COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Sept. 1-2

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)


======

======

Longish thread here:

======

Cosplay socialists’ favorite millionaire radio host says he has the ‘rona:

As with Sen. Incitatus, one assumes this fella had gut-deep knowledge of horse medications already.

    1. 1.

      oldster

      I’d love to hear views on whether to mix or match for the booster.
      Better even than views, would be links to data and studies.
      I got Pfizer x 2. When it’s time for my booster, should I get a third Pfizer shot?
      Any advantage to switching to Moderna? J&J?
      Of course, this definitely goes into the category of “first world problems,” given that most of the third world has not gotten a first shot.
      Cheryl, any links or thoughts?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY website: 161 new cases on 9/1, 4.4% test positivity.

      NYS Dept of Health says 152 new cases for Monroe County on 9/1.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Matt McIrvin

      So, the decrease in long COVID in breakthrough infections vs. unvaccinated infections is about a factor of 2. Combine that with about a ~3x decrease in infections (with Delta) and it’s something like a 6x drop in long COVID probability overall. Not the level of protection we wanted but it’s certainly something.

      Munro’s point that a lot of long COVID symptoms are prevalent in the general population is worth considering too. Not that long COVID isn’t real–it clearly is–but a lot of these surveys define it so broadly that a comparison to a COVID-negative group is worthwhile.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cermet

      @oldster: There studies being performed to answer that question  isn’t finished. Till then no one has such information.

      Reply

