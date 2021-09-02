Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Who Wants to Move to Texas?

One of the staples of comment sections and social media up in Rochester is former residents logging in to brag about moving to Texas (or Florida, or North Carolina, or some other Southern state). The theme of these messages are that we’re suckers for paying high state taxes.

For some reason, I haven’t seen much of that bragging lately. Perhaps it’s the utter collapse of the Texas electrical grid. Maybe it’s the hospitals overflowing with anti-vax yokels gasping to death as their relatives tear up DNR paperwork while demanding that the doctors prescribe Ivermectin and HCQ. It could be the COVID superspreader schools without masks or distancing. Add in the possibility of your wife or daughter being the target of a lawsuit because they had a late period, and the silence from these assholes is deafening.

I have lots of empathy for people who grew up in these states, but the ex-New Yorkers who moved there to dodge taxes can go fuck themselves. Today, anyone who wants to move to Texas really needs to have their head examined.

      dlwchico

      Neighbors a couple houses down sold their house and moved to Texas a few months ago.
      In 2016 they had a Gary Johnson sign on their lawn. Guess they’ll get all the ‘freedom’ they want down there now.

      catclub

      The census showed that ALL the growth of texas was in its blue cities, not rural texas. That may push it blue…. sometime.

      Of course, if they moved there so they can vote against school property taxes…

      germy

      Thread from a ProPublica reporter:

      BREAKING: We found 1000s of Trump supporters taking over local GOP positions — an unprecedented grassroots groundswell devoted to Trump’s insistence that the 2020 election was stolen & Republicans need to stop that from happening again https://t.co/btjMNXvft3

      — Isaac Arnsdorf (@iarnsdorf) September 2, 2021

      Marcelo

      As a 10-year Texas resident (we moved there to be closer to my wife’s family), please understand – this “dead to me” bullshit is toxic. There are MILLIONS of people here who are trying very hard to change things, being met by a governor, legislature, and court actively trying to kill us and then suppress the vote of those who are left. We’ve gotten really close to some statewide victories (Beto is the biggest example) but it is hard to organize in places where sheriffs and law enforcement have zero qualms about killing you and calling it an accident, regardless of your race.

      Texas is a diverse, vibrant, apartheid state with suppressed voters aching for help. The best way you can help Texas is to encourage your blue senators and reps to ditch the filibuster and pass the For The People Act, not to mention codifying the right to legal abortion into federal law. If federalism is real, if it really is we the people, then your response to a rogue state should be to help get that state back in line, not to write it off. When you say things like “you get what you pay for” you’re basically agreeing with the monsters who use “state’s rights” as a justification for what they do. Either TX has the right to do this or they don’t. Which side are you on?

      So in all my Texas kindness, fuck off with this “dead to me” “you get what you pay for” mentality. We need help, not scorn. There are people dying here under the thumb of our fascist monster of a governor. We are not to blame for this, and we need your help and support. Please and thank you.

      Anonymous At Work

      Use the “p” word to describe the act of moving to a new state for tax purposes. Watch them lose their $#!t.

      lowtechcyclist

      @germy

      And the media will continue to portray the GOP as a normal, sane political party, and give it the benefit of the doubt on practically all real and ginned-up issues.

      The Moar You Know

      One of the staples of comment sections and social media up in Rochester is former residents logging in to brag about moving to Texas (or Florida, or North Carolina, or some other Southern state). The theme of these messages are that we’re suckers for paying high state taxes.

      I hear the same horseshit here in California. Can you imagine leaving coastal California for Texas, no matter the taxes? I think not.

      If they’re stupid enough to say it in front of my face I beg them to leave.

      Andrew

      Native Texan here.  It was a lot less crazy growing up in the 1960s and 70s, when Texas was also a one-party state, but under control of the Democrats.   I mark the transition to craziness as 1990, when Ann Richards barely won the governor’s race, only because Clayton Williams made an awful comment about rape.  After 1994 when Shrub won, it was downhill from there, and fast.

      I moved out of the state for good in 1981.  I think the last time I actually visited was 1999 or so.  I didn’t feel the need to go back even before all this awful legislation was passed.

      Andrew

      @The Moar You Know: I have a friend from the salsa dance world who is a Republican and is (was?) engaged to a chiropractor.  They used to live in the Long Beach area, but made a big splash about moving to Corpus Christi where they set up a chiropractic office.  She said nothing about leaving California, but I did find her choice of states interesting.

      Andrew

      @Marcelo: This native Texan agrees with you.  My usual reponses to “fuck Texas” comments: 1) Biden got more votes in Texas than any other state other than California, 2) look at how close Beto came to unseating Ted Cruz.  No state is a monolith and I appreciate all the hard work you activists are doing in my home state to get things turned around.  We’re working just as hard in Florida.

