Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

The revolution will be supervised.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

This blog will pay for itself.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

We have all the best words.

This is a big f—–g deal.

If the shit really does go down, cole will be fine.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Shocking, but not surprising

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Here’s What Good Government Looks Like

Here’s What Good Government Looks Like

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: 

Ida really hit the New York City area hard, killing 41, many of whom drowned in their basement apartments. Here’s a good explainer — one major factor in the catastrophic flooding was that the New York City sewer system wasn’t designed to handle this kind of deluge, and billions of dollars will have to be spent to enhance it. I sure hope Joe Manchin takes his finger off of the pause button long enough to pass the infrastructure bill that will pay for it.

Kathy Hochul has been all over the downstate area, lauding heroes, pledging to spend what it takes to make New York City safer, and generally being a strong presence. This is after she called the legislature back in a special session to pass an eviction moratorium extension she’s already signed, to make open meetings “safer and more accessible” (I think that’s to allow more Zoom meetings) and to confirm nominees to the State Cannabis Board so we can finally get legalized weed retail moving.

AOC has also been busy in her district, which was hard-hit by Ida. Of note is a group of volunteers made about 100,000 check-in calls to residents in her district, in addition to raising $185K to fight the Texas abortion law. I’ve never heard of a Member of Congress organizing what’s essentially a phone tree in their district.

In the mid-80’s Tom Daschle won his first election to Congress by a couple hundred votes. He started the first 1-800 line to Congress for constituent services. It seems commonplace and unremarkable now, but then it was a fairly big deal. A lot of the work on that 1-800 line was simply explaining government to people. If you’ve ever attended a district meeting by a Member of Congress, a lot of their work involves explaining which part of government can solve their problem, and some of it involves solving their problems. The 1-800 line was a simple, easy and free way for someone to interact with their Congressman’s office. I see the work that AOC is doing in her district as another step towards closer engagement between her and her constituents. I wonder if other Members of Congress are doing the same — I’m not seeing it in my district.

Anyway, the chuckle of the day is that Bill de Blasio’s got a piece in Politico yesterday saying that he’s considering a run for governor. The reason that’s funny is that Kathy Hochul is going to be basically living in NYC for the next few days, then she’s going to return to Albany to get a firehose of money pointed at NYC for infrastructure expansion. She’ll have as much or more free, positive media exposure in the NYC market as de Blasio. My prediction is she’ll whup his ass in the primary if he’s dumb enough to run.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Benw
  • dr. bloor
  • Edmund Dantes
  • Feathers
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • germy
  • Ken
  • Martin
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • randy khan
  • Ruckus
  • Shalimar
  • Spanky
  • VOR
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      germy

      I was wondering when the usual suspects would “hillary” the new governor. I mean, if anything, Hochul is a little too prepared.

      The Hochul administration quickly took care of some pressing issues this week with things like a pending eviction crisis and establishing a cannabis control board. However, critics said it may have been a little too quick. https://t.co/5p5Qr5k24B

      — Spectrum News 1 Albany (@SpecNews1Albany) September 3, 2021

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Spanky

       sure hope Joe Manchin takes his finger off of the pause button long enough to pass the infrastructure bill that will pay for it.

       

      SNORT!

      Pull the other one.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      VOR

      Meanwhile in my state, all the R’s running for guv in 2022 are running on a pro-COVID platform. They are all arguing the current D governor was a failure, not because too many people died, but because he was a tyrant who impinged on their freedoms.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      randy khan

      The AOC disaster response operation is a great model, not least because she’s engaging volunteers and keeping them connected between campaigns.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Edmund Dantes

      @randy khan: this. Dems build up huge campaigns structures then let them rot. It’s bizarre.

       

      you see it more at senate and presidential as they happen less often than a house election  but use these tools for more than just fundraising

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Old School

      @germy:

      For those who didn’t click through to the article:

      “I think you could have waited a couple days,” NY Coalition for Open Government President Paul Wolf said. “Do it right. Publicly release what it is that’s being voted on for the public and legislators.”

      Wolf said he’s concerned by a process that did not afford the public time to digest legislation prior to Wednesday’s votes.

      State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt had the same concern, noting he didn’t receive bill language until Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the Legislature voted.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      germy

      @Old School:

      I disagree with Wolf.   Hochul made it clear what they were meeting to vote on.  And there was some urgency around evictions.

      I think Hochul’s administration will be transparent.  Certainly more than Cuomo’s.  And definitely more than every Republican governor

      And Rob Ortt?  I wouldn’t take him seriously.  He’s a NY Republican.  Of course he’s going to bite at everything Hochul says and does.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Feathers

      @Old School: State Minority Leader complains. Boo effin’ hoo. I like that in a parliamentary system the out of power party is called “the opposition.” Sets the right expectations.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dr. bloor

      1010 Wins had interviews with Hochul in heavy rotation yesterday.  DeBlasio was getting about a minute an hour’s worth of coverage.  Whatever the Albany Beltway insiders or their scribes might think, NYC’ers seemed to very much appreciate her pace.

      As it happens, I drove into the city yesterday.  The usually 30 minute leg from the NY/CT border to the UWS took a little over two hours.  They are So Not Ready Yet for what’s coming.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      germy

      @dr. bloor:

      1010 Wins!  That really brings back memories.

      I haven’t heard it in about three decades.  I imagine they’re exactly the same, though.  Maybe I’m wrong.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ken

      I’ve never heard of a Member of Congress organizing what’s essentially a phone tree in their district.

      However it is perfectly Congressional that it’s happening about a hundred years after the technology existed to support it.  I am still waiting for Congress to start using document revision tracking software, so we can find out just who put each line into each bill.  Of course they may prefer to have deniability.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Martin

      @germy: California passed a state level eviction moratorium just over one year ago. NY has had plenty of time to do this – they didn’t need to rely on the feds and then scramble at the last minute.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      germy

      @Martin:

      We had Cuomo.   Dick swinging and feuds. Time wasting power struggles.

      Hochul has to play catch up.  She’s hit the ground running.

      SpectrumNews is happy to play the “some critics are not pleased” game.  Fuck them.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      I say this all the time, but taking advice from the other side in politics is like playing volleyball and listening to your opponents and not going after the ball because the other team has yelled “out!”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Martin

      AOC is great. I don’t think people realize just how much voter reach she has. It’s massive. More than any other politician I can think of.

      Here’s an example. It’s a really odd video of a guy with the handle hbomberguy talking about a DonkeyKong 64 stream he did for charity, and how it got out of hand, turned into a weird social phenomena, and got AOC to call in not long after she joined the House.

      The presentation style, kind of humor, references etc. may all seem completely foreign, but this is where you reach young voters, and this space is owned by AOC and to a lesser degree by Ilhan Omar.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.