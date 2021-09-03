Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / domestic terrorists / Insurrection Open Thread: *What* Is Kevin McCarthy Hiding?

Insurrection Open Thread: *What* Is Kevin McCarthy Hiding?

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are”

The Jan. 6 committee has asked 35 telecommunication companies, like AT&T and Google, to hang onto phone records and other information related to the Jan. 6 attacks. CNN reported some of those logs include Republican members of Congress, former president Donald Trump and his family.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who opposed creation of the Jan. 6 committee, warned those companies that they would be violating federal law if they handed over those phone records.

To which two experts who served as House lawyers say: What federal law?…

There isn’t a specific law stopping these companies from handing over information to Congress. In fact, it’s arguably the opposite. Law enforcement agencies subpoena private companies all the time to get information, Brand said.

Mike Stern, a former lawyer for the nonpartisan House counsel office, said there are probably laws that bar phone carriers from turning over records voluntarily.

But the committee isn’t asking the companies to do that. For now, they’re just asking the companies to preserve specific records in case they want them later. And if they do want those records, the Jan. 6 committee would almost certainly issue a subpoena for them.

And in the case of a subpoena, these telecommunication companies would almost certainly comply, regardless of whose records are being sought…

Or maybe he doesn’t trust Darth Cheney’s daughter not to use his ‘private’ communications against him?

Journos smell blood in the water…

    26Comments

    2. 2.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Speaking of clueless Kevin:

      The ethics watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) on Friday asked the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate whether House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) violated House rules by “threatening” telecommunications companies who comply with a records request from a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

      h/t https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewsolender/2021/09/03/ethics-watchdog-requests-probe-into-kevin-mccarthy-marjorie-taylor-greene-for-threatening-telecom-firms/?sh=5a5ae8fb4601

      See Also https://www.citizensforethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021-9-3-McCarthy-Greene.pdf

      Reply
    3. 3.

      BeautifulPlumage

      OT: a happy silver lining in the storm clouds!

      Hurricane Ida obliterated the offices of conservative undercover operative James O’Keefe and his Project Veritas group. Even “Retracto,” the stuffed alpaca O’Keefe uses as his mascot, was destroyed.

      https://twitter.com/willsommer/status/1433784221643034642?s=20

      (of course a new post goes up when I just commented in the last one *sigh*)

      ETA the block quote format; I’m no Baud

      Reply
    4. 4.

      piratedan

      I don’t really know why the House Minority leader felt compelled to call the president during the events of jan 6th, but I do think that it might just be a tad relevant.

      Just like mo brooks, mjt, biggs, gosar, tuberville…. lets just find out shall we?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Richard

      I don’t think they should be payed to do this. We send them there to get a little slice of pork from the barrel for our district.
      They turn into these raging megalomaniac monsters.
      I don’t know how they justify themselves.
      A bloody bunch of parasites.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Splitting Image

      This is really strange. I’m always being told by movement conservatives that there is no danger in co-operating with authorities because an honest person will have nothing to hide.

      McCarthy might be the most honest man who has ever worked in Washington, next to Donald Trump himself. Obviously any communications he made on Jan. 6th or any other day will completely exonerate him, so why not simply release any material the commission is requesting and prove exactly that?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Emma from Miami

      Open thread?
      I am throwing myself at the mercy of the techies. Can you recommend a tablet for blogging and writing? I want something fairly sturdy that travels well and does expect me to have an IT PhD to write and upload work.
      Thanks!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Barbara

      @Tehanu: Au contraire. He is afraid of revealing how upset and frightened he was, partly because it’s inconvenient with the current “they were just tourists” party line, and partly because some might say he was being disloyal to TFG.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      brantl

      How big of a moron do you have to be to Kevin McShitbag’s general counsel? And how much more of an idiot must you be , to marry Kevin McShitbag’s general counsel?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      randy khan

      Carr is not only an FCC commissioner, he’s the formal general counsel of the FCC.

      I did notice that the statement quoted by the Wall Street Journal really only sounds like it supports McCarthy.  It’s just a statement of the basic requirement to protect subscriber privacy, which of course is not a perfect shield.  Among other things, telecom companies do have to comply with subpoenas for customer records; that’s a specific exception to the privacy law, and Carr certainly knows that.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dmsilev

      @Emma from Miami: iPad or iPad mini, plus a keyboard case if you don’t like screen typing. Also, check Apple’s refurb store for discounts on whatever model you might be interested in; the stuff sold there comes with full-length warranties so there’s no real risk.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      dmsilev

      @Emma from Miami: The tablet-focused software landscape seems to be pretty heavily tilted towards iPads. For whatever reason, a lot of apps for Android tablets are just scaled-up phone apps. Works fine for some things, less well for others. You can certainly go the Android route; Samsung for instance sells some nice tablets, but I’d suggest looking carefully at your app needs first.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kay

      ON
      @12News
      at 6: Arizona principal tells her story after three men – one with Zip-Ties – barged into her office & threatened to arrest her.

      Completely normal political Party with mainstream views.
      Just daily now, where they threaten people with murder and/or extra-legal arrests.

      This is Mesquite Elementary School, btw. They just roam freely in schools, sometimes they hit high school girls, other times they threaten the principal. Last week one of them in Michigan threatened to execute the school board. That’s just a Tuesday in the GOP.

      Reply

