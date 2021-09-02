Nobody knows if a syringe full of heroin will cure covid, just jab it in your eye pic.twitter.com/NdvwjUBOtJ — jesse taylor (@jesseltaylor) September 2, 2021

Not to drag Bruenig (although you can if you want, she’s an adult and can handle it), this is just the tweet I saw most recently, but what gets me about these kinds of takes is just the fucking arrogance and blinking idiocy of it all. Now obviously, there are moments when a person out there doing their own thing, independent of any institution and without tons of accolades or degrees, discovers something earth shattering or revelatory that can lead to a major breakthrough or paradigm shift. Genius exists everywhere, and these things do happen, so never rule anything out.

But with shit like this, it is HIGHLY fucking unlikely and therefore not good policy to have tens of thousands of people experimenting with dangerous chemicals in doses designed for animals shitting their guts out and in instances literally ripping out the lining of their intestines. But it’s the arrogance of it all. There are millions of doctors in the world. Millions of scientists. Millions of nurses and pharmacists. Just absolute loads of people with scientific training who understand protocols and things like biochemistry and pharmaceuticals and drug interactions and synergistic effects and all sorts of stuff that your average person does not. And with the doctors and nurses and scientists working 80-100 hours a week since the pandemic started, it’s just the fucking height of arrogance and ignorance to think they would not use everything they could and then some to save lives.

They’re not hiding ivermectin because they are in the pocket of big pharma. They’re not stooges for Fauci. They’re not using refusing to use it because they are embarrassed that Clyde at the feed shop thought of it first.

They’re not using it because not only does it not fucking cure covid but because it’s fucking dangerous and hurts you. They’re not doing LOTS OF THINGS to cure covid just to see if it works. They haven’t waterboarded anyone, chucked them out of a plane, or hooked their testicles up to a car battery. They haven’t suggested using thallium or arsenic. They haven’t been giving coffee enemas or using healing crystals or all sorts of other shit. They aren’t pulling teeth or putting people in casts or other treatments for shit. And it’s not because they didn’t think of it or because they are ashamed some hilljack thought of it first.

It’s because they aren’t fucking idiots, they understand virology and how viruses work, and they know that killing someone with a drug to save them from dying of covid makes no fucking sense. Jesus christ, ivermectin isn’t even for viruses, it’s for parasites.

This country needs to get back to a couple of things, one of which is minding your own fucking business and the other is staying in your god damned lane.