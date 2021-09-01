Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: I'm Done Being Polite

So…  I have two sisters.  One of my sisters is religious and subscribes to all the right-wing propaganda.  My other sister prides herself on voting in every election, but she pays no attention to current events because she says there’s nothing she can do about any of it, anyway.

A few minutes ago, my religious right-wing sister wrote about Afghanistan in the 3-way long-running text between sisters.

“Praying also for those Americans still stuck in Afghanistan after our rapid withdrawal.  Many have been killed and there have been beheadings.  Much evil.  [other sister’s name], I wasn’t sure if you have heard about that.  Lots of love to both of you.” Followed by two heat emojis.

Low information sister had heard nothing about Afghanistan, so she was upset at the news.

I texted back:

Open Thread: In Case Anyone is Wondering

Open Thread: I'm Done Being Polite

And got the big heart emoji in return.  WTF?

I am done letting the lies stand.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      California’s Caldor Fire continues its relentless march, has now crossed three different state highways and is approaching a second ski resort. Nevada has issued its first evacuation order.

      Incident map here and the satellite video at this link is boggling.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      @trollhattan:

      And extensive damage to Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort and the southern edge is approaching Kirkwood ski resort, but so far they have kept it away from Heavenly.  The article at the link shows the structures damaged or destroyed at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

      https://www.sfgate.com/california-wildfires/article/Caldor-Fire-threatens-Heavenly-ski-resort-as-16427441.php

      LATEST Sept. 1, 1 p.m. An updated damage report from Cal Fire and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shows extensive damage in the Sierra-at-Tahoe area.

      The map shows that several structures near Sierra at Tahoe Rd., Alpine Ave., and Highway 50 were destroyed. Red icons indicate more than 50% of the structure was damaged, yellow icons indicate “minor” damage of 10-15%, and black icons indicate no damage.

       

       

      Reply
    5. 5.

      germy

      OMG Yes! The Jan 6th Committee is gonna get phone records for lawmakers who supported the 'Stop the Steal' rally:

      🍿 Mo Brooks
      🍿 Paul Gosar
      🍿 Andy Biggs
      🍿 Jim Jordan
      🍿 Matt Gaetz
      🍿 Louie Gohmert
      🍿 Lauren Boebert
      🍿 Madison Cawthorn
      🍿 Marjorie Taylor Greene

      WHAT A LIST 🔥

      — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) August 30, 2021

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Another look at the Caldor fire from space:

      https://www.space.com/caldor-fire-satellite-images-gallery

      The Caldor fire has already reached #16 in the list of the largest fires in California history.

      We had a large fire in my county in 2015 (the Butte Fire) with hundreds of properties lost and several lives lost. At the time, it was in the top five of largest fires in California history.  Just 6 years later and that fire is not even in the top 20.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Splitting Image

      Somebody seems to have set up an abortion snitch line to harass women in Texas (and pocket the money for suing the target under the new law). Betty Bowers has been helpfully reporting suspicious behaviour and urging her Twitter followers to do the same.

      https://twitter.com/BettyBowers/status/1433103212106629125

      It’s a light-hearted note on a difficult day. Don’t anybody go reporting The Lord for causing miscarriages. Betty’s already on top of that. :)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      @germy: I expect those Representatives’ staff members will also be included in the records requests. Some of the staff were probably in up to their elbows. Hopefully prosecutors have also been looking at them.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JAFD

      Greetings from New Jersey, where chilly rain falls (anyone from the drought-stricken areas is welcome to some – bring your own bucket).  Seems a harbinger of winter, so was thinking of cold months entertainment…

      Ergo, Questions for yon jackals:  First, ISTR, week or two ago, was a thread giving mention to the newsletters / patreons / substakes / etc that jackals enjoyed, recommended, or thought worth subscribing to.   If anyone can point me to it, would be most grateful.

