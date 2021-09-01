There is nothing low-grade, low-risk, or low-cost about any war. It was time to end the war in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/jAGbWnBzol
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 1, 2021
This is correct. https://t.co/pNYIy2HYAy
— Jason Kander (@JasonKander) September 1, 2021
He’ll need all the help he can muster, given the circumstances, and his enemies in the GOP and the media…
Repeated theme in post-speech analysis: How dare the president defend his policies in ways that do not suit the narrative I have been peddling for the past few weeks? How dare he make his case on his terms and not on mine?
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 31, 2021
oops I did it again pic.twitter.com/eHhd5h82Dc
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) August 31, 2021
The “strange” part is that yet again the news media and Washington insiders don’t have a clue what people outside of their bubble care about. https://t.co/SVHDkpK9ht
— Tom Brennan (@Brennanator) August 31, 2021
If there's a criticism of Biden to be had it's that his lack of confidence in the entire Afghan War project wasn't nearly pessimistic enough. https://t.co/94qJd9hWdb
— zeddy (@Zeddary) August 31, 2021
the Bargaining Phase https://t.co/UbYRqGCF8u
— flglmn (@flglmn) September 1, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings