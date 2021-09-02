Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It's the Arrogance of It All, Really

It’s the Arrogance of It All, Really

by | 30 Comments

Not to drag Bruenig (although you can if you want, she’s an adult and can handle it), this is just the tweet I saw most recently, but what gets me about these kinds of takes is just the fucking arrogance and blinking idiocy of it all. Now obviously, there are moments when a person out there doing their own thing, independent of any institution and without tons of accolades or degrees, discovers something earth shattering or revelatory that can lead to a major breakthrough or paradigm shift. Genius exists everywhere, and these things do happen, so never rule anything out.

But with shit like this, it is HIGHLY fucking unlikely and therefore not good policy to have tens of thousands of people experimenting with dangerous chemicals in doses designed for animals shitting their guts out and in instances literally ripping out the lining of their intestines. But it’s the arrogance of it all. There are millions of doctors in the world. Millions of scientists. Millions of nurses and pharmacists. Just absolute loads of people with scientific training who understand protocols and things like biochemistry and pharmaceuticals and drug interactions and synergistic effects and all sorts of stuff that your average person does not. And with the doctors and nurses and scientists working 80-100 hours a week since the pandemic started, it’s just the fucking height of arrogance and ignorance to think they would not use everything they could and then some to save lives.

They’re not hiding ivermectin because they are in the pocket of big pharma. They’re not stooges for Fauci. They’re not using refusing to use it because they are embarrassed that Clyde at the feed shop thought of it first.

They’re not using it because not only does it not fucking cure covid but because it’s fucking dangerous and hurts you. They’re not doing LOTS OF THINGS to cure covid just to see if it works. They haven’t waterboarded anyone, chucked them out of a plane, or hooked their testicles up to a car battery. They haven’t suggested using thallium or arsenic. They haven’t been giving coffee enemas or using healing crystals or all sorts of other shit. They aren’t pulling teeth or putting people in casts or other treatments for shit. And it’s not because they didn’t think of it or because they are ashamed some hilljack thought of it first.

It’s because they aren’t fucking idiots, they understand virology and how viruses work, and they know that killing someone with a drug to save them from dying of covid makes no fucking sense. Jesus christ, ivermectin isn’t even for viruses, it’s for parasites.

This country needs to get back to a couple of things, one of which is minding your own fucking business and the other is staying in your god damned lane.

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      They need to build a better (bigger) bumper, one that is big enough to hold this on a bumper sticker:

      This country needs to get back to a couple of things, one of which is minding your own fucking business and the other is staying in your god damned lane.

    2. 2.

      retr2327

      But have they tried leaches? You never know, it might help. After all, they’re now used in some transplants, so they’re medically valid, right?

      And big pharma doesn’t want to talk about them because you can’t patent a leach.

    matt

      matt

      Media elevates garbage people. For every Adam Serwer there are 5 Elizabeth Bruenigs. Should be the reverse ratio

      When I read that twitter bit of hers I just thought sure, dogshit sandwiches might cure covid too, same chance.

    MattF

      MattF

      We need to get back to the classic anthrax and tire irons. Will stop just about anything, and for good.

    7. 7.

      Drunkenhausfrau

      Please tweet out your last paragraph. I want to retweet it in all caps! Embroider it on pillows! Print it on my Tshirt!

    Kylroy

      Kylroy

      Thing is, scientists *are* trying these things – they’re just abandoning them when they are shown to not work. HCQ was tested on COVID, was initially promising, but shown not to work in later trials – wingnuts seize on this as proof that “THE MAN IS HIDING A CURE FROM YOU !!1!” Ivermectin was *also* tested, but wasn’t even initially promising.

      These folks’ cargo cult approach to science informed by conspiracism is somehow worse than crystal-gripping hippie nonsense.

    Kent

      Kent

      Discussion with a MAGA cousin of mine recently.

      Him: “Big Pharma is censoring ivermectin and not letting us know how well it works”

      Me: “Ivermectin was created and is currently manufactured by Merck, one of the largest pharma companies on the planet.”

      Him: “ummmm…..[crickets…]”

    C Stars

      C Stars

      Well also, people are actually being poisoned by the stuff, from what I understand, and clogging up yet more ICU beds that should be going to those who, well…deserve them.

    15. 15.

      Eunicecycle

      Isn’t Ivermectin manufactured by Big Pharma? Why wouldn’t they want you to use it if it worked? I mean the human version; there is one. For parasites, as John said.

      ETA: Kent got there first.

    Urza

      Urza

      I hope the nice New Age people that hate vaccines are sticking to crystals and water diluted cures.  Haven’t actually talked to any in awhile.  But at least those aren’t harmful on top of the problem.

    KsSteve

      KsSteve

      What about Round Up. I mean it kills weeds and it’s really has come down in price. Now to determine the dosage. Think about it

    Kent

      Kent

      Bruenig is a religious studies major and former doctoral candidate in religious studies.

      How the fuck does that entitle her comment on anti-viral therapies?

    22. 22.

      mrmoshpotato

      Holy horseshit, Batman!

      Also, who’s that human in Ms. Ed’s Twitter photo?

      And how did a horse create a Twitter account in the first place – let alone get verified?!

    eclare

      eclare

      This is perfectly encapsulated by that idiot judge, I think in Ohio, who *ordered* a hospital to give a patient Ivermectin.  The patient’s wife found some nutjob lawyer willing to sue because the hospital initially refused.

      Stay in your fucking lane, judge.

    dr. bloor

      dr. bloor

      or hooked their testicles up to a car battery.

      Isn’t an institutional review board on the planet that wouldn’t say “no” to running this treatment protocol on Joe Rogin.

    Ken

      Ken

      @KsSteve: What about Round Up. I mean it kills weeds and it’s really has come down in price.

      Plus humans don’t even have the shikimate pathway that glyphosate clogs, so it must be completely harmless to us.

    dlw32

      dlw32

      Yeah, I’m not a doctor, but why does anyone believe that something designed to fix a problem in your (well, not your unless you are a horse) digestive system will help with an infection that takes place entirely in your respiratory system? I mean both are inside your body but I can’t imagine what else they have in common…

