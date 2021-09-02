Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Native Vote: Visible Outcomes from Four Directions + Fair Fight Teaming Up

On a day like today when it’s tempting to curl up into a ball, it’s good to be reminded that we have agency.  The fight isn’t over, not unless we give up.

It’s imperative that we get the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act over the finish line.

What are we going to do to make sure these two bills make it over the finish line?

And now for the pointed question:

What are YOU going to do to make sure these two bills make it over the finish line?

New Campaign Promotes Native Vote Protections

MISSION, S.D. — Four Directions Native Vote and Fair Fight Action, two advocacy organizations that promote election protection, have released a 30-second video that encourages tribal citizens to call their elected officials in Congress to ask them to protect Native Americans’ freedom to vote.

The advertisement features William “Snuffy” Main (Gros Ventre Tribe), Elveda Martinez (Walker River Paiute Tribe), Dallin Maybee (Northern Arapaho/Seneca Tribe) and Don Ragona (Matincock Tribe). Each contributes to the ad with a unique message.

“Elections have historic consequences,” is one of the many strong messages featured.

Four Directions Native Vote has been at the forefront of protecting the Native vote. Led by OJ Semans, the organization has worked hard to get out the Native vote and filed numerous court cases to ensure Native Americans have the right to vote.

“Native American Indians have never had equal access at the ballot box and with the recent Supreme Court ruling in Brnovich versus DNC, those lawsuits we won for equality are all in danger,” OJ Semans (Rosebud Sioux), co-director of Four Directions Native Vote said to Native News Online.

The ads will be aired in Alaska and Arizona to help sway Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) to vote to pass the “For the People Act” and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

It was the Native vote that helped elect Arizona U.S. Sen. Sinema and Alaska U.S. Sen. Murkowski, it is time for them to return the help in passing the Native American Voting Rights Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act/The Peoples Act,” Semans said.

The Native American Voting Rights Act of 2021 (NAVRA) was introduced this month by Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) and Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS). NAVRA would enact key measures, such as allowing Tribes to specify the number and locations of requested voter registration sites, drop boxes and polling locations on Tribal lands, and authorizing Tribal ID cards for voting purposes. The bill would also help establish state-level Native American voting task forces to address the unique voting issues faced by voters on Tribal lands by authorizing a $10 million Native American Voting Rights Task Force grant program. It would also require prior Tribal notice and consent before States and precincts could remove, consolidate, or otherwise reduce access to voting locations on Tribal lands.

The For the People Act (H.R.1 and Senate S.1) addresses issues related to election issues, such as voter access, election integrity and security, campaign finances and ethics for the three branches of government. The bill passed the House of Representatives on March 11, 2021. On August 11, the bill was placed on the Senate Legislative Calendar.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (H.R.4) deals with racial discrimination issues that discourages people of color to vote. Named for legendary Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) and civil rights leader, who passed away last year, the bill would strengthen the Voting Rights Act of 1965 because it would provide provisions weakened by the Supreme Court during the past decade. It would make it more difficult from states to enact voter restrictive legislation. The House version passed this past Tuesday along party lines. It faces an uphill battle in the U.S. Senate, which may take up debate in September.

This is surely just the beginning of what Fair Fight and Four Directions will accomplish together.

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Not entirely unrelated…

      I have contacted two organizations – Beto’s Powered by People and the Texas Organizing Project – to see if they might be interested in an initial conversation with me about possible BJ fundraising for their organizations.

      As with Four Directions and Voces de la Frontera, I am hoping to talk with them about what we could do to help move the ball forward in some way, rather than just generally donating to an organization.

      Just wanted to give you all a heads up, in case anyone is interested.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Almost Retired

      Excellent!  I hope Sinema noted that Apache County (which is mostly made up of the Navajo Nation) gave her one of her biggest wins in 2018, percentage-wise.   This community helped tip the balance in Arizona, and hopefully will do the same in Georgia.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      the pollyanna from hell

      The Civilized Tribes shall rise again, and bring us some much needed civilization.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Old School

      And if those two bills are unable to be passed, hopefully some sort of voting bill will be passed to keep moving forward on those issues.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Woodrow/asim

      What are YOU going to do to make sure these two bills make it over the finish line?

