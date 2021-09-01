Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Supreme Court Shadow Docket: Horrifying

Supreme Court Shadow Docket: Horrifying

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , ,

It’s been long few years as many of us have come to realize that the institutions we count on have been failing us, one after another.

Welcome to the shadow docket of the Supreme Court.

I’ll leave the interesting twitter takes on the latest shadow docket ruling to Anne Laurie, but in the meantime, here are some longer articles – not specific to the abortion ruling, but about the shadow docket itself.

Supreme Court “Shadow Docket” Under Review by U.S. House of Representatives – American Bar Association

First coined in 2015 by law professor William Baude, the term “shadow docket” refers to the thousands of decisions the Supreme Court hands down each term that “defy its normal procedural regularity.” Unlike the 60-70 cases the Justices hear on the “merits” docket, where the Court receives full briefings, hears oral arguments, and delivers lengthy, signed opinions, cases decided by way of the “shadow docket” lack such public deliberation and transparency. According to Court watchers and analysts, increasingly often in recent years, the Justices are handing down one- or two-sentence summary decisions late at night in controversial cases like those involving the recent federal executions.

These shadow docket orders often do not include information about how each Justice voted or why the majority came to a certain conclusion, potentially leaving lower courts in the dark about how to apply Supreme Court precedent moving forward. In the case of the federal death penalty cases, the government often relied on these unsigned emergency orders from SCOTUS, typically handed down the night of the scheduled execution, to clear away any remaining legal barriers preventing the execution from moving forward. Recognizing this recent shift in Supreme Court practice, on February 18th, 2021, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the shadow docket, listening to legal experts explain the history of the practice, why Congress should be concerned when SCOTUS doesn’t “show its work,” and suggestions for reform. While every Democrat who participated in the hearing seemingly expressed concern over the shadow docket, various Republican lawmakers also criticized this recent trend.

Analysis: U.S. Supreme Court’s ‘shadow docket’ favored religion and Trump – Reuters

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) – As midnight approached on the eve of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, the conservative-majority Supreme Court granted emergency requests by Christian and Jewish groups challenging COVID-19 crowd restrictions imposed by New York state.

The twin 5-4 decisions in favor of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and two Orthodox Jewish congregations were two of 10 decisions in the past year backing religious groups chafing under pandemic-related measures that forced them to close their doors or otherwise limit usual activities.

All 10 requests were granted via the court’s “shadow docket” in which emergency applications are decided hurriedly and sometimes late at night in a process that critics have said lacks transparency.

A Reuters analysis of emergency applications over the past 12 months offers a glimpse into the full range of parties seeking urgent relief from the top U.S. judicial body through the shadow docket. The justices have increasingly relied upon this process to make rulings in a wide array of cases without the normal deliberative process involving public oral arguments and extensive written decisions.

The analysis found that the court repeatedly favored not just religious groups – another example of the expansive view it has taken in recent years toward religious rights – but also former President Donald Trump’s administration, while denying almost 100 applications by other private individuals or groups.

Analysis: Biden’s Supreme Court losses prompt more ‘shadow docket’ scrutiny – Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration was dealt a double blow by the conservative-majority Supreme Court this week, raising new questions about how the justices handle cases brought via an emergency process known as the “shadow docket.”

The court in recent years has increasingly made substantive decisions on major issues via the shadow docket, deciding quickly and sometimes late at night in a process that critics from across the ideological spectrum say lacks transparency.

The administration of Biden’s Republican predecessor, President Donald Trump, did very well with the process, winning a wide majority of the cases it brought via emergency applications. Some experts attributed that to a court that has traditionally been deferential to the White House.

This week’s decisions have raised questions as to whether a Democratic president receives the same friendly reception from a court with a 6-3 conservative majority.

“What we are seeing are the consequences of a deeply conservative court, with the added travesties of the shadow docket,” said Elizabeth Wydra, president of the Constitutional Accountability Center, a liberal nonprofit based in Washington.

The US supreme court is deciding more and more cases in a secretive ‘shadow docket’ – The Guardian

These emergency rulings – short, unsigned and issued without hearing oral arguments – undermine the public’s faith in the integrity of the court

…Both of these orders last week were issued in the dead of night. Their opinions were truncated, light on the details of their legal reasoning, and unsigned. Vote counts were not issued showing how each justice decided. And despite the enormous legal and human impact that the decisions inflicted, they were the product of rushed, abbreviated proceedings. The court did not receive full briefs on these matters, heard no oral arguments and overrode the normal sequence of appellate proceedings to issue their orders.

Welcome to the “shadow docket”, the so-called emergency proceedings that now constitute the majority of the supreme court’s business. Minimally argued, rarely justified and decided without transparency, shadow docket orders were once a tool the court used to dispense with unremarkable and legally unambiguous matters. To have an issue addressed on the shadow docket, a litigant has to apply for “emergency relief” – usually to stop a decision against them from a lower court from going into effect while appeals proceed. Traditionally, applicants would need to demonstrate that they would suffer “irreparable harm” if their petition wasn’t granted immediately. So one historical use of the shadow docket has been in federal death penalty cases, where the court has used the emergency proceeding to affirm or deny requests for stays of execution.

