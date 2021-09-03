Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: (Some Other) White Man's Burden

Late Night Open Thread: (Some Other) White Man’s Burden

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Speaking of ‘ethically sourced’ opium products…



(Wyclef Jean’s former band)

‘Europe’ is BIG MAD, Little Britain warns us!

  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Ken
  • piratedan
  • West of the Cascades

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      political goons responsible for Brexit are in no position to lecture about internationalism

    2. 2.

      piratedan

      Just putting down a marker to note my agreement with the inevitable Tony Jay response to the hurt fee-fees of our cousins from across the pond.

    4. 4.

      West of the Cascades

      We’re only making plans for Nigel … that involve a wood chipper.

    5. 5.

      Ken

      Biden, to his credit, actually hates Boris Johnson and has no sympathy for a country that decided to hang itself. — Richard Nixon

      Britain didn’t decide to hang itself.  It just thought that Brexit would be this great experience, really stimulating and exciting, reminding it of how great it felt forty years ago, and decided to experiment. With a leather belt and the shower rod.