      Marcelo

      @dm: That’s a shame you feel that way. Turning Texas blue would be an absolute icepick in the skull of the GOP’s electoral college advantage.

      Alas, everyone on the coasts is too busy making snobby jokes about flyover country and gun nuts to care (see @matt and his comment about what he thinks of people who move here). And it makes sense, the people being hurt by this madness is pretty much 100% women and people of color, no wonder everyone would rather just write the state off.

      Another Scott

      @Al Z.:  +1

      Rich countries/states/localities have relatively high taxes because they provide goods and services and quality of life that low-tax places can’t. Economic growth and prosperity comes from spending money, not hoarding it.

      This isn’t hard.

      “But I have a fixed income!!11” Yes, but so does just about everyone else in practice. The answer isn’t to cut taxes, it’s to tax people and companies that are sitting on vast stashes of money and doing nothing productive with it. Raise wages as productivity increases. The minimum wage would be $26/h if it had kept up with productivity growth.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @germy:

      Steve Bannon looks like a bit player in “Shameless”; for three episodes, he spends his time at the Alibi Room talking to Frank about how great things were prior to his child molestation conviction, prison sentence and monitoring on the offender registry. His story arc ends when he tries to stick his dick in an open electrical socket in the back of the Alibi Room thinking it is 110V, when instead it was 220V.

      Kay

      I thought it was really interesting when I’ve visited and I’ve though about retiring there because I just don’t like Florida but I think it’s too hot and I’ll end up in northern Michigan.

      Which is also pretty wingutty as an area, if not the whole state :)

      namekarB

      Friend of mine moved from California to Alabama a decade ago to be closer to daughter and grandkids. Made a tidy sum on the sale of their Bay Area house, bought a McMansion on acreage for $250k. They are looking into returning to California but housing has continued to go up and their place in Alabama is worth . . . $260K. Oh yeah. Taxes? They get you one way or another. Local property taxes in their case.

      Kristine

      Was it someone on this blog who had their accountant run the numbers only to find that California was actually equivalent to or even a little less expensive than Texas due to multiple regressive taxes the latter put in place to make up for the lack of a state income tax ?

      emmyelle

      Born and raised in New England, higher-educated in NY, wandered the globe, then settled in Houston in early 2000s. Loved it, saw myself staying there, lived through Rita and Ike. Had a kid, who considers herself a native Texan. Great job opportunity pulled me back east. I miss aspects of Houston but not a day goes by when I wish I still lived there. And many a day go by when I am so incredibly glad that I got out of there when I did. Never going back.

      Ian

      I think one of the Castro bros could potentially beat Abbott. Would need someone who could over-perform with Latinos, especially non-voting Latinos.

      But make no mistake, Ds are still big underdogs here. At least another 10 years until its a 50/50 state.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I have relatives who moved back there because where they were living was too liberal for them. Sadly for them, what they remembered of “conservative” Texas of the 70s and 80s was really not much more than nostalgia and a misunderstanding of the realities even back then. I can’t say that they’ve told me that they regret the move overall, but they are pretty unhappy with local and state government right now.

      As Marcelo says, though, there are millions of Texans that are under the thumb of the fascist evangelicals. I need to remember that more often. Thank you, Marcelo, for reminding me.

      Marcelo

      I wish we could leave but our jobs are tied here pretty securely. Most of the people who are being hurt by this law lack the means to leave. But fuck those people, amirite? They made their bed when they *checks notes* were born in TX or came here out of economic necessity from a country worse off that we are and didn’t have the luxury of choosing where they ended up and now don’t have the means to up and move to the paradise that is everywhere else.

      Anonymous At Work

      @dm: Privilege.  As in “You are privileged both to have a job that lets you move across state lines and the money to do so just for tax reasons.”

      matt

      @Marcelo: Look, I feel sorry for you, like I feel sorry for people who live in Saudi Arabia. Good luck with that! And good luck with your quest to turn what is essentially the capital of the new confederacy into a blue state. You won’t succeed, but you might feel good about yourself, friends along the way, etc.

      Betty Cracker

      @Marcelo: Nods in Floridian. I understand people’s frustration with our rancid statehouses, fascist shit-bird governors and local and imported brown-shirts who support them. I hate those fuckers too. And I am sure you will agree that no one is more angry and depressed about the state of things as those of us ground under the heel of these monsters.

      But yeah, Bugs Bunny won’t save the rest of the continent by sawing off Florida, and boycotting Texas won’t make blue state people immune (literally and figuratively) from what happens there. Anyone who doesn’t think it’s their fight because they live in a blue state will find out differently when one of these monsters puts his hand on a bible on a future 1/20. We’ve seen that movie before, and we know how it ends.

      Kay

      I hate the “cut off the red states” sentiment among liberals. Come on. Even it it’s a 60% GOP state that’s a lot of D voters to just abandon. Also? It’s a little dumb. It’s Right wingy.

