Lil Nas X is officially expecting a “baby” — due Sept. 17. Tap the link for the exclusive “scoop” and his over-the-top announcement photos! https://t.co/mAXuinAMZi @LilNasX pic.twitter.com/3G3POjgh5a — People (@people) September 2, 2021

I am not qualified* to judge his musical gifts, but a 22-year-old who can get People magazine to publish his pregnancy-prOn-parody album publicity shots, at this particular historic moment, understands timimg.

*Not a slur on the genre, I’m just too old & unmusical to understand rap.