— The Associated Press (@AP) September 1, 2021

President Biden will visit Louisiana on Friday to survey the destruction left by Hurricane Ida. The storm likely caused tens of billions of dollars in flood, wind and other damage. https://t.co/kVpD0KXXEq

Biden declares emergency in California over Caldor fire https://t.co/UQhcc5Yp0C pic.twitter.com/Ed5tfPjZNg

Biden backs lasting support for Ukraine as both nations move on from the Trump-era obsession with Kyiv https://t.co/uYkfvy4xod

Last night another Republican member of Congress told an audience of brainwiped white supremacists they need to murder Democrats to overturn the next presidential election

Politico Playbook—a GOP newsletter that aggregates politics news—didn’t even mention it

But they did say: pic.twitter.com/ILafmv4J96

— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) August 31, 2021