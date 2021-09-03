I’m only buying ethical heroin from now on. https://t.co/ljlu4IfoHS — Esoteric Geoff (@agraybee) August 31, 2021

Speaking of ‘ethically sourced’ opium products…

nigel here can hop his happy ass back into afghanistan any time his country is pleased to do so https://t.co/OqgsiklSjT — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) August 30, 2021





A superpower that finds after twenty years that the core mission is unobtainable and the cost in blood and treasure is not insignificant but decides to double down on an indeterminate strategy will not be a superpower for long. https://t.co/RY4sIb5L9B — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) September 2, 2021

the UK pulled its last combat troops out of Afghanistan in 2014. https://t.co/nYDfFJ6tFi — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) August 30, 2021

“…since Suez.” Let me guess, he then went on to recite The White Man’s Burden https://t.co/8C365bIaHk — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) August 31, 2021

Ah I see Suez—a historical event that has nothing remotely relevant to do with anything today—has entered the chat. Proudly joining its friends Munich and Saigon. The Falklands is in the waiting room. — Vipin Narang (@NarangVipin) August 31, 2021

The only reason they’re pissy about this is domestic politics having to do with a word that starts in r and rhymes with the name of that group Wyclef Jean was in https://t.co/l7uGzguk1W — Mike Black (@MikeBlack114) August 31, 2021



(Wyclef Jean’s former band)

America gets its first Franco-Irish president and it’s everything I could have ever possibly wanted https://t.co/Kw4ewHcEYG — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) August 30, 2021

The UK: Dumb senile potato-eating papist fuck can burn in hell. Also the UK: Sources indicate displeasure in Washington regarding recent remarks… — Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) August 30, 2021

*A French-Irish Catholic president with a Black Jamaican-Indian VP. Britain will never recover. — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) August 30, 2021

Biden, to his credit, actually hates Boris Johnson and has no sympathy for a country that decided to hang itself. — Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) August 30, 2021

Anyway I’m not going to be taking pontification on what makes a superpower from a country that is having to seriously consider putting their nuclear deterrent in another country because their FP is in such shambles a third of the country is trying to leave for a second time — Mike Black (@MikeBlack114) September 2, 2021

‘Europe’ is BIG MAD, Little Britain warns us!