t.co/7NsxsQqZVi — Will McAvoy (@WillMcAvoyACN) September 3, 2021



A lot of the ‘vaccine hesitance’ among men under 35 seems to be ‘someone said it’ll break my dick.’ *Covid* will break your dick, bro!

“The penis is just another organ that is at risk due to COVID-related blood clotting. The disease can cause excessive or unusual clotting throughout the body, which may lead to complications such as strokes, heart failure, pulmonary embolisms, and "COVID toes."”/2 — Dr. Oni Blackstock (@oni_blackstock) August 29, 2021



(Also… Ebola, a closely related coronavirus, can lurk & remain infectious in men’s testes for at least five years — a woman in West Africa died this way just a few months ago. Perhaps another long-term side effect we’ll be worrying about… )

======

ICUs are full, hospitals are doing triage, #COVID19 is overwhelming entire medical systems — but suddenly, data is disappearing. Some Governors think the best way to minimize the #pandemic is to stop posting numbers of sick and dead on official websites.https://t.co/8am6XRnRt9 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 3, 2021

“Fifteen staff members in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools District have died from COVID-19 in the past 10 days.” When will the national media hold DeSantis responsible for the carnage he caused in Florida? https://t.co/boycfZRLve — Murshed Zaheed (@murshedz) September 4, 2021

Tennessee, to look on the brighter side of things, leads the world in the percentage of population who has done their own research. https://t.co/NWm39xQo3X — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) September 3, 2021

A church camp didn’t require vaccinations or masks. It’s now linked to 180 covid cases, CDC says. https://t.co/1uIFhRK7ue — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 1, 2021

Marc Bernier was at least the fourth conservative talk-radio host who had espoused anti-vaccine and anti-mask sentiments to succumb to the virus over the past month, highlighting talk radio’s often overlooked role as a vector of coronavirus misinformation https://t.co/XNSsEx7oo1 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 1, 2021

the cops finally found something they won’t shoot https://t.co/i8ismgatXV — kilgore trout, horse paste suppository (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 3, 2021

I’m a cynic; it would not surprise me if every fatal heart attack or other medical incident was now being classified as ‘covid related’ to pump up individual cops’ pensions. But that can only be some of the rise in deaths…

I keep an eye on the Officer Down social media pages because, well, extremists kill cops. Right now, it's one announcement after another of officers dying from COVID. — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 3, 2021