You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Gods Bless President Biden

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Gods Bless President Biden

He’ll need all the help he can muster, given the circumstances, and his enemies in the GOP and the media…

    60Comments

      debbie

      Sigh. I’ve heard the GQP wants to change the 1/6 Commission to the 8/31 Commission. It’s going to be such a long winter.

      As long as Joe continues stating the fact that this was TFG’s deal, I’ll be happy.

      ETA: Last night, the local Fox affiliate ran several clips of 2001 Joe advocating for war. I say, “When you know better, you do better.”

      Baud

      Does the president envision any situation in which he might deploy a large amount of U.S. troops abroad under his presidency?”

      “Please.”

      Skepticat

      Does the president envision any situation in which he might deploy a large amount NUMBER of U.S. troops abroad under his presidency?”

      So I’m a pedant; tough.

      John S.

      The media are already gearing up to move on to the next outrage as they begin to lose interest again in Afghanistan. Up next?

      Federal unemployment ends this month, and it’s all because of Biden and those dastardly Democrats!

      Biden and Congress are setting ‘a 5-alarm fire’ by letting federal unemployment benefits expire in a week as Delta surges

      MomSense

      One of the most important qualities in a leader is the ability to stay calm and confident during crisis and criticism.  We are so lucky to have Biden.  His administration is juggling multiple crises with such compassion and competence.

      hueyplong

      @rikyrah: The correct answer to the question “How many times is enough?” is, of course, “However many times Biden did it +1.”

      Can you imagine such inquiries during a Trump Administration?  We just lived through one and that kind of question was asked zero times in 4 years.

      John S.

      @Baud: Yup. And they aren’t necessarily wrong. But the framing and the headline are wildly misleading.

      It’s really only a matter of time before we start to hear Republicans criticizing Biden for yet another problem they created.

      (See: Afghanistan)

      hueyplong

      @debbie: The part that stunned me was the reference to “President Biden.”  We’re accustomed to RW tweets declining to use anything in the neighborhood of a decently respectful reference to someone’s name if that someone isn’t a member of the Bund.

      John S.

      @JPL: Surely this is all according to God’s plan!

      How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity! Do not plot harm against your neighbor, who lives trustfully near you.

      Never mind.

      Jo Jo las Orejas

      Buenos dias!!!
      Mi mamá está estresada. Vamos a emprender un viaje muy, muy largo. Me temo que no hay suficiente espacio en mi Sienna para todas mis golosinas, juguetes y comida. Ella dice que no podemos cargar mi pelota gigante. Esto me molesta mucho. Es mi favorito. No tenemos vacas para que las pastoree. Tengo mi gran bola verde.

      germy

      House GOP is threatening telecommunications companies if they “play with Democrats”

      Greene: These telecommunication companies, if they go along with this, they will be shut down. That’s a promise pic.twitter.com/YtLmZa8IPi

      — Acyn (@Acyn) September 1, 2021

      The deep terror @GOPLeader feels is knowing that elements of entire @GOP were involved in 1/6: Trump, WH Staff, Senators, Members of Congress, their staffs, state AG’s & staff, state party staffs. At every level there were individuals trying to gain favor with Trump who helped. https://t.co/s1gD4DjNIO

      — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) September 1, 2021

      Jo Jo las Orejas

      @Baud:
      Eso me asusta. Duermo con chofer. Me gusta refrescarme y estar lista para la fiesta toda la noche después de que mi mamá conduzca de 8 a 10 horas.

      NotMax

      Kneejerk jerkwad.

      This doesn’t change the fact, however, that Trump — among other things, a possible presidential contender in 2024 — has spent years saying he wants to get out of Afghanistan, only to suggest going back in now that Biden has gotten us out of Afghanistan. Source

      Chris

      “Does the president envision any situation in which he might deploy a large amount of U.S. troops abroad under his presidency?”

      God.  These people really don’t know what the fuck to do with themselves without a big war going on.

      Jeffro

      OT but with those tornado warnings going off until the wee hours last night, Team Fro is TIRED!  Even the dog (who played 2 straight hours of ‘fetch’) is like, ‘let’s just take a chill day today, sound good?’

      Might have to crank the Gn’R and Cult louder than usual to get the ol’ bloodstream goin’… ;)

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I know, but consider that Georgia just elected TWO Demonrats to the Senate last time around. Wisconsin? Ohio? Maine? Kentucky, Iowa, Indiana, Pennsylvania? At least one Rethuglican Senator. And those are full-on Union states, not border states.

       

      ETA: Baud beat me to it. But s/he’s still a loser.

