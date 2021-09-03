Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday (AT LAST) Morning Open Thread

Not a whole lot to celebrate this holiday weekend, apart from the end of a pretty terrible summer…

      far fewer takes today about how the largest GOP-run state and GOP-run Supreme Court tossing Roe will affect the GOP’s…

      From my cursory and unscientific glancing at the commentary, I was disappointed with the number of people I saw whose reaction included blaming Democrats for Republican actions.

      @Baud:

      At least at this moment, 20 times more people in New England have died from the storm than in the South (likely to change as crews are able to access smaller communities). Shocking that so many people drowned in their basement apartments because the floodwater came in as quickly as it did.

      I cannot believe how it’s become so normalized that it can be assumed that a president will base his policies on his personal beliefs rather than the larger good of the country.

      @Chief Oshkosh: My, how things have changed in sixty years, from “Isn’t it concerning that this Democrat might take orders from the Pope” to “Isn’t it concerning that this Democrat isn’t taking orders from the Pope”.

      @debbie: I’m overly cynical.  I assumed most of the northeast deaths were from people trying to drive through floodwaters. Or maybe I’ve just come to expect that, since around here that’s usually the cause when someone drowns after flooding.

      There were people who didn’t understand this about JFK, and there are still people who don’t — or don’t want to — understand it about Joe Biden: he is the President of the United States, not the President of the Catholics.

      There isn’t enough coverage of the SCOTUS action to even reach less-engaged voters and the coverage there is they won’t understand.
      “Supreme Court Upholds Texas Abortion Law”
      I bet 90% of people don’t know there was a “Texas abortion law” at issue or what’s in it.
      The “shadow docket” works like a charm. They won’t even know what happened, let alone what it might mean to them.

      I heard a story today that said some people in NYC died from flooding in illegal basement apartments. I guess that means the basement wasn’t legally able to be rented as an apartment. Evidently they don’t have that here; I’ve never heard of a basement being “authorized” as an apartment before. Sometimes water can come up really fast, and it surprises people. They also have no idea how strong water can be. That stream looks shallow, but if the water is moving swiftly it can mean trouble for a vehicle. “Turn around, don’t drown” is promoted for a reason.

      @Kay: That’s the NYT headline, I believe.  They are garbage.

      Based on my limited bubble, however, Texas is getting some play.  We’ll see.

      @Kay: As someone else said somewhere, for the NY Times this didn’t raise to the level of e-mail server management by Hillary Clinton in importance. The Texas legislature basically made abortion illegal in Texas, and the Supreme Court used a bullshit excuse to let that law take effect, yet the press isn’t telling people this directly. I agree, most people don’t know what the “Texas abortion law” actually is.

      @debbie: Well, the US Catholic bishops are trying to make us believe that government officials should make decisions based on religious dictates, and the Supreme Court is certainly obliging.

      Seven of our nine justices were raised Catholic. Gorsuch is now Episcopalian, but my Catholic husband calls that Catholic light and says he really couldn’t tell the difference between the services.

      @Baud:

      What I learned over 20 years of canvassing is you have to tell them and you can’t assume any context at all.

      90% not knowing is too optimistic. It’ll be 95%. There wil be a substantial portion who will believe the opposite happened- that the law was upheld.

      @Ken: At least Joe follows the Pope’s teaching on capital punishment. It’s easy to be pro-choice on abortion — just don’t feel compelled to insist that everyone follow the tenets of your faith. It’s not possible to be pro-choice about execution, except maybe to offer a choice of a bullet, a rope, or the guillotine.

      See: My Sister Eileen.

      ;)

      Full disclosure: at one point I moved, within the same building, from a top floor (third story) apartment into a much more capacious basement unit in Queens. Separate entrance ’round the back of the building. A basement apartment far from an uncommon fixture, most often the living quarters of the building’s super.

      @Kay: ​
      There seems to be an “Oh, well. Wacky right-wing Texas. Waddya gonna do?” undercurrent to what little reporting is going on with the Texas abortion ruling. There are no Democrats to criticize, so the MSM are having a tough time figuring out how to cover it.

      @Soprano2: Yes, the refusal to be clear-eyed about who did what is nuts. The way that people were trying to blame RBG and Clinton and the way that people are still unwilling to throw their support behind women as candidates bothers me.

      I could only stomach the first couple of sentences of Joe Manchin doing his concerned-Republican act in the WSJ.  Can’t support 3.5 trillion because debt, deficit, etc. So much for that.

