Call to action:

Instead of lamenting that the vile Texas pregnancy monitoring law isn’t being described as such, let’s do something about it.

Let’s call the law what it is and then share that far and wide. On blogs, on social media, everywhere we can.

We have tons of smart people and good communicators on Balloon Juice, and we have some marketing people as well. Let’s come up with a headline. Let’s come up with a clear and succinct – and easily copyable – descriptive name for the Pregnancy Monitoring Vigilante law and summary of all the harm it does, and then let’s get busy spreading the word.

If you have an idea for the exact wording of the headline, share it. If you have come across great clear and short descriptions elsewhere, share them here in the comments.

We don’t like the headlines and the media coverage that make this law seem like no big deal? Let’s make our own.

Here’s my entry for the headline: State of Texas Passes A Pregnancy Monitoring Law, Gets Supreme Court Blessing

What’s yours?