A very dear friend of the blog (mostly a lurker) and personal friend passes along this crisis:

Hello Everyone, this is Molly. Molly and her Mom Joanne have been through the ringer this year. Joanne had a stroke this spring and has been in and out of the hospital ever since. She is about two weeks away from surgery to reattach a portion of her skull that was removed to alleviate some of the swelling, but has a long road ahead of her that will likely include rehab and some type of assisted living facility. She is currently at my sisters – as is Molly, but that is only temporary. It is likely that Joanne will not be able to care for Molly on her own once she is recovered, which is breaking her heart.

My sister already has two dogs, two rabbits and twin teenage girls, so you can imagine it is a zoo right now over there. We are all looking for some type of answer for sweet little Molly, who is going through all of this through no fault of her own. I thought I’d reach out to the Balloon Juice community. Even though I’m a “lurker” as John likes to call us – I’ve been here since the beginning and have seen this community do amazing things. My kitties Clarence (RIP) and Cleo even made the calendar! So I’m hoping maybe we have another amazing thing we can help with – a great new home for Molly and peace of mind for Joanne.

We think Molly is about 6-7 years old – but she was a stray herself so that isn’t exact. She’s high energy for sure – but has been getting along fine with my sister’s two dogs. My sister has a three-legged dog Molly has been bullying a bit – but not aggressively and a lot of that could be because she went from being an only dog to one of three. My sister’s other dog is smaller than both of them and still runs the roost, so to speak.

She hasn’t been around cats, so we’re unsure about that. But she is a very sweet and affectionate girl, loves to cuddle and is responsive to commands. I’ve been with her myself and she’s friendly, not at all shy and an all-around very good girl. If anyone can help, or has ideas for a potential home, we would all be so extremely grateful. We’re willing to help with any transportation and assist with costs, the most important thing is we want to find this girl a great home. Thank you to everyone for taking the time to read this!