      Good question! Me and my fax service are going into service, first and foremost, to contact Congress. It’s a lost cause, in many ways, with my Federal representatives, but they need to hear from me on this.

      Second, I’m going to see about renewing my direct acquaintance with my local Democratic Org. They get funds from me, but due to a number of issues they’ve not gotten time from me. Time to see if I can change that, and what work they are putting in on this issue.

      Third, I’m going to look locally/state-wide, again, for a group working these issues. I couldn’t find one, last I looked, but perhaps I missed something+I can contact some folk I know

      Finally, I’m going to revisit/update, next week, this article I wrote on the history of White-focused Voter Suppression. I have some new things to say, and I think more people are starting to realize that their skin color won’t protect them, this time ’round. (Forgive the broken links; I recently moved newsletter backends…)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Yarrow

      @WaterGirl:

      I have contacted two organizations – Beto’s Powered by People and the Texas Organizing Project – to see if they might be interested in an initial conversation with me about possible BJ fundraising for their organizations.

      Wait, what? Help people in Texas? That’s not allowed. Like Martin said below:

      TX and FL need more suffering before the electorate wakes the fuck up. I wish that wasn’t how this works, but that’s how this works. We’re going to have to kill and maim more people of Covid, back alley abortions, gun violence, and climate change. I feel bad about that, but that’s what your neighbors are actively voting for and I can’t fix that.

      Let them suffer! It’s the only way to achieve the desired goals.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thank you, WaterGirl, for reminding us that:

      1. There are lots of people quietly doing lots of work to improve the situation in the USA;

      2. We can participate as allies, and add to their reach and effectiveness;

      [ETA:] 3. We at Balloon Juice are a fundraising force to reckon with.

      I looked at the two TX organizations mentioned in your comment. The Texas Organizing Project [https://organizetexas.org] has many people of color, including women of color, on its staff (and also on its board). It has lots of info menus, and a Spanish-language option.

      Powered By People [https://poweredxpeople.org] doesn’t list staff or board on its website; it seems to consist entirely of fundraising and volunteering sign-up windows.

      Supporting organizations that are led by people of color, and supporting the political enfranchisement of people of color, seems to be the Balloon Juice fundraising theme for 2021. The Texas Organizing Project looks to be in that mold.​

      Reply
    12. 12.

      H.E.Wolf

      @WaterGirl: ​
      Oh, I’ve been a repeat caller to my Rep/Senators on this. :) Proud to walk in Woodrow/asim’s footsteps!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Yarrow: ​
        Understood. (As a long-ago former resident of TX, and in the words of a picturesque ex-Navy co-worker back in the day, it really torques my jaw.)

      I’ll enjoy your visit while it lasts. Good fortune to you.

      And now I’m off to write slow* postcards to voters. :)
      *I’m slow, the postcards are the usual speed.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Yarrow: Yes, the Fuck Texas stuff, as you call it, is coming from some people here, but it’s not everyone, nor does it seem to be the majority.

      You will do what’s best for you, as you should, but push back is part of what happens on Balloon Juice, and if people go away rather than pushing back, there is less pushback.

      To me, that seems like a missed opportunity to engage a whole boatload of mostly reasonable and intelligent people who could be persuaded to an alternate view.  Obviously no one has an obligation to invest time or energy in Balloon Juice.

      One more thing… yesterday was a body blow and initial reactions to things can be more intemperate than reactions just a few days later.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Yarrow

      @WaterGirl:  I have been “engaging,” as you say, on this issue for years here. As Balloon Juice has become older, whiter, richer and more insular it’s increasingly less worth any effort to “push back.”

      It might be worth asking why there are so few people posting here from red states, especially in the south. It’s not like Dem voters don’t exist in those states. Do they not find this place welcoming? I will say, It’s fucking hard to be told constantly over years that your state is stupid, backwards, doesn’t matter, you’re not working hard enough, you’re not worth putting effort into, and you need to suffer. Why take a chance as a lurker when you know you’ll get that kind of welcome. Why stick around for that crap?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Yarrow: I will have to check the analytics at some point.  I know they break down by country, but I have no idea if they break down by state.

      I don’t know that I would have said that we have more blue state people here – per capita – than red state people.  I truly have no idea.

      Reply

