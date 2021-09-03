Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / State of Texas Passes A Pregnancy Monitoring Law, Gets Supreme Court Blessing

State of Texas Passes A Pregnancy Monitoring Law, Gets Supreme Court Blessing

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: 

Call to action:

Instead of lamenting that the vile Texas pregnancy monitoring law isn’t being described as such, let’s do something about it.

Let’s call the law what it is and then share that far and wide.  On blogs, on social media, everywhere we can.

We have tons of smart people and good communicators on Balloon Juice, and we have some marketing people as well.  Let’s come up with a headline.  Let’s come up with a clear and succinct – and easily copyable – descriptive name for the Pregnancy Monitoring Vigilante law and summary of all the harm it does, and then let’s get busy spreading the word.

If you have an idea for the exact wording of the headline, share it.  If you have come across great clear and short descriptions elsewhere, share them here in the comments.

We don’t like the headlines and the media coverage that make this law seem like no big deal?  Let’s make our own.

Here’s my entry for the headline:  State of Texas Passes A Pregnancy Monitoring Law, Gets Supreme Court Blessing

What’s yours?

    27Comments

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      Headline suggestions:

      • State of Texas Passes A Pregnancy Monitoring Law, Gets Supreme Court Blessing
      • Texas Allows Citizen Bounty Hunters to Profit From Forcing Women to Carry Their Rapist’s Babies to Term
      • State of Texas Passes A Woman Monitoring Law, Gets Supreme Court Blessing
      • Despite Roe, Supreme Court allows Texas to Deputize Abortion Bounty Hunters
      • TEXAS passes “Old Father Hubbard’s bill to keep Mother in a shoe foreve
      • Texas Law Authorizes Vigilante Enforcement of Radical Pregnancy Law
      • Supreme Court Allows Bounty On Pregnant Women in Texas
      • Annulling Roe, Supreme Court allows Texas to Deputize Abortion Bounty Hunters
      • Republicans ban abortion in Texas, promise the same for every other state
      • Texas Abortion Bounty
      • Disregarding Roe, Supreme Court allows Texas to Deputize Abortion Bounty Hunters
      • Republicans urge neighbors to spy on your family planning
    4. 4.

      Sallycat

      Florida’s very own horrible governor has announced he likes the Texas law and hopes to pass a similar law in Florida.

    9. 9.

      Ruckus

      State of Texas Passes A Pregnancy Woman Monitoring Law, Gets Supreme Court Blessing

      Looks like this in reality.

      State of Texas Passes A Woman Monitoring Law, Gets Supreme Court Blessing

    12. 12.

      citizen dave

      It’s really evil.  I happened to hear an audio story a few weeks ago–history of Soviet food or something, but the part I heard was about when Stalin moved so many to the apartment blocks in the cities, and the people generally had no kitchens of their own, and had to use a communal kitchen.  Causing gossip, looking over one’s shoulder, reporting on one’s fellow citizen, etc.  This Texas law is evil in so many ways.

      Fu*k ALL the Republicans, in ALL ways.

    13. 13.

      Almost Retired

      I have to think about it, but I would want to emphasize that you can’t just shrug off this anti-abortion law because you don’t have a working uterus or are not an abortion provider.

      Something like “you may be an involuntary draftee in the extreme right’s war on women,” emphasizing the breadth of the “aiding and abetting” dragnet.  That’s a lot of words, alas…but you get the idea.

    17. 17.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Texas Law Authorizes Vigilante Enforcement of Radical Pregnancy Law

      Supreme Court Allows Bounty On Pregnant Women in Texas

    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      Updated list:

      @Baud: Good idea.  I’ll start a list, and add to it as suggestions come in.

      • bounties, bounty hunters
      • pregnancy monitoring
      • vigilantism
      • anti-Choice terrorism codified
      • evil
      • emphasize the breadth of the “aiding and abetting” dragnet
      • you may be an involuntary draftee in the extreme right’s war on women
      • radical
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      Headline suggestions:

      • State of Texas Passes A Pregnancy Monitoring Law, Gets Supreme Court Blessing
      • Texas Allows Citizen Bounty Hunters to Profit From Forcing Women to Carry Their Rapist’s Babies to Term
      • State of Texas Passes A Woman Monitoring Law, Gets Supreme Court Blessing
      • Despite Roe, Supreme Court allows Texas to Deputize Abortion Bounty Hunters
      • TEXAS passes “Old Father Hubbard’s bill to keep Mother in a shoe foreve
      • Texas Law Authorizes Vigilante Enforcement of Radical Pregnancy Law
      • Supreme Court Allows Bounty On Pregnant Women in Texas
      • Annulling Roe, Supreme Court allows Texas to Deputize Abortion Bounty Hunters
      • Republicans ban abortion in Texas, promise the same for every other state
      • Texas Abortion Bounty
      • Disregarding Roe, Supreme Court allows Texas to Deputize Abortion Bounty Hunters
      • Republicans urge neighbors to spy on your family planning
      • Texas law incentivizes busybodies to scrutinize every miscarriage
    26. 26.

      mali muso

      Not sure how to fit it in, but I think something along the lines of emphasizing how this leads to “criminalizing miscarriage” might be useful.  Everyone knows someone who has experienced miscarriage (frankly, we all know people who have had abortions too, but probably are less aware of this) and drawing attention to the fact that this law will put all women who are going through a miscarriage in the cross-hairs of bounty hunters should be pretty shocking.

