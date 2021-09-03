I have no idea what’s in McCarthy’s phone records on 1/6, but apparently he really really doesn’t want anyone to see them. https://t.co/pw1UdC4waV



“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are”…

… The Jan. 6 committee has asked 35 telecommunication companies, like AT&T and Google, to hang onto phone records and other information related to the Jan. 6 attacks. CNN reported some of those logs include Republican members of Congress, former president Donald Trump and his family.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who opposed creation of the Jan. 6 committee, warned those companies that they would be violating federal law if they handed over those phone records.

To which two experts who served as House lawyers say: What federal law?…

There isn’t a specific law stopping these companies from handing over information to Congress. In fact, it’s arguably the opposite. Law enforcement agencies subpoena private companies all the time to get information, Brand said.

Mike Stern, a former lawyer for the nonpartisan House counsel office, said there are probably laws that bar phone carriers from turning over records voluntarily.

But the committee isn’t asking the companies to do that. For now, they’re just asking the companies to preserve specific records in case they want them later. And if they do want those records, the Jan. 6 committee would almost certainly issue a subpoena for them.

And in the case of a subpoena, these telecommunication companies would almost certainly comply, regardless of whose records are being sought…