On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

JanieM

I got my first digital camera, a Nikon Coolpix, in early 2008. When my son left for China that September, I made a photo diary on Picasa to mark the year going by. Later I joined a Flickr group run by a Crooked Timber blogger, and last fall, for my sanity’s sake, WaterGirl nudged me toward On the Road as an antidote to election madness. I started submitting photos soon afterwards.

All this time, though I loved taking pictures and shared them often, I knew nothing about photography and even less about post-processing. Then one day Steve from Mendocino waved at me from across the room of this almost top 10,000 blog and asked if he could edit some of my pictures of fall color. WaterGirl facilitated the connection, and a new world opened up for me.

I owe Steve thanks for many things, including the intro to this series and his input on the new camera I got last winter. He continues to edit my pictures, even as he helps me learn how to do it myself. The collaboration is a treasure.

Thanks are also due to WaterGirl for adding go-between to her many blog duties, and to Balloon-Juice for giving us all a place to enjoy each other’s photographs.

A lot of my pictures are taken within a stone’s throw of my house. I’ve lived here for thirty-four years, paying constant attention to the sky, the weather, the seasons, and the amazing fact that someday I’m not going to be here, but right now I am. Everything changes, and my pictures are my ongoing attempt to capture the flow, one moment at a time.