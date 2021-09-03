Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Turns Out Widespread Death Doesn't Stimulate the Economy

Turns Out Widespread Death Doesn’t Stimulate the Economy

The new jobs report shows that we added a paltry 235K jobs.

Hiring in a category that includes restaurants, bars and hotels, for example, sank to zero after those sectors had added roughly 400,000 jobs in both June and July. With COVID cases having spiked this summer, Americans have been buying fewer plane tickets and reducing hotel stays. Restaurant dining, after having fully recovered in late June, has declined to about 10% below pre-pandemic levels.

Also, turns out that staying home to take care of your kids (why is this never mentioned in these stories?), or to avoid COVID exposure at a low-paid job, will happen whether or not UI benefits are cut:

Governors in about 25 states, nearly all led by Republican governors, cut off a $300-a-week in federal supplemental unemployment benefits in June and July because, they said, the extra money was discouraging recipients from looking for work. Yet the proportion of Americans with jobs or searching for one was flat in August, Friday’s report showed, suggesting that the cutoff had little impact.

The story mentions that there are still a lot of job openings in some sectors. Reading between the lines, some of the issue is low pay for bad jobs: the story notes that Wal-Mart and Amazon have a number of job openings, and Wal-Mart had to (gasp in horror!) raise wages by $1/hr. Part of the issue is that many of the jobs are in IT.

“IT” is not a generic skill. Employers don’t want to hire and re-train someone with IT skill X — they want someone with skill Y ready to work on day 1. Well, that doesn’t always happen. As someone in “IT,” I’ll occasionally read some IT job postings and chuckle at how unrealistic they are about the kinds of skills and experience that exist in the market. Plus, the HR screening process for those jobs, as well as the interview process, puts a bunch of people in charge of screening jobs who are ignorant (HR) or incredibly risk-averse (hiring managers). It’s a big long topic but the tl;dr is that IT hiring is broken at the best of times, and this definitely isn’t the best of times.

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

       Yet the proportion of Americans with jobs or searching for one was flat in August, Friday’s report showed, suggesting that the cutoff had little impact.

      The cruelty is the point. – Adam Serwer

    4. 4.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      @Baud: i still wish the washington monthly’s antimonopoly posse led by phillip longman would look deeper into the corporatizing of previously family-run funeral homes

      then they can so stripclubs

    5. 5.

      Pharniel

      IT hiring is my 2nd go-to on how machine learning & algorithms fuck every thing up because the people who are entering in the data sets have inherent bias and no idea what they’re doing.

      The first is medical imaging which is, surprise, horrifically racist due to the original data sets used to train the system.

    8. 8.

      randy khan

      Just for reference, 238K jobs would have been a good month during the Trump Administration (and, indeed, a lot of the Obama Administration).

      Also, both June and July were revised upwards, to the tune of about 140K jobs in total.  The July number is now above 1 million.

      So, not as many jobs as we’d like, but still actually a decent report overall, and the stock market doesn’t seem to be reacting much at all.

    12. 12.

      Bunter

      Firms are looking for unicorns, not just in IT. The place/department I work (Private Equity Real Estate, capital markets) is looking for someone to do graphic arts, lead generation, analysis, digital marketing, research, admin work and I actually don’t remember what else. That’s at least three different jobs none of which overlap. And they don’t understand why they can’t find anyone. Don’t know the salary range but going to guess it’s on the low end of any scale. I’ve got friends who are looking at jobs that have the same range of expectations for new hires, it’s the worst I’ve seen in all my decades of private sector employment.

    13. 13.

      nwerner

      I’ve read job listings that were so insanely specific that I’d a mind to respond just to recommend that they contact the person they were looking for directly because it obviously couldn’t have been more than a couple of people.

    17. 17.

      VOR

      A few years ago the guy who created an open source project noted that he had seen job postings asking for 5 years experience in that specific technology. He didn’t qualify because he had invented it only 3 years previously.

    18. 18.

      germy

      @nwerner:

      In the late 1970s the want ads were full of “clerk typist wanted” and “file clerk wanted” jobs.  “No experience necessary, will train” they all said.

      Lots of white guys who could tie a necktie got their start that way, and now they’re close to retirement after a long, good paying career.

      The manager at my last job was one of them.  He started in the ’70s as clerk typist, he ended his career in the same place as a department manager.  I’d always hear him complain about young people and their “lack of initiative” which made me want to punch him.

    20. 20.

      dr. bloor

      Boosting those wages by <Dr.EvilVoice>ONE DOLLER PER HOUR</Dr.EvilVoice> will have the IT folks breaking down the doors for jobs.

      Reminds me of those ridiculous job listings in the Before Times paying $15 per hour, Ph.D. required.

    21. 21.

      L85NJGT

      @nwerner:

      If they could only clone the last person who held the job.

      On the plus side, the endless list of job duties also give clear indication as to why the last person left.