      @Baud:

      CNN

      “Women stage protest in Taliban-controlled Kabul” is their story. Roe is one legal analysis sidebars out of three analysis sidebars, one of which appears to be about Justice Roberts and the other is about the “lack of transparency” of the Court.

      It isn’t what they want to cover.

      @Soprano2:

      Guess who said this?

      “The Texas law is extreme and harmful. The Supreme Court recognized that there are ‘serious questions’ regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law, and it emphasised that it’s recent ruling does not address those questions. I oppose the Court’s decision to allow the law to remain in effect for now while these underlying constitutional and procedural questions are litigated.

      I’ve cast votes on seven of the nine justices on the Supreme Court. Of those I’ve voted to confirm, three voted with the majority and three voted with the minority. The one I voted against voted with the majority.”

      It’s too early in the morning for this kind of obfuscation.

      @PST: Of course, the problem with Kennedy was not that he was anti-abortion, since that wasn’t even a thing in 1960, it’s that he was already as a Senator pushing for a civil rights act. Which his successor was able to push through Congress partially assisted by the shock and anger at Kennedy’s assassination. JFK, as well as Goldwater, recognized the danger that religious extremists posed to the Constitution.

      JFK on Face the Nation

      So a couple of years ago South Carolina Democrats introduced a bill that would require the state to pay for the children the state wanted to force pregnant people to have—up to college. We need more of that. https://t.co/d2kyKGdAPN
      — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) September 3, 2021

      The Pro Birth Accountability Act that SC introduced would have required that the state cover:

      -Pre and postnatal care
      -the kid’s health care until age 18
      -if the kid is born with a disability, all related costs forever


      — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) September 3, 2021

      @Soprano2: Here in Medford MA, there are codes that prevent people from making basements into apartments. My favorite is that you can have either a kitchen or a bathroom in your basement, but not both. The Italian neighborhoods usually went for kitchen for summer garden bounty processing (particularly gravy!)  The Irish neighborhoods tended toward the bathroom sometimes with a bar. Sorry, but there is your true life stereotypes in action.

      Can some lawyer explain the Texas Law and what the Supreme Court did. What is next. I am trying to understand what happened. Also, what’s the legal course of action for those who oppose the law.

      @Kay: There isn’t enough coverage of the incredibly revolutionary enforcement mechanism of this law. Let’s remove any government oversight, and let any random creep tie up our people and our courts in hopes of getting a bounty.

      And virtually no coverage of this as anything but an abortion law, when it is a pregnancy monitoring law ( as you keep saying.)  Everyone around a woman who had or might have had a miscarriage is now at risk of having to defend a lawsuit.

      @SiubhanDuinne: Vernor Vinge had that in one of his novels. It was set about 50 million years in the future, and people had recorded seismograph readings and taken pictures of the Earth from space. With the recordings sped up, they could watch the continents move and hear the squeaks and crumpling noises as they collided and pushed up mountains.

      @satby: In a peculiar way, the ferocious anti-Catholicism voiced by many evangelical Christians and many southerners during my childhood gives me hope. It has evaporated almost completely, so much so that right-wing Republican assholes now jump easily from Baptist to Catholic with no effect on their electability. They’re all in the same boat now. If such deeply rooted prejudices can fade in less than half a century, what else might be possible?

      @sab:

      “Supreme Court Won’t Block Texas Abortion Law”

      Read that as someone who reads or listens to 5 minutes of news a day (if that)

      What do you know?

      @Cameron:

      Good thread:

      Hard to overstate how much Democrats did the bipartisan infrastructure framework track expressly *for Manchin and Sinema*, to mollify them and make them feel better about reconciliation, and how they already shrank the reconciliation package by trillions to make it easier on them.

      @Soprano2:

      As well as the people who want to blame Democrats for not doing something about it.

      I had to turn off MSNBC three times yesterday as guests started in with DEMOCRATS LET/ARE LETTING THIS HAPPEN!

      And I’m a Rachel Maddow fan, but Faux Naive Rachel (“Why hasn’t Roe been codified?”) makes me stabby

      @sab: And virtually no coverage of this as anything but an abortion law, when it is a pregnancy monitoring law ( as you keep saying.) Everyone around a woman who had or might have had a miscarriage is now at risk of having to defend a lawsuit.

       
      This is something that people need to be shouting from the rooftops. Everyone knows someone who has experience with miscarriage. I remember when I had my first one and started talking to friends, it seemed like almost every woman had a story. It’s already very isolating, the grief and the loneliness. I cannot wrap my head around compounding that grief with the fear of being reported by some secret neighborhood “stasi” and having my private medical information dragged into court.

