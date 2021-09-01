On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Last week I featured the Sun setting between the two towers of the new bridge(yet un-named) that has replaced the Gerald Desmond Bridge between Long Beach and Terminal Island. I’ve been wanting to photograph this bridge since I could see it’s rising two towers in cityscapes that I’ve taken over the past several years.

I wanted to get a closer view than I’d had the previous week and discovered that the bridge has a pedestrian walkway and bike lane.

The lighting on the new bridge can change color, though my shots show it with blue lighting, this video shows it cycling though it’s colors. The can change the color scheme for special occasions and have colors set up for all the local sportsball teams.

I’d also located via Google Maps a place that would give me a good shot of the whole bridge just to the south of the bridge. So after work on Sunday, I headed to the first location to park and walk up the bridge hoping to get a shot of the bridge and the Moon. The sign at the entrance said “No Pedestrians”, so on to plan B. I had worried that there might not be parking at my second location, but that concern was unfounded. After taking my shots I headed over the new bridge, continuing over the Vincent Thomas bridge to the 110 and home to Glendale.