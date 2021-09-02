President Biden will visit Louisiana on Friday to survey the destruction left by Hurricane Ida. The storm likely caused tens of billions of dollars in flood, wind and other damage. https://t.co/kVpD0KXXEq
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 1, 2021
Biden declares emergency in California over Caldor fire https://t.co/UQhcc5Yp0C pic.twitter.com/Ed5tfPjZNg
— Reuters (@Reuters) September 2, 2021
Biden backs lasting support for Ukraine as both nations move on from the Trump-era obsession with Kyiv https://t.co/uYkfvy4xod
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 2, 2021
Last night another Republican member of Congress told an audience of brainwiped white supremacists they need to murder Democrats to overturn the next presidential election
Politico Playbook—a GOP newsletter that aggregates politics news—didn’t even mention it
But they did say: pic.twitter.com/ILafmv4J96
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) August 31, 2021
First time I read Mr. Darmofal’s tweet, I was a little… suspicious. But his thesis is beginning to grow on me:
There have been a lot of ageist attacks on President Biden, including from the left. But I sincerely wonder if a younger president, more concerned about his/her legacy, would have had the courage to make the difficult decision he did. I hope this leads people to be less ageist.
— David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) August 30, 2021
