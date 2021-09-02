Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Good luck with your asparagus.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

What fresh hell is this?

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

I really should read my own blog.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

I’m only here for the duck photos.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

The revolution will be supervised.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

If the shit really does go down, cole will be fine.

You are here: Home / Climate Change / How about that weather? / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Is It Friday Yet?

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Is It Friday Yet?

by | 66 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Hoarse

(Matt Davies via GoComics.com)

First time I read Mr. Darmofal’s tweet, I was a little… suspicious. But his thesis is beginning to grow on me:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • debbie
  • Denali
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • geg6
  • JMG
  • Joe Falco
  • John S.
  • Kay
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Mary G
  • MattF
  • MJS
  • MomSense
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • rikyrah
  • SFAW
  • Shakti
  • Starfish
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • WaterGirl
  • Woodrow/asim
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    66Comments

    3. 3.

      debbie

      I agree with that last tweet. We are lucky to have someone in charge who isn’t focusing on his legacy. He already has that.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      Interesting politico piece on the sausage making.  Ignore the GOP propaganda at the end.

      Democrats race to resolve House-Senate disputes on $3.5T megabill

       

      “It is pushing it. All we can do is try,” said House Budget Chair John Yarmuth.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JMG

      I know there are folks on this board for whom this is a regular if scary part of life, but this Massachusetts resident found it very hard to go back to sleep after the phone beeped its 2 am tornado warning and the warning expired 30 minutes later.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Actually, I’m getting more ageist as I age, because at the cusp of 60, I look at the 70+ crowd as being a lot less indispensable in important positions than they do.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rikyrah

      I have seen so many of these in my lifetime, as a Black woman in America.

      But, reading this yesterday, even after hearing about the indictments, it broke my heart and made me cry 😢.

       

      RIP Elijah 😪😪

       

      Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) tweeted at 5:56 PM on Wed, Sep 01, 2021:
      Elijah McClain’s final words…

      “My name is Elijah McClain. That’s my house. I was just going home. I’m an introvert. I’m just different. That’s all. I’m so sorry. I have no gun. I don’t do that stuff. I don’t do any fighting. Why are you attacking me?”

      #JusticeForElijahMcClain
      (https://twitter.com/DerrickNAACP/status/1433202130266038278?s=03)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MomSense

      My age cohort, Gen X, had their brains wiped by Ronald Raygun. Look at all the Gen X Republican politicians. That’s why. Yes, there are exceptions but, for the most part, Dem pols are Boomers or Millenials.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MomSense

      @rikyrah:

      The police even attacked the musicians who went to the park to play in his honor.  He was a beautiful soul.  I hope his murderers are convicted.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MattF

      OT. There is a kind of skunk that performs a hand-stand before it sprays you. An expert on these creatures says they mostly keep to themselves and don’t spray if you approach quietly, but ‘… some of them are just jerks’.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      @JMG:

      Tornados are scary. I don’t go down in the cellar anymore at the first warning because I found out what they sound like when they’re closer and you really can’t miss it. It sounds like a train.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      @rikyrah:

      If a blue state allowed bounties against religious practices or against corporations who break the law, I’m confident the vote would have come out differently.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      debbie

      @JMG:

      I lived in different parts of New England for about 25 years and only remember tornadoes occurring once, so I understand your shock. Not that those middle-of-the-night buzzes help the situation…

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kay

      @rikyrah:

      I think the dissents are important because most people (most of the small group who will read about it at all) will read the quotes pulled from the dissents.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      The bounties are only the official money behind it. Right wing donors can pump it full of money and pay the deputized- citizen pregnancy investigators and fund the litigation. They can bury people. They won’t have a chance.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      @rikyrah

      Why was there a safe space in the first place? We’re the exact opposite for the right. They invent threats to be outraged by them, and we ignore threats that are right in front of face yelling at us about how much of a threat they are.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      A tornado caused some damage in Annapolis yesterday. WTF! It was a few miles from where lived for 4 years. Madness.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kay

       

      They can create and fund a whole private “law enforcement system” composed entirely of far Right investigators on a religious/ideological mission to turn in their neighbors. Well, “neighbors”. They’ll be professionals posing as citizen-enforcers of the new pregnancy laws so “neighbors” is a stretch. They won’t actually reside in your neighborhood. They’ll have a PO Box in suburban DC environs.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      Sotomayor

      In effect, the Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I’m glad they already set up a website to list and target the potential pregnancy law violators. They’d deny it if we hadn’t seen it.

      Gross. The authoritarian impulse is always right there. They can’t wait to haul people in on charges.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Couple of salient observations:

      1. If a howling pack of enraged women chased down Leonard Leo and hacked him up into little Leonard Leo pieces with machetes and splitting mauls, I’d want it on video so I could watch each scream over and over.