      Second, last year we had a set of threads, with links in the right-hand column, of recommendations for movies / books / TV shows / etc.  Meant to take notes of these.  Seem to have gone away.  Darn.  If anyone can send me the links…

      As some of you may know, the U of Chicago Press has a free downloadable Ebook from their output every month, September’s is Andrew Balmford’s Wild Hope: On the Front Lines of Conservation Success.  If interested, sign up for monthly announcements at

      https://signup.e2ma.net/signup/1878393/14050467

      Stay healthy and hydrated, and have a happy Labor Day !

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @JAFD:

      Second, last year we had a set of threads, with links in the right-hand column, of recommendations for movies / books / TV shows / etc.  Meant to take notes of these.  Seem to have gone away.  Darn.  If anyone can send me the links…

      I just put them back for you.  At least some of them!  I figured out the you can save inactive widgets, so it was easy to put them back up, but I had probably winnowed the list down before I discovered that.

      Is that the list you were looking for?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ella in New Mexico

      Not believing SCOTUS would overlook all the egregious over-reach of this law even though they love themselves some forced childbirth I went to bed last night expecting a stay. Well, I was wrong.

      This morning I went to the thread below in hopes folks had some ideas and insights better than my own sense of outrage that the bad guys win all the time lately and that there are at least a few crumbs of hope because, G-damn it there HAS to be some way we can blow this TX precedent out of the water legally.

      I gave up.

      Just hoping a couple of nights of sleeping on it will inspire some excellent legal minds

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Old School

      I’d be fed up too, but you might want to black out your sister’s name.

      (Although I assume she doesn’t frequent this site.)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      E.

      Watergirl, you probably know this but the big heart means “We are family but I am not listening to a thing you say because then I will have to respond to it, and that will be hard because you will start demanding evidence so here is a big pink heart. Love ya!”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      I accidentally scheduled this for the wrong time (incorrect translation to military time) so it looks like it went up at 4-something instead of when I intended it to go up.  I fixed it, but now most of you probably can’t find the post.  What a day.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      moops

      I would have started out with asking why this text message of dubious veracity needed to be sent to her two sisters.

       

      If I got such a text from my Republican sister I’d go straight to motive and make her say it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      When I’ve seen that kind of response, it has meant “you poor overwrought wrong-thinking dear, I will pray for you.”  And in any case, I think it means, quite clearly, that there is no point using facts in such an exchange, unless there is a third party who might pay attention to them.

      Sorry ‘bout that…

      ETA @E.: yeah that

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Another Scott

      News out of the DoJ today on redistricting:

      “The right to vote is the right from which all other rights ultimately flow,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Discriminatory redistricting schemes or election practices threaten that fundamental right and are illegal. The guidance issued today makes clear that jurisdictions must abide by federal laws when redrawing their legislative maps and that the Justice Department will vigilantly assess jurisdictions’ compliance with those laws during the redistricting cycle.”

      “Our goal this redistricting season is simple: to ensure that new maps for city councils, school boards, county commissions, state legislatures, Congressional house seats and more do not discriminate on the basis of race, color or membership in a protected language minority group,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Department of Justice is using every tool in our arsenal to protect the right to vote for all Americans and to ensure that officials comply with federal voting laws during the decennial redistricting cycle now underway. This official guidance helps jurisdictions comply with the Voting Rights Act when redrawing electoral maps to ensure that all people have an equal and fair opportunity to elect representatives of their choice.”

      The guidance document discusses how the department will conduct its review of these redistricting plans and methods of electing governmental bodies to evaluate compliance with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The guidance document also describes how the department applies well-established case law while investigating and bringing enforcement actions under Section 2.

      The guidance (14 page .pdf):

      Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, 52 U.S.C. § 10301, prohibits discrimination in voting on the basis of race, color, or membership in a language minority group. This permanent, nationwide prohibition applies to any voting qualification or prerequisite to voting or standard, practice, or procedure,
      including districting plans and methods of election for governmental bodies. Growe v. Emison, 507 U.S. 25, 39-40 (1993).

      Seems pretty broad, but the devil’s obviously in the details.

      We’re not doomed, but we have to keep fighting.

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

