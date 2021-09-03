The new jobs report shows that we added a paltry 235K jobs.

Hiring in a category that includes restaurants, bars and hotels, for example, sank to zero after those sectors had added roughly 400,000 jobs in both June and July. With COVID cases having spiked this summer, Americans have been buying fewer plane tickets and reducing hotel stays. Restaurant dining, after having fully recovered in late June, has declined to about 10% below pre-pandemic levels.

Also, turns out that staying home to take care of your kids (why is this never mentioned in these stories?), or to avoid COVID exposure at a low-paid job, will happen whether or not UI benefits are cut:

Governors in about 25 states, nearly all led by Republican governors, cut off a $300-a-week in federal supplemental unemployment benefits in June and July because, they said, the extra money was discouraging recipients from looking for work. Yet the proportion of Americans with jobs or searching for one was flat in August, Friday’s report showed, suggesting that the cutoff had little impact.

The story mentions that there are still a lot of job openings in some sectors. Reading between the lines, some of the issue is low pay for bad jobs: the story notes that Wal-Mart and Amazon have a number of job openings, and Wal-Mart had to (gasp in horror!) raise wages by $1/hr. Part of the issue is that many of the jobs are in IT.

“IT” is not a generic skill. Employers don’t want to hire and re-train someone with IT skill X — they want someone with skill Y ready to work on day 1. Well, that doesn’t always happen. As someone in “IT,” I’ll occasionally read some IT job postings and chuckle at how unrealistic they are about the kinds of skills and experience that exist in the market. Plus, the HR screening process for those jobs, as well as the interview process, puts a bunch of people in charge of screening jobs who are ignorant (HR) or incredibly risk-averse (hiring managers). It’s a big long topic but the tl;dr is that IT hiring is broken at the best of times, and this definitely isn’t the best of times.