      2. Burn Harvard, Yale, Princeton and Duke to the ground. Scatter and salt the rubble.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Denali

      I can’t believe the Supreme Court let the bounty hunters provision stand. What are we East Germany?  The only alternative, as Betty Bowers suggested, is to flood the hotline with bogus reports. It is insane.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      Whether its forced birth or regulating private business’s right to deny service to antivaxxers, when I think of Texas, the word that comes to mine is FREEDOM.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Shakti

      MoveOn  is asking to sign a petition to Democratic members of Congress and three bucks is going to help. I feel like they always ask this. They’re not pretending that talking to Republican members of Congress is going to do anything, so progress?

      I don’t see any bills in the FL statehouse, (which is Republican super-majority) on this Texas law template. Usually with something so heinous they have ALEC style bills popping up everywhere ready to go, like they did with SB1070 type bills. Could be that I’m checking too soon.

      I’m guessing this “Parental Rights Bill” is a “don’t give my kid a covid vaccine bill”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      SFAW

      @rikyrah:

      Not sure what Cohen’s point is. Collins is Senator-for-Life, as most Rethug Senators are, because there is almost NOTHING a Rethug could do to make his/her supporters vote for a Demon-crap. I have, more than once, tried to conjure a scenario where Party of Traitors voters will get so disgusted with their (usually) boy that they vote for a Dem. Maybe I’m not imaginative enough, but I can’t come up with one.

      And, as the 2020 vote shows, a lot of the “independents” won’t either. Mainers voted for Collins because Sara Gideon wasn’t born there? WTF?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Starfish

      @MJS: People have already been stuffing the reporting system until they get their IPs banned. Anyway, remember to use a VPN when you stuff the reporting system so that you cannot get banned by IP.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Baud:

      “I won’t be blackmailed into supporting a neoliberal corporate shill like Hillary just because of the Supreme Court. My vote is MINE and must be earned!”

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Kay

      @kristoncapps
      ·31m
      “The Court’s inaction has had immediate impact. Two hours before the Act took effect, one applicant reported that its waiting rooms were ‘filled with patients’ urgently seeking care while ‘protesters [we]re outside, shining lights on the parking [lot].’”

      Deputized far Right prenancy police already on the beat.

      Wait until you see the lavish funding of the lawsuits. In 6 months there will be pregnancy investigators making big salaries based on number of people they target. The Right pays really, really well.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      SFAW

      @Kay:

      Gross. The authoritarian impulse is always right there. They can’t wait to haul people in on charges.

      I don’t recall if Texas is a Stand Your Ground state, but it would be interesting to contemplate. If some non-LEO person is trying to detain me, and I’m in fear of my life, can I respond as if I’m in fear of my life? Of course, the persons standing their ground would still be prosecuted, because now vigilantes are “duly-appointed law enforcement officers,” so tough shit for me.

      In case it wasn’t obvious, I’m not a lawyer. But it would seem to be an interesting scenario.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Joe Falco

      @MJS

      There’s already people suggesting overloading the abortion Stasi website with fake reports. Not sure if it’ll be effective, but it sounds like an idea in the right direction.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Starfish

      @John S.: But this “I am not in any party” thing is usually just young folks who think “disengaged” is a sign of their intelligence.

      I mean, I know we were a generation of social outcasts that hated institutions, but we are slowly learning that some of the punk heroes were just contrary to things that were popular as they turn out to have some really terrible positions as they age.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Woodrow/asim

      I’m in the spam filter, help! :)

      I posted a bunch of links to Texas folx fighting this, and I reckon the spam caught me (I forget about it!) Can some kind person check the backend and see if this is the case?

      Thanks!

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @rikyrah:

      Oh, Sheldon, my sweet summer child. Precedent doesn’t matter now, but when it’s all conservative precedent, it’ll be all majestic and shit, part of the Great and Abiding Canon of Western Law and Culture. Like Colossus standing astride a great harbor, it’ll be unmovable.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Joe Falco

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      Precedent doesn’t matter now, but when it’s all conservative precedent, it’ll be all majestic and shit, part of the Great and Abiding Canon of Western Law and Culture. Like Colossus standing astride a great harbor, it’ll be unmovable

      See 2nd Amendment SCOTUS ruling for individual right to boomsticks.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Ohio Mom

      @JMG:

      Some pro tips:
      A tornado watCh means weather conditions could create a tornado; a tornado waRning means one has been sighted. The mnemonic device is C comes before R.

      When we get a warning, we check the local news stations. Their meteorologists will be in front of a weather map, explaining where the storm is and which way it is heading.

      If the problematic area is say, twenty miles south of us, or way to the east, we turn over and go back to sleep.

      In the twenty years we’ve lived in this house, there have been only two occasions we felt it necessary to go down to the basement until the warning was lifted, watching the news on our phones the whole time.

      I’ve always listened for the rumbling train-coming-down-the- track sound but the closest a tornado has ever gotten to us is four miles to the north and by coincidence we were out of town then.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.