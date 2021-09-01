Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Diversion

Everything in the news sucks, and some gremlin posted one of my year-old drafts-in-progress. Let's talk about food, or something equally non-depressing. From a thread:

    32Comments

    1.

      zhena gogolia

      Interesting.
      I've been watching Robin Hood (2007), and they always have haunches of roast pork out in Sherwood Forest. Not sure how that works.

    2.

      Immanentize

      Garlic. In my families world, garlic was used to cover the scent of questionable meat. Not a spice. Almost free to grow. Worked wonders.

      N.B. my grandfather, uncle and godfather were butchers in the depression and beyond.

    3.

      debbie

      Chefs are complicit in this.

      Can't remember which old television show it was, but I remember a scene where the chef went apoplectic because a diner asked for more salt on his food.

    4.

      karen marie

      I am very excited because I met my new neighbor briefly yesterday. She's from India. I do not yet know whether she cooks, but I am trying to stay calm at the prospect of having a person with knowledge and experience provide me with guidance in improving my spicy dishes!

First she has to actually move her furniture in. HURRY UP, LADY!

      First she has to actually move her furniture in. HURRY UP, LADY!

    8.

      Roger Moore

      This has been repeatedly debunked to the point the debunkings have almost become tiresome. The best guess is that this is one of those crazy things the Victorians would sometimes say about the past. They really seem to have had it in for the Middle Ages and bad mouthed it in all kinds of ways: people never bathed, they thought the world was flat, they had to spice their meat to make up for it being rotten, etc.

    11.

      Roger Moore

      @zhena gogolia:
       

      I've been watching Robin Hood (2007), and they always have haunches of roast pork out in Sherwood Forest. Not sure how that works.

      They were probably poaching the king's game. If you're going to be an outlaw, you might as well do all the illegal stuff.

    12.

      J R in WV

      Should this thread be in the "food" category at all?

Methinks not, milord!

      Methinks not, milord!

    16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I read somewhere along the line that the reason tropical food is so spicy is to cover up meat that has gone bad. I have no idea if that is true or not, but it made a kind of sense.

      One of the 2 times I got food poisoning was from eating pork and beans at a SW MO BBQ joint. Somebody had added a whole lot of chile powder to it, so maybe I am inclined to think that.

    18.

      Ken

      My day was spent at the county courthouse for jury duty. Called to three courtrooms, but all of them filled the jury before they got to me.  I have mixed feelings, since if I'd served I would be exempt for a while.

    19.

      Ken

      @zhena gogolia:  they always have haunches of roast pork out in Sherwood Forest

      If World of Warcraft (as filtered through South Park) has taught us anything, it's that the forest has an unlimited supply of wild boar.

    24.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @debbie: Chef.  PBS in C-bus used to air it.  But that was different,  It was because the diner wanted spice in the food; it was that HIS food was perfect with the spices he had chosen.

    25.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Ken:

      I served on Jury duty probably 30 years ago, and have lived at the same address since, but have not been called again. Weird.

    26.

      JoyceH

      @germy:
       

      It'd be funny if she said "Gosh no, I'm all thumbs in the kitchen. Can you recommend the best places for take out?"

      Reminds me of when I was in the Navy and we had a 4th of July cookout and pot luck. For those of you who don't know, a LOT of Navy guys have Philippine wives. So one of the petty officers suggested to his Philippine wife that she should make lumpia (Philippine egg rolls) for the pot luck. Told us she scowled at him and said she wasn't making that trash, she was making good American food. So she brought fried chicken. We did have lumpia, though – it was made by one of the Caucasian female petty officers.

    27.

      Cermet

      Speaking of dead meat, half a million deplorables (and a far smaller number of humans) died thanks to the sacklers (crime) family – but no lost, right? They can help murder 500,000 people and all they do is pay a fine. Deplorable's lives come cheap – what about $9,000 per deplorable. Just for our courts, that is more than enough – bet the states take much of it for non-treatment purposes and the victims see zero.

    29.

      Cermet

      @schrodingers_cat: What are the may types of cuisine of India – I'm vaguely aware of a north/south divide but ignorant of what the difference are? Be nice to know more details (actually, any details … .).

    30.

      Old Man Shadow

      I could get by with garlic and salt if I was forced to do so.

      Rosemary, Black pepper, and cumin would be next on the must-haves. Followed by ground chilis, turmeric, paprika, coriander, bay leaves, cinnamon, and I know they're not spices, but brown sugar and soy sauce would also be on my preferred list of must haves on things I would want in my medieval kitchen.

    31.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Cermet: There are many many regional cuisines, what one sees in the west is mostly cuisine of northern India, especially Punjab. That's mainly because of the displaced Punjabi diaspora after the Partition of British India.
      I originally come from west coast India where seafood is the main staple. Coconut is another staple.

    32.

      glc

      @Roger Moore
      Somehow it still comes as news to me, may be the most interesting thing I've read today.

      Anyway, more interesting than the breaking news at the BBC which is that a US military commander has come to the conclusion, sometime today apparently, that the Taliban will be "ruthless."

      Learned the "standard" version maybe 5 or 6 decades ago, never thought about it. Though eventually I looked at a 14th century cookbook and that was quite odd from my point of view.

