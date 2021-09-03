On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

UncleEbeneezer

Our final day in Saigon we decided to simply laze about by the pool, since we had an afternoon/evening flight to Siem Reap, Cambodia. As much as Vietnam felt like another world, it was when we reached the airport in Siem Reap when we really felt like we had left the developed world. The airport is tiny and in the middle of nowhere. When we exited the airport we saw a couple charming tuk-tuks waiting out front. We had no idea that one of them was actually our ride to Palm Village Resort, where we would be staying for 3 nights. To give you an idea of how remote this area is, I looked at the Google Map to find some street names and realized that the vast majority of the streets around Siem Reap don’t have any names.