But in recent years the court has largely dispensed with any meaningful application of the irreparable harm standard, and instead has entertained emergency relief petitions from more and more litigants, issuing shadow docket rulings on increasingly significant and controversial legal questions without the rigor or transparency that such issues demand.

Open thread.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I probably confused everyone because I took this post down when Cole’s post went up, and then the old Anne Laurie post from 2020 published accidentally as I was making a new category, so I took that down, too.

      Anyway, this thread is open for business, if anyone can find it! :-)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      laura

      I’m feeling very stabby today, Very Stabby. I expect the virgin mayor of keg city is polishing quite the hate boner right about now.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Feckless

      This Court as it is currently comprised is illegitimate.  This is a republican court where a Democrat will find no justice, ever.

      I say scrap it and start over.

      Why is the justified democratic lack of trust in the supreme Court less important than the fears of Republicans fact-free election conspiracies?

      One judge has resigned over this.

      One.

      While millions of other legal professionals are just good Germans.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Splitting Image

      I can’t speak for anyone else, but over the last four years I have lost the last shreds of any willingness I ever had to give these murderers the benefit of the doubt.
      The same group who openly talked about letting the old and the sick die rather than do what it takes to curb a pandemic, now spinning on a dime to call themselves “pro-life”?
      If the phrase “pro-life” ever meant anything, Abbott and his fellows have done to it what Stalin did to the word “communist”.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Xenos

      I am trying to wrap my head around whether providing malpractice insurance to obstetricians, generally, is now impossible in Texas.

      Home births for everybody!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      It honestly seems like the Supreme Court is using the shadow docket to make themselves the unelected governing council of the Unites States. Like, they’re the boss of the President, and probably Congress if Congress crosses them. It’s nuts.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JPL

      Can the same person be sued by a number of different people?    Woman has miscarriage, and neighbor believes it was caused by her husband’s ….    Can the husband be sued not only by that neighbor, but by several neighbors?    Since miscarriages are abortions, are they going to have different categories, or is it open season on females?

      Anyone else fed up with the Evangelical Terrorists taking over Texas and other parts of the south?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      Seems like we need either a Federal statute making abortion rights the law all across America, or we need to expand SCOTUS, or both.

      I wonder how Sen. Sinema feels about opposing the filibuster when it would preserve a decision like this one.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MisterForkbeard

      Fight fire with fire, I guess. Make mask-wearing something you can sue people for violating. Put bounties up.

      Not that this would actually WORK. Maybe instead what we do is just continually sue Republican congresspeople and the governor for assisting in abortions, since the law literally says they can’t recover costs. Find ANY justification (The governor didn’t close down the roads around the clinic) and sue them, make them eat the costs.

      Really, the solution is to eject the Roberts Court, as they’re hopelessly compromised.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Moar You Know

      Like, they’re the boss of the President, and probably Congress if Congress crosses them. It’s nuts.

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?: Congress did this to themselves starting back in the 1970s when they decided to throw any particularly complex, difficult, or (most to the point) politically unpopular decisions to the judiciary so they wouldn’t have to take a stand on anything that could get them tossed from office.

      The judiciary was more than happy to comply, and as a result we now have a branch of government that in reality is far more powerful than the other two that are supposed to hold it in check.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Almost Retired

      My first reaction was that this Texas law was essentially the Legislative equivalent of “The Producers”  –  “Let’s pass a bill so horrific that the Supreme Court will have to strike it down.  And then we can slip a slightly less draconian bill under the radar” or something like that.   Except they underestimated the Supreme Court.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Slavers. That’s what the 21st-century GOP has become. Slavers and totalitarians and seditionists and traitors and murderers. They’ve made any pregnant woman in Texas a slave to the embryo within her, even if its chances of becoming a human being are a straight flat zero. (Oh, and they’re developing their own southern-fried Stasi on top of it.)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Cermet

      @MisterForkbeard: Congress is the ultimate “law of the land” even as ruled by the Inferior (aka supreme) court. As pointed out, congress has failed and allowed this monster to grown like a parasitic fungus enabling all manner of harm to the body politic (like corporations given human rights but no real legal jeopardy – how that makes sense is beyond me.) Identical to the war powers act allowing the President to make war w/o congress approval for 6 months and even then, only need a vote of support rather then a declaration of war.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Edmund Dantes

      How’s that commission on the judiciary coming along at identifying what’s wrong and needs reform? Got to be close to the 6 month mark on it. Or was that only from when they first met?

      A lot of Dem politicians and legal people really need to finally wake up and acknowledge what’s been the 40 year program of the Federalist society. They need to realize unless they do something to actively oppose it. It isn’t just going to work out because of the better angels of the gop judges. There are no more Souters. They’ve already became Democrats or been weeded out by the Federalist society in law school.

      Reply

