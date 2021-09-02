Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Oh Mah Gawd! Is That Floriduh! Man’s Music?!?!

Floriduh says hold mah beer!

As a native Floriduhian, I guarantee someone in Miami actually owns one of these. I can also guarantee that either he or someone he knows will use it to try to self medicate against Covid.

And a whole bunch of people who live in the parts of the state we call BettyCracker land are trying right figure out how to illegally import them so they can self medicate with them against Covid.

This will all be followed by them being dumped, en masse, into the scrub in different parts of Floriduh creating a new non-native and invasive menace to go along with the monkeys that have herpes, the anacondas, the retirees from the rust belt living in the Villages who also all have STDs, and people from Long Island living in Broward and Palm Beach Counties!

Obligatory!

Looney Tunes Florida GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Open thread!

      Cacti

      I’m surprised there hasn’t been an FP post on GG and Chelsea Manning having a big, public falling out.

      A few years ago, it would have been “Why are Mommy and Daddy fighting?”.  lol

      glc

      This may be a good time to note, before the news cycle kicks in, that the post is probably intended as an exaggeration.

      Not entirely sure of that.

      MagdaInBlack

      Side gig for snake-handlers? Milking Brazilian vipers?

