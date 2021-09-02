An update on vaccination: In mid-July, we were averaging 500,000 vaccinations per day. As of yesterday, we’re averaging 920,000 – an 80% increase. Today, +1.068M doses were reported administered over yesterday's total – the highest daily total on a Wednesday since June 30. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 1, 2021





Mark your calendars: FDA to meet with outside advisers on coronavirus booster shots Sept. 17. That’s just days before the shots are expected to become available. w/@ddiamondhttps://t.co/vChaWGEqPS — Laurie McGinley (@lauriemcginley2) September 1, 2021

Walmart says ready to administer millions of COVID-19 vaccine boosters https://t.co/jAUy4cd2XV pic.twitter.com/V2P99kXljK — Reuters (@Reuters) September 1, 2021

Looks like exponential increase to me. https://t.co/KFizzFGL1C — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) September 1, 2021

this is a good example of how big numbers can be misleading if they aren’t in context. here, the denominator is around 435 million doses, so 15 mil is 3.5% of the total. typical vaccine waste in a campaign ranges from 5% for a single dose vial to 40% for a 20-dose vial. https://t.co/7Kb4AXBaq3 — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 2, 2021

we don’t want to waste any vaccine, of course, but 3.5% waste is comparatively speaking, pretty good — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 2, 2021

India has most COVID-19 cases in two months, worst-hit Kerala in focus https://t.co/8mlCGejXXl pic.twitter.com/WsQMMn45w5 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 2, 2021

Thailand cites positive results from Sinovac-AstraZeneca vaccine formula https://t.co/vdohpSVBPl pic.twitter.com/bwxdKAepNN — Reuters (@Reuters) September 2, 2021

Taiwan has received its first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after a prolonged purchasing process that gave rise to a political blame game with China. https://t.co/AwuZK4rtxQ — The Associated Press (@AP) September 2, 2021

South Korean health workers drop strike plans after agreement https://t.co/fZUpPI45Xx pic.twitter.com/UqzL34hIUV — Reuters (@Reuters) September 2, 2021

North Korea rejects offer of almost 3 million Covid jabs https://t.co/ghhLiegmC3 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 1, 2021

Australian doctors warned the country's hospitals are not ready to cope with the government's reopening plans, even with higher vaccination rates, as some states prepare to move from a virus suppression strategy to living with COVID-19 https://t.co/4x9FwldHiB pic.twitter.com/M8SBpjYIut — Reuters (@Reuters) September 2, 2021

New Zealand says fall in COVID-19 cases shows Delta lockdown working https://t.co/ZJfKa88GwF pic.twitter.com/dG44IajjXv — Reuters (@Reuters) September 2, 2021

Russia could see a renewed surge of the coronavirus as early as this month, top health officials have warned https://t.co/NOSCBR0HAF — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) September 2, 2021

France is the first big European Union country to introduce widespread booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine. They are being administered to over 65s and those with underlying health conditions. https://t.co/jLzVni3VhE — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 1, 2021

Opponents of Italy's new rule requiring COVID-19 tests or vaccines for long-distance domestic travel on public transportation are threatening to block the tracks at 50 train stations, including in Rome and Milan. https://t.co/7oOo8lLgEg — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 1, 2021

Canada to donate AstraZeneca vaccine doses to African countries under COVAX scheme https://t.co/72vFAy7vDw pic.twitter.com/stVtYtcYOw — Reuters (@Reuters) September 2, 2021

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said that people would have to show digital proof they had been inoculated against COVID-19 to enter a wide range of establishments https://t.co/yHZcaabZIm pic.twitter.com/KmODk5xSir — Reuters (@Reuters) September 2, 2021

Unvaccinated Americans shouldn’t travel during Labor Day weekend, CDC says https://t.co/nEWasSkkUQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 1, 2021

People who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 appear to have a much lower likelihood of developing long Covid than unvaccinated people even when they contract the coronavirus, according to a new study. https://t.co/YHZlgJFifM — STAT (@statnews) September 2, 2021

Longish thread here:

The worlds biggest study of post acute #COVID19 symptoms in children is out as a pre-print – the CLoCK study! Fortunately results are very reassuring regarding symptom frequency and impact Some important lessons, let's take a look 🧵 1/https://t.co/Z4t3M1V3cA — Alasdair Munro (@apsmunro) September 1, 2021

This is why studies of persistent symptoms after covid which don't have a control group are almost completely useless Over HALF of children who didn't have SARS-CoV-2 had symptoms 3 months later (despite only 8% having symptoms at baseline!) These symptoms are SO common 4/ — Alasdair Munro (@apsmunro) September 1, 2021

Hopefully we can move forward soon from putting all manner of symptoms into a single basket, and separate out distinct syndromes (post viral cough, anosmia, post viral fatigue, autoimmune etc) to give each of them specific focus Link to study:https://t.co/5esQPcY5qg 12/end — Alasdair Munro (@apsmunro) September 1, 2021

Masks: A massive randomized study is proof that surgical masks limit coronavirus spread. The preprint paper tracked more than 340k adults across 600 rural Bangladesh villages. This is the largest study on the effectiveness of masks limiting SARSCoV2 spread https://t.co/RGn2YMX49n — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 1, 2021

A high virus count in the lungs drives Covid deaths, according to new research at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in NYC. The study showed that people who died of Covid had, on average, 10x the viral load in their lower airways as patients who survived https://t.co/7mIwr1xeAY — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 1, 2021

Texas district closes schools after covid kills two teachers in one week https://t.co/9sEiHyRehw — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 1, 2021

As the state faces a surge of covid-19 cases, Georgia health care workers recently had to shut down and vacate a mobile vaccination clinic after being threatened by a swarm of protesters https://t.co/7tmF1SnGeJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 1, 2021

Cosplay socialists’ favorite millionaire radio host says he has the ‘rona:

United States interweb bloviator Joe Rogan tests positive for horse worms. Will receive the best veterinary care capitalism can provide. pic.twitter.com/3ox5uvHmCM — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) September 1, 2021

as always, big shouts to @spotify for giving this walking affliction shirt a brazillion dollars. good job good effort. https://t.co/nkvrQRHLmA — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) September 1, 2021

He said he took ivermectin but also took monoclonal antibody so we know which one actually helped him — Melissa (She/Her) 💉 (@NiteniteMelissa) September 1, 2021

As with Sen. Incitatus, one assumes this fella had gut-deep knowledge of horse medications already.