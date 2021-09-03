If suing people who make medical decisions we morally disagree with is on the table, how long until I can get my $10,000 from folks who refuse to be vaccinated? — A.J. Bauer (@ajbauer) September 1, 2021

The US administered 836,000 vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 372 million, or 112.1 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average declined slightly to 910,000 shots per day. pic.twitter.com/qaPEBp2llK — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 3, 2021





War on Covid: Biden pledges $2.7 billion to help create an ‘arsenal of vaccines for the world’ https://t.co/q3rqH52V23 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 3, 2021

The US, once near the lead, has fallen noticeably behind the UK, EU, Canada, China, and even Cuba in the percentage of population vaccinated against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/abrVjvcRgT — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 3, 2021

The US has entered the 4th wave of the #COVID19 pandemic. As the vaccination campaign lags and the contagious #DeltaVariant spreads, cases & hospitalizations are at their highest since last winter. https://t.co/EOxEj4xZZw — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) September 2, 2021

The US had +186,407 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total to over 40.3 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 164,608 new cases per day, its highest level since January 27. pic.twitter.com/iWKcrDRHtF — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 3, 2021

One more reason to get vaccinated: Coming down with #COVID19 could wipe out your savings. https://t.co/Uk6ug3MTzh — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 2, 2021

New hospital admissions in the US due to COVID are down -1.7% from a week ago, suggesting they may possibly have peaked. pic.twitter.com/scxUWaKWSv — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 3, 2021

US Coronavirus: More than 500,000 children tested positive for Covid-19 in 3 weeks. Experts say school mask mandates are needed – CNNhttps://t.co/YZ0rjSrLxh — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) September 2, 2021

Over the next 2 months COVAX expects to have access to almost twice as many Covid-19 vaccine doses as it did over the first 8 months of this year.https://t.co/0MJVRttO9x pic.twitter.com/JBtGYXFTwc — Josh Michaud (@joshmich) September 2, 2021

China’s three biggest airlines have all said tight curbs on overseas flights could last through the first half of 2022. The news could spell trouble for tourism businesses around the region, where Chinese travellers play a huge role https://t.co/rQiFQZ30Af pic.twitter.com/OPdsBdFDPa — Reuters (@Reuters) September 3, 2021

Japan considering easing some COVID-19 emergency restrictions – media https://t.co/w9sdgl98UH pic.twitter.com/ruO94wEwVj — Reuters (@Reuters) September 3, 2021

S.Korea extends distancing curbs ahead of thanksgiving holiday https://t.co/NajPn142VA pic.twitter.com/8BhdHRbWe0 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 3, 2021

Philippines approves emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for 12-17 year olds https://t.co/SuolpaJfKB pic.twitter.com/6Y8unwrO5d — Reuters (@Reuters) September 3, 2021

Australia has secured 4 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in a swap deal with Britain, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as he looks to convince states and territories to stick to a national COVID-19 reopening plan https://t.co/UxgvjQIREh pic.twitter.com/zRBdWIw45P — Reuters (@Reuters) September 3, 2021

New Zealand sees success in curbing Delta outbreak as new cases plunge https://t.co/6TGV7sBtkP pic.twitter.com/rUwZIXGUCj — Reuters (@Reuters) September 3, 2021

Russia on Friday reported 18,856 new coronavirus cases and 799 deathshttps://t.co/XyRBi2Zb9J — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 3, 2021

Children are going back to school across Europe with hopes of a return to pre-pandemic normality, but most countries still have some student and staff requirements for masks, social distancing and vaccinations. https://t.co/DdrhA1hvZH — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 3, 2021

Hundreds of Greek health care workers, accompanied by ambulances with sirens blaring, marched through central Athens to protest regulations mandating coronavirus vaccines for anyone working in their sector. https://t.co/u4bubTK5KJ — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 2, 2021

The state governments in the German south have taken care of that: at a certain hospitalization rate, a "Lockdown for the unvaccinated" will kick in. Already from now on, unvaccinated folk won't be eligible for financial support if they are quarantined for COVID. — Jürgen "jkr" Kraus (@jkr_on_the_web) September 2, 2021

'All the vaccines produced at @aspenpharma will stay in Africa and will be distributed to Africa,' says Strive Masiyiwa after @JNJNews #COVIDVaccine deal to send vaccines from South Africa to Europe is called off https://t.co/jJpmGHL5fR — Kerry Cullinan (@kerrycullinan11) September 2, 2021

Another Hidden Covid Risk: Lingering kidney problems.

In a study of veterans, Covid survivors were 35% more likely than other patients to have long-term kidney damage or declines in kidney function https://t.co/jss7IzkAWy — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 2, 2021

This study shows how policies in congregate settings affect Covid rates in wider communities.

-Stopping visits at nursing homes reduced county rates by 7.3%

-Closing schools reduced county rates by 4.3%

-State-wide mask mandates reduced rates by 2.5%https://t.co/jZmJDx89j3 — Amy Maxmen, PhD (@amymaxmen) September 2, 2021

3 Southern states are newly leading the US pandemic and currently have more new cases/100,000 people than any country of the world pic.twitter.com/Ininki9Xrx — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 2, 2021

Oregon COVID-19 vaccinations on rise with help from community groups https://t.co/3SAvpTktIX — Laura Gunderson (@LGunderson) September 3, 2021

Hawaii is facing an oxygen shortage and a record surge in Covid cases. Medical authorities are asking people to postpone elective surgeries. The state’s 223 ICU beds have dwindled to only 16 available https://t.co/t8vuRXjcQz — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 2, 2021

Meantime, we hit another milestone yesterday, September 1: Number of Texans now hospitalized with COVID-19 has matched our previous peak from January. The difference this time: most of these new hospitalizations preventable through vaccination. Deaths climbing too… pic.twitter.com/OdHbwQSE6i — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) September 2, 2021

ICYMI: Ivermectin is a POISON. It kills parasites — *not* viruses! — and if you’re not careful about dosages, it’ll kill you, too. It chews up the lining of your intestines, damages your attempting-to-detoxify liver, even causes neurological damage & blindness. That’s why the human formulations are prescription-only. Attempting to calibrate the correct dosage for a 180lb human of a paste intended for an 800lb ungulate is *not* recommended!

"Nationwide, poison control centers saw a 5-fold increase for #ivermectin calls in July compared to pre-#pandemic. High doses can lead to an overdose…nausea, vomiting, diarrhea…decreased consciousness, hallucinations, seizures, coma, and death."https://t.co/VWmFphZCPc — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 2, 2021

We DO know what happens if you take it at high doses long term it makes you shit your guts inside out AAAAAAAIUUUFGG pic.twitter.com/OcCS6zWMw3 — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) September 2, 2021

