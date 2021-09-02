Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

PopCult Open Thread: Montero Lamar Hill Is A Genius

by

I am not qualified* to judge his musical gifts, but a 22-year-old who can get People magazine to publish his pregnancy-prOn-parody album publicity shots, at this particular historic moment, understands timimg.

*Not a slur on the genre, I’m just too old & unmusical to understand rap.

    2. 2.

      prostratedragon

      Musically he’s at least country adjacent or bringing rap and country together, so might have some unexpected fans there. That is a bizarrely funny ad campaign. Artists often refer to a work as their baby, but …

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      @Baud: Only [checks notes] five weeks so he’s fine.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Shakti

      Bless Lil Nas X’s superb trolling/attention bait game.  I’m sure the usual suspects will start frothing at the mouth upon viewing this mpreg baby shower glam shoot. Right after they can stop freaking out about children’s shows.

      He looks good. :-p

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Delk

      He’s trolling Drake. They both have new albums ready to drop. Drake’s album cover is a grid of pregnant women emojis and Nas X tweeted a pic of a grid of pregnant men emojis.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      aliasofwestgate

      @Shakti:  I’m sure he’s laughing all the way to the bank at the freakouts.  More though, i love that he’s succeeding and having a ball doing so.  He’s been absolutely unapologetic since he was outed and has gone on to roaring good sales too.

      Reply

