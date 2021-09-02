One of the staples of comment sections and social media up in Rochester is former residents logging in to brag about moving to Texas (or Florida, or North Carolina, or some other Southern state). The theme of these messages are that we’re suckers for paying high state taxes.

For some reason, I haven’t seen much of that bragging lately. Perhaps it’s the utter collapse of the Texas electrical grid. Maybe it’s the hospitals overflowing with anti-vax yokels gasping to death as their relatives tear up DNR paperwork while demanding that the doctors prescribe Ivermectin and HCQ. It could be the COVID superspreader schools without masks or distancing. Add in the possibility of your wife or daughter being the target of a lawsuit because they had a late period, and the silence from these assholes is deafening.

I have lots of empathy for people who grew up in these states, but the ex-New Yorkers who moved there to dodge taxes can go fuck themselves. Today, anyone who wants to move to Texas really needs to have their head examined.