COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Sept. 2-3

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Sept. 2-3

ICYMI: Ivermectin is a POISON. It kills parasites — *not* viruses! — and if you’re not careful about dosages, it’ll kill you, too. It chews up the lining of your intestines, damages your attempting-to-detoxify liver, even causes neurological damage & blindness. That’s why the human formulations are prescription-only. Attempting to calibrate the correct dosage for a 180lb human of a paste intended for an 800lb ungulate is *not* recommended!

More sub-optimal medical news from Texas…

      On 9/2 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed cases & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 village has been elevated to Medium Risk. 1 community & 3 villages at Ruili are currently at Medium Risk. 

      Jiangsu Province did not report any new positive confirmed cases. 23 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 76 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • At Nanjing 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 13 active domestic confirmed (1 mild & 12 moderate) cases in the city.
      • At Yangzhou 22 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 61 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      Hunan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently are 79 active domestic confirmed (including 1 serious) & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Xiangtan there are currently 2 domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Yiyang 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city.
      • At Zhuzhou 1 domestic  confirmed case recovered. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Zhangjiajie there currently are 62 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Henan Province did not report any new domestic positive case. 8 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 64 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Zhengzhou 8 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 51 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Shangqiu there currently are 13 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 7 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 58 active domestic confirmed (25 mild & 33 moderate) & 40 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases.
      • At Jingmen 7 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 29 active domestic confirmed & 11 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuhan there currently are 25 active domestic confirmed & 25 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Ezhou there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Shanghai Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 9 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, 7 from the airport cluster & 2 from the hospital cluster. 2 residential compound was re-designated as Low Risk. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 9/2, China reported 28 new imported confirmed cases (4 previously asymptomatic), 22 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 9 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 3 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Laos; all via land border crossings
      • Shanghai Municipality – 8 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from the US & 1 each from the UK (via Paris CdG), Spain, Namibia (via Frankfurt) & Fiji, & a Taiwanese resident coming from Argentina (via Frankfurt); 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 5 confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from Bangladesh , the Philippines, Turkey (via Tehran), Iraq (via Tehran) & Guinea (via Istanbul); 8 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Japan & Myanmar & 1 from Kazakhstan, 2 Chinese crew members off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Indonesia, & a foreign national coming from Bangladesh
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each from Cameroon & Gabon, both off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Harbin in Heilongjiang Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Japan
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Spain; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 from Japan & 1 from Ethiopia
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Ethiopia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Portugal
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Japan
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Netherlands
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 70 confirmed cases recovered (23 imported), 20 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & 1 was reclassified as confirmed case (imported), & 1,848 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 935 active confirmed cases in the country (620 imported), 2 in serious condition (1 imported), 433 active asymptomatic cases (378 imported), 3 suspect cases (all imported). 17,000 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 9/2, 2,084.65M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 8.222M doses in the past 24 hrs. By 8/28, 889M individuals have been fully vaccinated, or ~ 71% of the entire population, w/ Beijing leading the way at 95.41% coverage of all adults > 18 y.o.

      On 9/3, Hong Kong report 4 new positive cases, all imported (all from the Philippines, all had been fully vaccinated). 

      Reply

