COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Sept. 3-4

HOLIDAY BREAK: Since there’s usually not much news for me to aggregate over these holiday weekends (and we can all use some time away), this will be the last Daily Update until Tuesday night / Wednesday morning, Sept. 7/8. Enjoy your weekend!

(I will still be posting over the weekend — maybe even posting some longer COVID-related links.)


Thread:

======

Oh, Canada…

======


A lot of the ‘vaccine hesitance’ among men under 35 seems to be ‘someone said it’ll break my dick.’ *Covid* will break your dick, bro!


(Also… Ebola, a closely related coronavirus, can lurk & remain infectious in men’s testes for at least five years — a woman in West Africa died this way just a few months ago. Perhaps another long-term side effect we’ll be worrying about… )

======

I’m a cynic; it would not surprise me if every fatal heart attack or other medical incident was now being classified as ‘covid related’ to pump up individual cops’ pensions. But that can only be some of the rise in deaths…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

  • Baud
  • Cermet
  • NeenerNeener

Filtered Commenters

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Poll on #COVID19 finds, “among those who admit they will not get the #vaccine , 70% either identify w/or lean toward the #Republican Party while just 6% align with the #Democrats.”

      But black people!

    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY website: 201 new cases on 9/3, 4.1% test positivity.

      NYS Dept of Health says 218 new cases for Monroe County on 9/3, but they both say it was over 200 new cases. Drat.

    4. 4.

      Cermet

      Again, Anne thank you for these extremely valuable updates/posts on Covid-19; first thing I look for here at BJ. As for Cops refusing, again, a win/win – those that quit are likely rightwing loons and those that don’t but get sick, set an example to others to get vaccinated. Still shocked that so many will not vaccinate here but I guess the fox bubble is extremely strong – this is mass murder but I know the republicans in power can’t see any down side – truly sick.

