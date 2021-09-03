Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: Every Grifter Finds Their Mark

If they were only killing themselves, and not spreading the plague…


    39Comments

    3. 3.

      JPL

      I’ve been trying to push heartworm pills, because you just need a blood test once a year. Truth be known, they probably need a blood test anyway.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SpaceUnit

      Maybe I’m a bad person but I’m more or less okay with just sitting back with a bowl of popcorn and watching these clowns grift one another into bankruptcy and early graves.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      VeniceRiley

      @SpaceUnit: If only it wasn’t devastating our hospitals. Right there with you. Been hanging out more on r/hermancainaward than here recently, as my current mood suits and I’m trying to not shitpost in such a nice blog.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mike in NC

      There’s probably a warehouse someplace filled with cases of Trump Vodka they couldn’t give away. Relabel them as “Trump COVID Elixir” and see how they fly off the shelves.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bbleh

      So, wait, are you actually saying that there is a large subpopulation of Americans who haven’t changed much in their “thinking” since the days of traveling snake-oil salesmen 150 years ago?

      Unpossible!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SpaceUnit

      @VeniceRiley:  Yeah, the collateral death and destruction is awful, but we’ve entered a world of next-level fuckery.  These people are beyond the reach of you or myself or any sensible person at this point.  All we can do is watch with our fingers over our face.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dr. bloor

      @Mike in NC: ​
       

      There’s probably a warehouse someplace filled with cases of Trump Vodka they couldn’t give away.

      An inability to give away booze is certainly consistent with bankrupting a casino, that’s for sure.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      MomSense

      @SpaceUnit:

      He apparently is the con artist who turned my beloved niece into a right winger/trumper/anti vaxxer.  WTAF

      He’s ridiculous. He’s a fast talking, vacuous, gritting bullshit artist.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      dmsilev

      Seen elsewhere:

      The Stages of Non-Vaccinated Covid Grief

      • Denial that the virus is serious, or that you should do anything at all to avoid it.
      • Anger and disbelief that you were wrong and Covid is serious.
      • Bargaining and begging  for “thoughts and prayers” now that you are super sick, or caused someone to be.
      • Depression and regret that your poor decisions landed you or someone you love in the hospital.
      • Acceptance of the ventilator from the people who warned you in the first place.
      • GoFundMe
      Reply
    30. 30.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: I should market Essence of Baud.

      Remember to stock up on glass-topped vials, cuz I’ve been told it will eat through metal or plastic…

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ruckus

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Can I make a suggestion?

      Save the supply for delivery of a larger amount than a normal delivery. And remember the more you save the more there will be to ferment for a better delivery reward. I’d suggest a tanker truck.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Roger Moore

      @SpaceUnit:

      Maybe I’m a bad person but I’m more or less okay with just sitting back with a bowl of popcorn and watching these clowns grift one another into bankruptcy and early graves.

      There are three problems with this:

      1. We really do have a responsibility to protect people from scams.  Yeah, it’s funny that the people falling for the scam this time also believe in all kinds of awful stuff, but even bad people deserve to be protected from criminals.
      2. A fair bit of the money is getting funneled back into all kinds of awful stuff: selling paranoid right wing propaganda, funding Republican political campaigns, etc.  Shutting off the right wing grift empire would also do a lot to shut down the right wing propaganda machine and the Republican party as a whole.
      3. In the specific case of COVID scams, this is helping the disease to spread, endangering everyone.
      Reply
    36. 36.

      MomSense

      @SpaceUnit: Thanks.  At least she lives on a remote ranch in Montana so hopefully she won’t die from COVID and orphan her two babies because of that Hershey’s squirt.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      cain

      @SpaceUnit: ​
       
      The truly amazing thing is that they’ve convinced themselves that they are independent free thinkers and all the liberals are sheeple. It’s just amazing.
      Part of it of course is that they live in a world that is ‘faith based’ and of course ‘good people’ like Ben Shapiro would never cheat the ‘faithful’ – but the ‘faithful’ have been feeding the capitalists thanks to fear and jesus.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      hilts

      Glenzilla has recognized the error of his ways regarding tweets about Chelsea Manning and can now return to being a dick in his written exchanges with everyone else.

      Glenn Greenwald apologized Friday for gross comments he made in his public spat with Chelsea Manning.

      Manning, a former U.S. Army intel analyst who was imprisoned for giving classified information to Wikileaks, called out her former friend and tweeted Thursday, “Glenn Greenwald, I don’t have $10,000 right now but if I get it I want to send it back to you from a donation you once did. I can’t deal with this anymore. Im terrified of you and everything you do. You’re greedy, unprincipled, and Im embarrassed for ever considering you a friend.”

      Greenwald responded with a Twitter thread that included this line: “When she was in prison trying repeatedly to kill herself, I was one of the only one who visited, spent hours on the phone, raising money for her.”

      Bringing up someone’s past suicide attempts that way in an internet argument was a pretty appalling move. When someone brought that up Thursday, Greenwald defended himself:

      The next day Greenwald ended up apologizing.

      “When I read Chelsea’s tweets, I felt it as betrayal from a friend,” he tweeted Friday. “My reference to helping her through her (publicly reported) suicide attempts was to express why I was hurt, but I see how it was viewed & apologize. I stand by everything else I said & that’s my last word on this.”

      h/t https://www.mediaite.com/news/glenn-greenwald-apologizes-for-gross-response-to-chelsea-manning/

      Reply

