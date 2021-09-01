1. Spices and Meat Surprisingly, flawed opinions persist about the use of spices in Early Modern Europe. Apparently it was to cover the smell of rotting flesh or to compensate for poor quality meat. I read two instances recently. pic.twitter.com/103oJ9gjbG — Krishnendu Ray (@Raykris1) August 25, 2021

Everything in the news sucks, and some gremlin posted one of my year-old drafts-in-progress. Let’s talk about food, or something equally non-depressing. From a thread:

6. “Spices were very expensive, and meat was relatively cheap. According to the household accounts of the earl of Oxford in 1431–32, an entire pig could be had for the price of a pound of the cheapest spice, pepper.” — Krishnendu Ray (@Raykris1) August 25, 2021

8. Meat does not need immediate refrigeration as evident from meat sold in the markets of South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. Some meat, such as game, improves with hanging. — Krishnendu Ray (@Raykris1) August 25, 2021