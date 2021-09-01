So… I have two sisters. One of my sisters is religious and subscribes to all the right-wing propaganda. My other sister prides herself on voting in every election, but she pays no attention to current events because she says there’s nothing she can do about any of it, anyway.

A few minutes ago, my religious right-wing sister wrote about Afghanistan in the 3-way long-running text between sisters.

“Praying also for those Americans still stuck in Afghanistan after our rapid withdrawal. Many have been killed and there have been beheadings. Much evil. [other sister’s name], I wasn’t sure if you have heard about that. Lots of love to both of you.” Followed by two heat emojis.

Low information sister had heard nothing about Afghanistan, so she was upset at the news.

I texted back:

And got the big heart emoji in return. WTF?

I am done letting the lies stand.